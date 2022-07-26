Liv Morgan Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement From WWE

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is one of the first WWE stars to publicly discuss Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

Morgan recently spoke with Narin Flanders of The Mirror for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and changes to the company:

“We’re excited. We’re in great hands.”

“We were all shocked. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time. We’re also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan], the other co-CEO). Stephanie was born into this business, so there’s literally no one better for the job than her. We’re all so excited and we’re just ready to go to work. We’re all just ready to take it to the next level.”