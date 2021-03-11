LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

WWE NXT Results – March 10 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. We see shots of NXT Champion Finn Balor, Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Toni Storm walking backstage. Vic hypes the show as the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd cheers.

– We go right to NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring. He says WrestleMania is always a special time in WWE. Regal leads us to a video package for the first-ever two-night NXT Takeover special. NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

We come back to Regal, who has called the NXT women’s division to stand on the ramp. He praises the division and calls Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to the ring as the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. Regal talks about the injustice of last week’s match that saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain over Kai and Gonzalez. Regal says he’s sick and tired of waiting on others to make decisions for him, so the NXT team has made one for him. He then declares that since they won the tournament, Kai and Gonzalez are the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles are revealed on a table in the ring. Fans chant “NXT!” as Kai and Gonzalez grab their titles and celebrate. The women’s division claps from the ramp.

Gonzalez and Kai laugh at the others on the ramp, and brag about dominating the division. They say they are going to be champions for a long time. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come to the ring to congratulate them. They say if we’re going to have champions, we need challengers. They talk about their own success in the Dusty Classic and how it came down to the finals. Moon and Blackheart want a title shot tonight. The two teams trade looks and Regal makes it official. Fans chant “NXT!” as the two teams stare each other down.

– Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s show.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai as fans cheer her on. She hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Toni Storm. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. Back and forth to start the match. Shirai ends up on the floor but she meets Storm at the ropes with a big forearm as she charges. They go at it back in the ring now. Shirai ducks a kick and rolls Storm for a 2 count. Shirai with a dropkick while Storm is down.

Shirai keeps control and applies the standing abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Shirai beats Storm back down, focusing on her lower back. Shirai chops away into the corner now. Storm whips Shirai in the corner but gets sent to the apron when she charges.

Shirai knocks Storm off the apron to the floor. Shirai goes to the apron for a springboard moonsault but Storm yanks her leg, pulling her to the floor. Storm launches Shirai into the steel ring steps as we go to a commercial break with Storm on the ground clutching her shoulder while fans boo Storm.

Back from the break and Shirai unloads. She hits the 619 and then the big springboard dropkick from the apron. Storm kicks out at 2. Storm looks to turn it around but Shirai counters and hits the double stomp to the gut. Shirai goes up top but Storm cuts her off with a headbutt. Storm climbs up and works Shirai over. Storm hits a big superplex but Shirai hangs on. They both struggle to get up as fans rally for Shirai.

Storm charges and levels Shirai. Storm with a German suplex for a close 2 count. They trade big strikes now. Shirai does the Matrix duck but Storm drops an elbow on her. Storm with a running clothesline while Shirai is down. Storm goes to the apron for a Storm Driver on the apron but Shirai back-drops her to the edge of the apron, to the floor. Shirai goes to the top and hits a big moonsault, taking Storm back down on the floor.

The referee counts and Shirai is up first. She rolls Storm in at the 7 count. Shirai goes to the top for a moonsault but Storm decks her and pulls her off the top for a big sitdown powerbomb. Shirai kicks out just in time. They tangle some more and Shirai drops Storm for the Crossface. Storm scrambles to the bottom rope to break it. Shirai with running knees to the face in the corner while Storm is down. Shirai goes back up for the moonsault but Storm moves and Shirai lands hard. Storm follows up with the Storm Zero in the middle of the ring but Shirai still kicks out.

Fans chant “NXT!” now. Storm goes back to the top for the diving headbutt but Shirai moves and she lands hard. Shirai looks to put Storm away and ends up applying the Crossface for the submission win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, the music hits as Shirai recovers. She takes the NXT Women’s title and holds it up as fans cheer her on. We go to replays. Storm stands tall and celebrates with the title now as Storm recovers.

– NXT Champion Finn Balor is backstage now. He hypes up tonight’s main event and sends some harsh words to Adam Cole, promising to beat him like he did last time. We go to a NXT UK promo and another commercial break.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with LA Knight, who has requested this time to speak. He says his in-ring debut will come next week if anyone can find enough tingle in their loins. He goes on with his promo until Bronson Reed attacks from behind. Officials separate them as they keep yelling at each other. Reed wishes Knight good luck for next week’s debut. Knight says this isn’t Reed’s time, it’s LA’s time.

Jake Atlas vs. Pete Dunne

We go back to the ring and Jake Atlas is making his way in. Out next comes Pete Dunne with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Fans start booing as soon as they appear on the stage.

The bell rings and they lock up in the middle of the ring. Dunne starts working on the arm. Atlas turns it around but Dunne does the same. They break and lock up again. Dunne takes Atlas down to the mat by his arm, bending the fingers back as well. Atlas tries to get free but Dunne ties the wrist and hand up again. Atlas counters with a big arm drag. Dunne takes Atlas down and keeps him grounded.

Atlas ends up hitting some offense, including a hurricanrana and a springboard into an arm drag, but Dunne nails a huge kick to the gut. Dunne grounds Atlas with knees and works him over on the mat as the boos get louder. Dunne goes back to bending the fingers as the referee checks on Atlas. Dunne drops a big knee into the arm. Dunne kicks Atlas in the back as Lorcan and Burch laugh at ringside.

Dunne with another big kick to the back while Atlas is down. Dunne drops Atlas with ease and keeps kicking him around to dominate the match. Atlas fights back and nails a running big boot. Atlas then drops Dunne with a kick. Atlas goes for a moonsault but lands on knees and a submission attempt. Atlas keeps fighting and hits a German suplex, then a punt kick to the face. Atlas with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Atlas tells Dunne to get back up. Atlas goes for a tornado DDT but Dunne counters. Atlas drops Dunne on his head. Atlas goes to the top for the cartwheel DDT but Dunne kicks him to the mat mid-move. Dunne goes back to work on Atlas while he’s down, kicking the side of his face. Dunne bends the fingers and drops down with the arm in a hold. Dunne stretches the arm and bends the fingers, forcing Atlas to submit.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as the music hits and the boos get louder. Lorcan and Burch join him. We go to replays. Dunne takes the mic and says this is the time of year everyone wants to step up their game, but this is what happens when you step up to him. Dunne says he made a name for himself in the UK but don’t get it twisted, he is the best technical wrestler in the entire world. Fans continue booing. Dunne dares someone to try and prove him wrong. The music starts back up as Lorcan and Burch talk Dunne up.

– Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe are backstage. Barthel tells Timothy Thatcher that the whole world has been talking about them, they created something special a long time ago and no one else will be able to represent what they created like Thatcher did. This is a reference to the old Ringkampf stable that had Thatcher, Barthel and NXT UK Champion WALTER, who is the Imperium leader. He tells Thatcher to take his rightful spot and let’s take what has always been ours. Aichner says they are here for Thatcher, they’re doing this all for him, but if he has to go ask his friend Tommaso Ciampa for permission, then by all means bring him along and they will make it work, out of respect for Thatcher. Aichner says they are taking over, no matter what.

– We see the two tag teams for the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Leon Ruff out in the parking lot. He addresses Isiah “Swerve” Scott and cuts an aggressive promo, telling Swerve that once again next week he will be holding Swerve down in another Ruff Landing.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring for the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match as inaugural champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez head to the ring to mostly boos. Out next are Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. They ride out on Shotzi’s tank for a pop.