LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight’s show.

– Randy Orton is backstage somewhere. He says he didn’t leave Clash of Champions with the WWE Title, instead he left in an ambulance. He doesn’t remember a lot from the ride but he does remember his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He remembers Big Show chokeslam him through an announce table, he remembers being ambushed by Christian, he remembers WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hitting him with Sweet Chin Music, and he remembered McIntyre kicking him and closing the ambulance doors, locking him in the ambulance which was driven by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, causing him to lose conscious. He felt nothing but darkness and pain. Fast forward to RAW and McIntyre stood in the ring with his mentors, celebrating. Just thinking about Drew standing there with a title he doesn’t deserve makes Orton sick. He says they laughed, celebrated, played poker. The saying goes – for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction. After the actions the WWE Legends took at Clash of Champions, he felt obligated to treat them to an equal and opposite reaction by re-introducing them to the Legend Killer last Monday night. Orton needed to guarantee they all saw and felt everything he did when those ambulance doors closed. When he killed the lights they all saw the same darkness he did and he made sure they felt the same pain he did.

Orton goes on and talks about how the Legends panicked. Show tried to fight back but Orton recalls how he took him down. He then walked right over to Christian, who had his head on a swivel looking for help. They both knew no one could help him. Orton crept up to him and whispered, “Say high to Edge for me!” before putting him down. He goes on and recalls how Michaels tried to use the chair he was sitting in but Orton used it on him. Flair was trying to get out the door by now but he also met his fate. Orton wishes he could’ve seen Drew’s reaction when he witnessed the price paid when you cross the Legend Killer. Orton says that bill has not been paid in full and won’t be until he’s WWE Champion. Orton says this isn’t over until he says it is. He stated last week that Drew still has hell to be paid. He speaks directly to Drew now and says he can tell anyone that will listen that he wants to cement his legacy as WWE Champion. Orton says that legacy will be waiting for Drew if he survives one more WWE Title match against Orton, inside Hell In a Cell. The door suddenly swings open and Drew is there. Orton stands up and a steel chair is blocked as Drew attacks. Drew threatens Orton and unloads on him, mounting him with punches and asking what Orton knows about hell. WWE officials rush into the room and pull Drew off of Orton, allowing Orton to slither away and run out of the room. We go to commercial with officials holding a furious Drew back.

Zelina Vega, Lana and Natalya vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka

Back from the break and Zelina Vega is already out for this six-woman match. Out next are her partners, Lana and Natalya. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next.

Natalya and Brooke start things off. Natalya with two straight takedowns. They run the ropes and Natalya counters, then takes Brooke down and folds her up for a 2 count. More back and fort now. Brooke swings Natalya around by a scissors and covers for a 2 count. Brooke tags Rose in and holds her for a shot to the gut. Brooke and Rose with a double suplex, holding Natalya high in the air. Rose covers for a 2 count. Natalya fights up and out but they tangle in the middle of the ring. Rose dropkicks Natalya in the face for a 2 count. Vega ends up yanking Asuka off the apron to prevent a tag. Rose goes after Vega but Natalya ends up taking advantage of the distracting, dropping Rose for a 2 count. Natalya unloads on Rose in the corner but Vega tags herself in and Natalya looks annoyed by it.

Vega works Rose over and rolls her up for a 2 count. Vega grounds Rose with a submission now. They tangle on the mat some more. Rose with a 2 count. Vega rocks Rose and then knocks Asuka off the apron with a right hand. Natalya tags in and then she tags in Lana. They double team Rose for another 2 count. Lana stops on Rose and tags Natalya back in for more quick double teaming. Lana kicks away at Rose and Natalya scoops Rose. Natalya knocks Brooke off the apron with a cheap shot. Rose blocks a Sharpshooter.

Asuka and Lana tag in now. Asuka knocks Vega off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka unloads on Lana and then Vega as she runs in. Asuka takes out Natalya as she charges. Lana knees Asuka in the face but Asuka comes back with a sliding knee but Natalya breaks the pin up.

Brooke runs in and attacks Natalya, hitting a springboard back elbow in the corner. Asuka and Lana tangle some more now. Rose tags herself in but Lana doesn’t see it. Lana fights Asuka but turns around to a big pump knee strike from Rose. Rose covers Lana for the pin to win.

Winners: Mandy Rose, Asuka and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Rose’s music hits as the winners immediately gather in the middle of the ring to pose together. We go to replays. The winners pose on the stage together now. Natalya is checking on Lana in the ring now. Vega is about to make her exit. The music hits and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana and Natalya try to retreat but the champs surround them at ringside and Natalya is trying to hold Lana up. Natalya tries to fight but Jax drop her with a headbutt. Jax holds Natalya while Baszler clears the announce table off. Jax scoops Natalya on her shoulders but Lana makes the save. Jax nails Lana and then drives her through the announce table, for the third time in recent weeks. We go to commercial with Jax and Baszler standing tall.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the 2020 WWE Draft, which begins this Friday on SmackDown and ends next Monday on RAW.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is backstage holding a mock Draft with Little Jimmy. A masked man appears to attack and Truth thinks it’s Randy Orton as he’s dressed like the janitor from last week. This leads to the mystery man rolling Truth up for the title change. He takes off the covering and it’s Drew Gulak. Gulak runs away with the title and taunts Truth. Truth tells Little Jimmy that they got got.

– We see how Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews defeated The Hurt Business last week. Ali, Ricochet and Crews are backstage now when MVP walks up. Ali doesn’t want to hear his excuse for why he pinned MVP last week. MVP dismisses them and says he heard them talking about the WWE Draft. He goes on and says for one night only he’s got an opening in The Hurt Business. He points to how Cedric Alexander used to say no but he finally said yes and look at his career now. MVP doesn’t care if they get drafted to the blue this week, they can get a spot in the black & gold tonight. MVP walks off and Crews tells his partners not to pay attention to MVP and his usual talk. They walk off but it looks like Ricochet is considering MVP’s offer.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins with Murphy right behind him. Back to commercial.

