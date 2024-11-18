Liv Morgan Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with Billboard on a number of topics, including her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling.

Morgan said, “I [previously] said Liv, Chyna, Trish and Liv [laughs]. You know what, I’m gonna put Naty. I’ve thought about it since then and reflected. I think that Naty has a spot on my wrestling women’s Mount Rushmore.”

On why Natalya is on her list:

“Naty is such a martyr in this women’s division. She’s the past, the present and the future. She’s been with WWE for almost 18 years. Do you know how incredible that is and what an incredible career that is? I think she’s the most decorated woman in WWE history. I think she has the most wins, the most matches for any woman in WWE and she gets better as she goes along. She trains at The Dungeon with [her husband] TJ weekly, curating and securing the next generation of superstars. She’s been a part of so many firsts and so many historic moments. Like I said, she gets better over time and I think there’s something to say for that. We all should aspire to have a career like Natalya. She’s the best in the locker room and I just love her. I’m grateful for her. She’s the goat.”