Liv Morgan Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

The new WWE Women’s World Champion will appear on next week’s Raw to follow up that big kiss.

As seen on this week’s red brand program, as soon as the broadcast went off the air, Liv Morgan planted a big kiss on a seemingly confused Dominik Mysterio after he once again seemed to inadvertantly assist her in keeping the title.

Ahead of next week’s WWE On USA red brand show, Morgan has been announced to appear.

WWE.com released the following announcement, confirming Morgan for the 6/3 episode of Raw:

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appears after kissing “Dirty” Dom

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will make her first appearance since her unforgettable kiss with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio on last week’s episode of Raw.Morgan retained her title in epic fashion by defeating Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage thanks to an inadvertent assist from Mysterio, but it’s what happened following the match that has the world buzzing.As she went up the ramp, Morgan planted a kiss on “Dirty” Dom, leading to what should be a must-see episode of Monday Night Raw live at 8/7 C on USA!

Also scheduled for the 6/3 Raw in Hershey, Pennsylvania is Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

