Liv Morgan Says There Was Time In WWE NXT Where She Assumed She Was Getting Fired

Liv Morgan always had a fear of getting fired during her days in WWE NXT.

During a recent interview with the WWE on FOX YouTube channel, the women’s wrestling star spoke about fearing she would get fired during her WWE NXT run.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On hoe there was a point in NXT that she just assumed she was being fired: “Not too far recently, but I remember there being points in NXT where I was like, ‘I’m getting fired. I am gonna lose my job tomorrow’ and really believing that and crying myself to sleep because I thought when I showed up to work the next day, I was gonna be fired and so I feel like in that moment in time — this was so long ago. This is like six years ago — I had so many regrets, even though nothing had happened yet but I was like, I wish I’d worked harder, I wish I utilized this more, I wish I wasn’t scared. So many I wishes, I wishes, I wishes and then I walked into work the next day where I swore on my life I was being fired. I prepared myself, like I was emotionally numb.”

On how she used that fear as motivation: “But I feel like it just gave me so much perspective that’s never lost on me since that day. So I always try to make sure, like, even if I’m nervous or scared, I’m like, you don’t wanna look back and wish that you had just went for it so I always try to just use that motivation and just to go for it, go for whatever it is and not be scared. Even if I’m scared, I’ll fake it. I’ll fake it, I’m not scared but I’m terrified, about to pee myself.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.