Liv Morgan Receiving Great Reactions and Merchandise Selling Well at WWE Events

If Vince McMahon pays attention to the crowd reactions and merchandise numbers, Liv Morgan’s reign as champion may extend a lot longer than people anticipate.

Someone who traveled with the WWE SmackDown crew over the weekend claimed to have never heard greater cheers for Liv Morgan than those she received over the weekend, according to PWInsider.

On SmackDown last Friday, it was evident that the crowd was firmly in her corner and that they were excited that she is getting a championship reign. However, as history shows, Vince McMahon has a few names that he truly supports, and occasionally wrestlers will have a short reign as champion before he crowns someone he believes to be his true star. Recent examples of this are Big E (WWE Champion last year) and Nikki A.S.H. (Raw Women’s Champion). When Kofi Kingson won the WWE Championship a few years ago, it was made clear that he was only retaining it until Brock Lesnar could reclaim it.

When it comes to Morgan, certain people in WWE are surprised by more than just the responses of the crowd. PWInsider further stated that her products were doing well at the live events. The fact that more people are watching WWE may be good for her as well because it makes McMahon less likely to panic and hot-shot the title onto someone else right away.

At SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. WWE announced Natalya vs. Morgan in a Championship Contenders match for SmackDown in a commercial that aired on Monday’s RAW.

