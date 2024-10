Liv Morgan dropped a bombshell during her appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week.

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion and member of The Judgment Day revealed she signed a new five-year deal to remain with WWE.

“I just signed a new five-year deal, so my five-year plan is WWE,” she said when asked what her “5-Year Plan” is. “That’s my five-year plan.”

Check out the complete interview below.