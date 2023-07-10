Liv Morgan With Margot Robbie, Karrion Kross & Scarlett At “Barbie” Movie Premiere (Photos)

The “Barbie” movie premiere featured a few familiar faces to longtime WWE fans.

Over the weekend, the official movie premiere for “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, John Cena and others took place.

As noted, one-half of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Liv Morgan, shared photos of herself on the pink carpet at the “Barbie” movie premiere.

The women’s wrestling star has resurfaced on social media today with additional images, this time featuring herself with “Barbie” herself, Margot Robbie.

Check out the photos, as well as video footage of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux at the “Barbie” movie premiere via the tweets embedded below.