Liv Morgan Talks About Being Affected By SmackDown Women’s Title Loss To Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she explains how the loss to Rousey has affected her.

“I have so much room to play, which I really appreciate. I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that it did. I had worked so hard for that and then for it to be taken away. I have nothing left to lose. I have nothing else to lose and I feel like my back is against the wall. So I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything that I need to do to eventually get my championship back. So if that means putting myself through pain, putting others through pain – I’m down and ready for it all. I’m having so much fun with it, and I’m enjoying it. I enjoy kind of seeing how far I can go. How far I can be pushed and how far I can push others. How far they can push me. It’s been really cool.”

