Liv Morgan Talks Confidence Growth And Her Place In Judgment Day

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she discussed several topics, including joining The Judgment Day.

Morgan said, “To step into a well-established group that I didn’t find in Judgment Day, I think it’s slightly different because at this point in my career, I had come back from injury and I had this newfound confidence [from] my time off that really just helped elevate myself to the next level. I feel like if you asked me what I was missing all the past couple of years, I’d say just that true confidence in myself to be a full-fledged star, to be able to go out there and to give that aura to be confident in the promos, to deliver amazing matches.”

On wanting to deliver amazing matches:

“I wanted to so badly, but I don’t know if I felt like maybe I would be able to get it all together, kind of until I got injured and until I had that six months to really sit with myself and develop. That’s the most time I ever had off since I started with WWE. I just really benefited from that and just found confidence and came back so ready for whatever was gonna happen.”

On being excited for the challenge:

“So being in the Judgment Day, maybe slightly like, ‘How is this gonna work? They’re such an established group with Rhea [Ripley], and I am the exact opposite of Rhea, so how am I gonna make this work?’ But I like to think honestly that I am like a little chameleon, and I can be anywhere and I will make anything work. So I was excited for the challenge. But look, it worked so beautifully. I love the Judgment Day.”

