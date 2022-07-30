Liv Morgan Opens Up About Breaking the Cycle of Drugs and Abuse in Her Family

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Morgan discussed her family life growing up as a child, including whether or not she is still close to them, and how she knew from a young age that she wanted to compete for WWE.

“Not all of them. Some I haven’t spoken to in years, but most of my family lives in Florida now. I’m really close with three. I have a good relationship with my mother. But yeah, I take care of them. I guess growing up and being in my environment, I understood really soon, like, this isn’t what I want in my life. It was just very violent and chaotic, not a conducive environment to grow, so, I kind of knew like, I’m going to save my family. That’s kind of how I based my whole entire life, like, what can I do to get us out of this situation?”

“So when I saw WWE for the first time, I fell in love, and I was like, this is it. I’m not some hero, but I just always knew that’s what I was going to do. That was my purpose. It was like, I’m going to save my family. I’m going to break this cycle of drugs, abuse and police at my house almost every single night. I was like, this is not going to be my life, and I’m going to also change their lives.”

In addition to discussing her impending SummerSlam battle with Ronda Rousey, Morgan also discussed breaking through at Money In The Bank during the 30-plus minute interview.

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)