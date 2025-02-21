Liv Morgan Opens Up About Her Injury And Feud With Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, where she reflected on her heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley—a feud that has blurred the lines between reality and storyline.

The rivalry took a personal turn in summer 2023, when WWE scripted an injury angle with Ripley attacking Morgan to write her off TV. In reality, Morgan was already dealing with a serious shoulder injury that required months of recovery. She made her return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, launching what she called her “revenge tour”, vowing to take everything from Ripley—including the Women’s World Championship, The Judgment Day, and even Dominik Mysterio.

Ironically, following WrestleMania, Morgan accidentally injured Ripley’s shoulder during a backstage brawl, sidelining her for months. WWE incorporated this real-life injury into their storyline, further fueling their animosity.

“It was very easy for me because it was very real. Rhea really did tear my shoulder. Growing up, I found WWE so early in my life, and it really helped shape my life because all I ever wanted was to grow up and be a WWE Superstar. So, to be injured kind of at the peak of my career, in that moment, by Rhea, who I had to watch as I sat home for six months after tearing my labrum, my rotator cuff, and my bicep… watching her ascend to this level of superstardom, without a care in the world about my injury or what that meant for me… the motivation was obviously there. Like I said, these were all events that really took place. So, as I’m sitting home watching her, I’m just like, “What am I going to do? What’s my direction when I come back?” And then it was right in front of my face. It was so obvious. I’m going to f**king get back at Rhea Ripley. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back at Rhea Ripley, and I’m going to take everything that she ever loved because she took everything that I ever loved. All I ever loved was WWE, and she took six months, not knowing how I’d be when I returned, if I’d make a full recovery, what this meant for my career. Because nothing is promised in WWE. Just because I left so well off doesn’t mean that I’m going to come back the same way. So, it was just right in front of my face, and I devised the Liv Morgan revenge tour right then and there. I decided that I was going to take away everything she loved, which was the Women’s World Championship, which was Judgment Day, which was Dominik Mysterio, and I took them on and made them mine.”

Morgan eventually captured the Women’s World Championship from Becky Lynch, solidifying her spot at the top of the division. With Ripley expected to return in the coming months, this deeply personal feud is far from over.



