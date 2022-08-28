Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session

The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.

Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.

Riddle is scheduled to compete at Clash at the Castle, where he is scheduled to face off against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

You can watch a clip of the pair training below: