Liv Morgan Tweets On Ruby Riott Earning Her Trust Again

Liv Morgan isn’t so sure about reuniting with Ruby Riott as The Riott Squad just yet. This week’s RAW saw Morgan and Riott team up to defeat The IIconics following an emotional appearance on The Kevin Owens Show, where Riott apologized and talked about their history. Riott then appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and talked more about her relationship with Liv, and trust between the two.
Morgan took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a tweet from The Bump that said Riott is glad to have Morgan’s trust back. Morgan corrected that line and said Riott is working to get the trust back.
“She is WORKING on GAINING my trust again.. no offense Rue [woozy face emoji],” Morgan wrote.
Morgan also had a back & forth with Peyton Royce on Twitter after the tweet on Riott. You can see those tweets with several more related posts below:
She is WORKING on GAINING my trust again.. no offense Rue 🥴 https://t.co/b0FaJKWRHn
….. at what ……. ? https://t.co/tNzivrrNPL
Delusional ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/KTTqiz4Yjx
…. @wwe unfollow me for retweeting this https://t.co/tNzivrrNPL
.@RubyRiottWWE is thankful for the opportunity that she got to tell @YaOnlyLivvOnce her thoughts on #WWERaw!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/rmntOpUG7s
.@RubyRiottWWE ❤️s being able to express herself in @WWE!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/glSgYgPPyJ
A little bit of WAYBACK WEDNESDAY for @RubyRiottWWE on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/c2KywiQodw
Another heartwarming surprise on #WWETheBump! ❤️@RubyRiottWWE's trainer Billy Roc! pic.twitter.com/IdkBOJpIlm
It's a week of happy tears for @RubyRiottWWE! 💕#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pqqcrrPcG1
.@QoSBaszler brings out the INTENSITY in @RubyRiottWWE!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/vlTx1IGat4
.@RubyRiottWWE has some very fond memories of competing at Evolution with the Riott Squad!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/D3kd6iUvVw
.@RubyRiottWWE says it's OKAY to feel insecure because everyone you look up to has those days, remember you're always learning everyday, how you treat others is important and be a good person! ❤️#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/sOIkUFSYVo
