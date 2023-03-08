Liv Morgan Reacts To Viral Memes With WWE Executive From NBA Game, Internal Reaction

Liv Morgan went viral on Tuesday night during her appearance at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Morgan was on hand to promote the WWE live event at The Garden on Sunday.

A popular Knicks fan account tweeted a video of Morgan sitting next to a man who appeared to be explaining something about the game, as seen below. “She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro,” they captioned the video.

This created dozens of viral memes on Twitter, including one from WWE Producer Shane Helms, which can be seen below.

The man with Morgan, according to an update, was WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Justin Scalise. He accompanied Morgan to the game to promote the live event on Sunday.

While the video inspired many jokes and memes on social media, there were also plenty of lighthearted jokes within WWE.

Morgan appeared to acknowledge the clip’s virality when she tweeted, “Y’ALL [laughing emoji]”

The related tweets are included below, along with photos of Morgan on the court wearing her custom Knicks jersey.

