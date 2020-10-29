LIVE COVERAGE OF NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC IN PROGRESS

NXT Results – October 28 2020

– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opens up with a video package.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Host Shotzi Blackheart is on the stage with some sort of saw. She howls.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal for the NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (Devil’s Playground Match)

A band starts performing the entrance of NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. Priest is in the ring now, with his invisible bow and arrow. Out next comes Johnny Gargano. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Vic Joseph, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely. Gargano hits the ring and has words with Priest. Shotzi Blackheart spins the wheel on the stage and this will be a Devil’s Playground match.

The bell rings and Priest drops Gargano to start as Gargano yells at Blackheart. This will be No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere. Priest unloads on Gargano and hits a Flatliner. Priest with a flying back elbow in the corner, and another. Priest with a third big elbow to pay tribute to Sting. Gargano tries to fight but Priest nails a spinning heel kick for a 2 count.

Priest keeps control and knocks Gargano out to the floor. Gargano kicks Priest as he tries to re-enter. Gargano goes for the slingshot Spear but Priest blocks it. Gargano fights off the Reckoning. They tangle and Gargano ends up sending Priest into the steel ring steps. Gargano goes under the ring and brings out a kendo stick. Priest has a pipe. Gargano swings and it’s blocked as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Priest beat Gargano with the steel ring steps during the commercial. Gargano has control now. He leaps off the stage and takes Priest down as fans chant for Priest. Gargano with a kendo stick shot over the back, and more kendo stick shots. They go in the ring and Priest swings the pipe but it’s blocked. Gargano fights but Priest brings him in from the apron with the big Broken Arrow for a close 2 count. Priest fights from the apron but Gargano kicks him to the floor. Gargano ends up slamming Priest on top of half of the steel steps and covering for a 2 count on top of the steel.

Priest ends up hitting a Broken Arrow over the announce table. They fight over to part of the set next to the stage now. Priest knocks Gargano into the backstage area and follows. Gargano sprays Priest with a fire extinguisher. Gargano slams Priest into a door several times. Gargano ends up slamming a trash can into Priest and dropping him as we go back to commercial as Gargano beats Priest through the backstage area with a steel trash can now.

Back from the break and Priest knocks Gargano onto part of the custom Halloween Havoc set. Gargano retreats up by the wheel now. Priest stands over Gargano in front of the wheel. Gargano slides under an attack and superkicks him in the jaw. Gargano smiles and cracks Priest with a steel trash can, and again. Gargano unloads on Priest with the steel trash can now as fans boo.

Gargano yells at the wheel. Gargano mocks Priest with his arrow, then charges but Priest jumps up with a kick to the face. Priest knocks the trash can into Gargano’s face. Priest calls for the Reckoning but a man appears in a Scream mask. He drops Priest with a steel pipe. The referee yells at the mystery man. Gargano drops Priest with a DDT. Gargano looks up at the Scream guy and he’s shocked. The mystery man brings a tombstone, part of the set, to Gargano now. Gargano smashes Priest with the tombstone, knocking him off the set, down to the concrete below.

Fans chant “holy shit!” at Priest’s fall. Gargano climbs down and pins Priest to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano stands tall as we go to replays. Gargano raises the title in the air as fans boo.

– Vic and Barrett are in their costumes at ringside. Barrett is dressed as Bad News Barrett and Vic is dressed as Waldo. Barrett talks some friendly trash to Vic, telling him he’s got some BAD NEWS!

– Pat McAfee is backstage walking with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Geico-sponsored video on the injured NXT Champion Finn Balor.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage worried about tonight’s match with Dexter Lumis. NXT General Manager William Regal appears and makes Grimes go out to the parking lot. Grimes wants to wrestle in the ring but Regal isn’t trying to hear it.

– We go to the ring and Pat McAfee is out with new NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

McAfee brags about last week’s title change and also his recent “Takeover: XXX” match with Adam Cole. McAfee takes shots at the fans in the crowd, who are dressed in costumes tonight. McAfee goes on about his Takeover performance and how big of a punk Cole was. McAfee talks about how he was too busy with his projects to deal with Cole, so he hired Ridge Holland to do the dirt for him. Holland got injured, so McAfee decided to reach out to the guy who took out his guy Holland. Lorcan and Burch were all about McAfee’s money deal, and the time was right. He goes on but the music of The Undisputed Era interrupts. Out comes Kyle O’Reilly by himself.

Burch, Lorcan and McAfee get ready for a fight. O’Reilly taunts them from ringside. Pete Dunne suddenly comes out as his music hits. He has two steel chairs with him. O’Reilly waits on the apron and Dunne joins him. Dunne enters the ring with O’Reilly for a fight, but he stops and drops O’Reilly with a chair shot to the back. Dunne has turned on O’Reilly. McAfee watches from the second turnbuckle as O’Reilly is triple teamed. Fans boo. Lorcan and Burch end up dropping O’Reilly on the chair with a double team as the boos get louder. McAfee takes the mic and yells in O’Reilly’s face, telling him he’s smarter, and we are the new kings of the brand… and that is undisputed. The music hits to end the segment.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage begging William Regal. Grimes asks Regal to put a loss on his record, anything to stop from doing this match. Grimes asks Regal if he will come out with him. Grimes goes out and there’s a van. A creepy zombie guy is in the passenger seat. The van door swings open and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes jumps out. Hayes cuts a promo to Grimes and Grimes gets in the back of the van, which is filled with fog. Grimes says he hates rednecks. The van drives off to take Grimes to his match. We go to commercial.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

We go back to the ring and Jake Atlas is waiting for this non-title match. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar has half of his face painted like the mask he was using at one point. The bell rings and they charge but Escobar nails a big leaping kick to the face. Escobar keeps control and goes to the opposite corner, smirking as he cuts Atlas off. Escobar works Atlas over and taunts him, yelling at him to quit. This angers Atlas, who levels Escobar and unloads, beating him into the corner as the crowd pops.

The referee warns Atlas but he keeps fighting, shutting Escobar’s counter down. Atlas drops Escobar face-first into the mat. Atlas with a big uppercut and a German suplex in the middle of the ring. Atlas yells out, drops Escobar with a forearm and covers for a close 2 count. Atlas with more offense and a close pin attempt but Mendoza and Wilde save the match by putting Escobar’s foot on the bottom rope.

Atlas runs the ropes and leaps out, taking both heels down at the barrier. Escobar takes advantage of the distraction. Atlas ends up getting dropped by Mendoza and Wilde at ringside. Escobar brings Atlas back in and hits the Phantom Driver in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Legado del Fantasma

– We get a video package on Ember Moon. She cuts a promo on Dakota Kai and says Kai won’t like the receipt she’s about to get.

– We go to host Shotzi Blackheart. She says the scares have just begun tonight as up next is the Haunted House of Terror. Blackheart howls away as the announcers hype the next match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shotzi sens us to the Haunted House of Terror.

Haunted House of Terror Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

The cinematic-style match begins with the white van pulling up to a dirty old house. Cameron Grimes hops out, a bit terrified, and starts yelling about how he’s coming for Dexter Lumis. Grimes is spooked but he keeps walking to the house. We see Lumis sitting up in a tree, watching Grimes walk past him.

Grimes enters the house and a stuffed deer head on the wall scares him. He keeps walking, nervously yelling and talking to Lumis, who he still hasn’t seen. We see Lumis creeping into the front door behind Grimes. Grimes walks up on a referee, who is face-first in a corner. He turns around and yells at Grimes, spooking him again. Grimes is finally attacked but he manages to escape the room and shut the wooden door. Lumis beats his way through the door and comes out. Grimes enters another room, a bathroom, and we see a silhouette behind a shower curtain. Grimes says he didn’t realize Lumis had a sister. He starts undressing and tells the woman to make room because he’s coming in the shower.

The curtain is opened and it’s a creepy zombie/ghost girl, screaming at Grimes. He’s terrified again and wants to leave this house. Lumis comes for Grimes but he retreats, stumbling around. Lumis wails away and Grimes fights back some and kicks Lumis in the head. Grimes has a broomstick now. He looks from the kitchen into a living room and we see the creepy girl from the shower again. She attacks and ends up on Grimes’ back with a Sleeper hold. He spins her around and goes to the front porch. Grimes tosses the zombie girl into what looks like a lake. Grimes turns around to zombie versions of a few Superstars and referees. Grimes screams and keeps running away.

Grimes goes for the white van to escape but Lumis is in the driver’s seat, staring at Grimes. Grimes jumps out of the van and runs away. To be continued…

– We get a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez. Ripley is shown walking backstage as fans cheer her on. We also see Gonzalez walking backstage, and she gets booed.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley to a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Raquel Gonzalez as Ripley stares her down from the ring. They argue as the referee stands in between them. The bell hits and they lock up. Gonzalez with big knee strikes, sending Ripley to the corner. They go on and Ripley fights back from the corner. Gonzalez blocks an Irish whip and sends Ripley into the corner. Ripley keeps fighting and tries for a suplex but Gonzalez overpowers. Gonzalez takes it to the corner with shoulder thrusts.

Ripley fights back with body shots. Gonzalez blocks boots in the corner. Ripley blocks a right hand, then kicks Gonzalez. Gonzalez ducks a roundhouse kick and drops Ripley. They have words in the middle of the ring now, getting in each other’s faces. They trade big shoves, then big slaps in the middle of the ring. They’re both furious now. They unload with lefts and rights as the crowd cheers them on.

Ripley gets the upperhand with kicks and punches but Gonzalez slams her to the mat by her head. Gonzalez stomps while Ripley is down now. Ripley blocks a suplex, and another attempt. Gonzalez blocks a suplex attempt. Ripley slides out of a suplex, then clubs Gonzalez. Ripley with big clotheslines but she’s shocked as it does nothing to Gonzalez. Gonzalez slides off Ripley’s shoulders. They run the ropes and Ripley dropkicks Gonzalez to the floor. Ripley then dropkicks Gonzalez through the ropes for a pop. Ripley flies but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air, upside down, and launches her into the barrier with ease. Ripley goes down hard. Gonzalez stays on top of her and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

