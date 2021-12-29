Liv Morgan Speaks Out On Her Controversial Promo About Her Released Friends

To promote her title match at WWE Day 1 against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan did a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports. Here are some of the highlights:

Fan support after losing women’s Money in the Bank ladder match:

It’s been so awesome and something that has just happened really organically. Which is why I love it even more. I feel like I have such natural chemistry and relationship with the WWE Universe and to my fans. I don’t want to say it’s been surprising. I don’t go out there and expect anything. I never know what’s going to happen. I never know how people are going to react. To go out there and just have the support and to feel them and to see them and to hear them, it’s humbling. It’s really humbling and I’m very grateful for them. I don’t think I’d be in this position, right now, if it wasn’t for the fans.

Her controversial promo about her released friends being let go by WWE:

I believe that everyone is allowed to feel the way they feel. Everyone is allowed to react the way that they want to react. I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy just because it’s a sensitive topic… That’s my truth and that’s how I felt. My friends reached out to me afterwards and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt like I was defending their honor, they loved that I did it, and it’s just how I felt. It’s how I felt. Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt like I needed to bring her back down to reality real quick.

I don’t want to offend anyone or anyone to be upset at what I said. In that aspect, I don’t like that. I don’t want people to be upset over something I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. Like I said, people are allowed to feel however they feel.

Reaction from her family about her success:

I feel like they think it’s so crazy. It was all of our dreams growing up. We all wanted to be in the WWE. For them to see me going from wrestling in the backyard with them to main eventing Monday Night Raw, it’s been very, very surreal. My mom is so proud of me. She feels so cool because she’s made the video packages. I think I’m going to fly her out to Day 1 so she can be there and watch me win the title. It’s a cool feeling. They’re all so proud and happy for me.