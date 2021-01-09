LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – January 8 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the ramp and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they march to the ring while fans boo.

Cole and Graves hype tonight’s Gauntlet Match to determine Reigns’ Royal Rumble opponent with Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, King Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Reigns takes his time entering the ring and stops in the middle as more pyro goes off. A big “you suck!” chant breaks out before Heyman can speak. He hands the mic to Reigns and the boos continue. Reigns says there’s been a lot of talk about what they did to Kevin Owens last week. Reigns says Owens is a pain in his ass but he likes Owens. He respects someone as ambitious as Owens, one who keeps getting up no matter how often he gets knocked down. He says Owens is like a cockroach. Reigns never wanted anything bad to happen to Owens.

Reigns goes on and says he cares about everyone in the back, cares about their families, and this is why he does what he does. He’s putting food on everyone’s tables. But now Owens doesn’t have that opportunity, he can’t come to work anymore. Reigns says people are trying to blame him but it’s not his fault. Reigns says if you want to blame someone, point the finger in the direction of WWE official Adam Pearce. Fans boo again. Reigns tells Pearce to bring his ass out here. Heyman yells at the ring announcer to get Pearce out here. Pearce finally comes marching down the ramp and into the ring.

Pearce asks Reigns what can he do for him. Reigns tells Pearce to watch this nice clip they had done. A video package plays and shows highlights from two weeks ago, when Reigns retained over Owens in the Steel Cage. We also see how Owens talked Pearce into the match with Uso last week, how Owens defeated Uso, then the post-match attack on Uso that led to Reigns and Uso destroying Owens, ending the show by tossing him off the platform through the table. We come back and Uso is staring Pearce down. Pearce asks Reigns what he wants him to say. Reigns wants Pearce to be a man. Reigns goes on about the feud being done, and them moving on, but Owens went to his friend for another match. Reigns accuses Pearce of not making the right decision for the well-being of his friend. Reigns goes on and he’s not happy about tonight’s Gauntlet to determine his Royal Rumble challenger. Pearce says he’s just trying to put the best challengers in front of Reigns.

Reigns goes on playing mind games with Pearce. Pearce asks Heyman what they’re doing out here. Uso continues to stare Pearce down from behind, looking ready to attack. Reigns accuses Pearce of thinking he’s stupid, which means he’s insulting him and disrespecting him, and disrespecting his family. Reigns says there are consequences to that. He grabs Pearce by the collar and backs him up. Pearce asks Reigns to stop and says he does respect Reigns. Heyman talks Reigns down and gets him to back off Pearce. Reigns nods and says that was his mistake. Maybe no one in this room is stupid, and maybe right now… right now, you’re perfectly safe. Pearce looks confused as Reigns hands the mic back to Heyman, pats Pearce on the arm and then walks out of the ring as his music hits.

– Still to come, Big E defends against Apollo Crews. We go to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E

Back from the break and Apollo Crews is already waiting in the ring. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E makes his way into the ring next.

The bell rings and Crews immediately drops Big E with a dropkick. Crews with another big kick to level Big E for a quick pin attempt. Crews goes to the top but has to roll through as Big E dodges the splash. Big E drops Crews with an elbow. Big E goes on and hits the running splash on the apron as the referee counts.

Crews counters a move and kicks Big E in the head. Crews clotheslines Big E, and drops him with a forearm again. Crews unloads with thrusts in the corner now. Crews with a running splash in the corner. Crews with a big German suplex, holding it for a second German, and then a third for a close 2 count. A dazed Big E rolls to the floor for a breather. Crews kicks him from the apron and then hits a moonsault to the floor. Crews rolls Big E back into the ring for a 1 count. Crews takes Big E to the corner and then to the top turnbuckle. Crews climbs up for a superplex but Big E resists.

Crews nails the superplex and looks like he’s going to hold it for another suplex but it also looks like Big E tries to turn it into a pin attempt. The referee makes the 3 count and Crews immediately starts celebrating, going to the corner to pose. The referee looks a bit confused as does Big E. Big E approaches the referee and they’re talking as SmackDown goes to commercial with no winner announced.

