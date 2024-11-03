Liv Morgan Teases Dream Match: “Me And Daddy Dom vs. CM Punk And AJ Lee At SummerSlam”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including her dream match at next year’s SummerSlam.

Morgan said, “I hear that SummerSlam is in New Jersey next year, which is where I’m from, so my dream scenario would be me and Daddy Dom vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee. A returning AJ Lee. Two Jersey girls, duking it out. I know that Daddy Dom doesn’t like CM Punk, so I think that would be an ideal scenario. I think it would be cool. I know it sounds crazy, but I think that would be cool.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.