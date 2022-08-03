Liv Morgan Reveals She Had a Crush on a Top WWE Superstar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently appeared on Sneaker Shopping with Complex conversation about various topics. Morgan has made it known over the years that she idolized John Cena growing up. During the discussion, Morgan revealed she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

You can watch her appearance below: