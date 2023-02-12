Liv Morgan Reveals How Much She Paid For WWE Royal Rumble Ring Gear (Video)

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star and former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about how much she spent to buy last-minute ring gear for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic.

“I paid 4k. But that was with rush and overnight delivery. I’d [usually] pay anywhere between three to five hundred for gear … But the gear’s beautiful and immaculate, and I’d pay it again to have the same gear.



“They do Megan Thee Stallion’s tour costumes or Hayley Bieber’s Halloween costumes,” Morgan said. “They do just a lot of costumes for musicians, essentially. We got introduced to them by Lana [CJ Perry], and Nattie [Natalya] uses them, so I knew about them, but they are like triple the price of what we would normally pay.”

