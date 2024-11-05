Liv Morgan Says She Will Have Her WrestleMania Moment In 2025

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how she hasn’t had her WrestleMania moment yet and how it will happen at next year’s Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

Morgan said, “I think that’s always the goal is to have an amazing win on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. I don’t think I’ve had my WrestleMania moment yet. So that’s gonna be this year [WrestleMania 41], I’m gonna have my WrestleMania moment this year. But I feel like there’s certain things as a WWE Superstar that are the pinnacle of, ‘Oh, I’m doing it.’ Action figure, video game, championship, WrestleMania. I’m gonna have my moment this year.”

