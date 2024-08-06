Liv Morgan Signs Deal With Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency has signed Liv Morgan.

Variety reported on the news today. Morgan is the latest WWE talent to sign with the agency, which offers representation in many sectors of entertainment. She joins Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, and CM Punk in signing with Paradigm.

Morgan has had a successful 2024 after returning from a lengthy absence due to injuries earlier this year in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Following the show, she announced her revenge tour. She feuded with Becky Lynch before beginning a program with Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania.

However, due to an injury, Ripley vacated the Women’s World Title, and WWE resumed the Lynch-Morgan feud. It resulted to Morgan defeating Lynch to win the Women’s World Title.

Morgan defeated Ripley in a grudge match at SummerSlam on Saturday, retaining the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio.