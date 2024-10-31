Liv Morgan Opens Up About Her Arrest From December Of 2023

WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested on December 14th, 2023, for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and synthetic cannabinoids. During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Morgan discussed the arrest.

She said, “As the world knows, I did have a run in with the law. It is all cleared up now. I’m not guilty. Let me take a moment, I can’t make light of the situation. I was in a situation where, there were things in my car that I was unaware of. One of those things was a felony. I got arrested, I bailed out, and I called work right away. My bail call was work.”

“I called our head of talent relations, Dan. I explained what happened. He was like, ‘Alright, we’ll figure this out. Stay hushed, go to work tomorrow, don’t tell anyone, do your thing.’ I go to work to do rehab and I’m so guilty and feeling so shameful. I don’t want work to be mad at me. I do a lot of community work in WWE. ‘I just ruined everything on something that was my fault, but not my fault.’ I have to take responsibility, it’s my car, I take full responsibility for it. I showed up to work [happy face], I saw you [Logan] and we had a normal conversation, you would have never known. It was SmackDown and news broke that night.”

“I was okay. What I already said was, I didn’t want to lose my standing at work. I didn’t want them to think that I was this criminal. I had worked so hard to get in the position I was in, and I thought I had ruined everything. I was upset. I thought I ruined my career.”

Morgan also revealed during the interview that she signed a five-year deal with WWE.

You can check out the complete interview below:



