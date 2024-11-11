Liv Morgan Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Do Her WWE Theme: “Daddy Dom Really Likes Her”

Sabrina Carpenter.

“Daddy Dom” likes her music, and thus, Liv Morgan wouldn’t mind if she performed a remix of her WWE theme song.

“You know what? Daddy Dom really likes Sabrina Carpenter, so I think that I would love Sabrina Carpenter to put her own spin on my theme song,” Morgan said to Billboard.com. “Maybe add some lyrics to it and I would love to do that for Daddy Dom.”

Morgan continued, “I think Sabrina would have so much fun stepping foot into WWE and experiencing the WWE universe, especially at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Are you kidding?”

