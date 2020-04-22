Live NXT Results – Apr. 22, 2020

NXT Results – Apr. 22 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show.

– We’re live with Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. We see video recorded earlier with officials in the back in regards to the potential locker room incident with Finn Balor. Referees are looking around at Balor’s gear, concerned. Tom says NXT General Manager William Regal has pulled Balor from tonight’s main event with The Velveteen Dream. Byron wonders if Balor is just playing mind games, or where he’s at.

– We go to the ring and The Velveteen Dream makes his way out. Dream starts to address Finn Balor but the music interrupts and out comes NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Cole says the winner of Balor vs. Dream was to move closer to a NXT Title shot and this is just all too convenient for Dream. Cole says he knows what Dream has done but it’s not going to work, he will never get a title shot. Cole says he has no idea what happened to Balor, but he knows exactly what will happen to Dream. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong suddenly attack Dream from behind in the ring.

Cole joins in as The Undisputed Era, minus Kyle O’Reilly, triple teams Dream and beats him down. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee eventually makes the save. They try to mount offense on Lee but he keeps fighting all three off. Lee stands tall with Dream in the ring as his music hits. They taunt The Undisputed Era, who has now retreated to the stage.

– Still to come, the tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion continues. Also, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will be here.

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Shotzi Blackheart driving her tank. Tegan Nox is out next. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Nox and Raquel start off. Nox ducks a running big boot to begin. Nox ends up going for an early 1 count. Shotzi tags in and takes control of Gonzalez. Kai tags herself in and tangles with Shotzi. Blackheart with an arm drag and a kick to the arm. Shotzi with a reverse Slingblade and some screaming out. Blackheart launches herself at Kai and then tags Nox back in.

Nox launches herself at Kai in the corner and tags Shotzi right back in. They double team and sends both opponents to the floor. Nox assists Shotzi up to the top rope, then helps send her flying to the floor to take out Kai and Gonzalez. Shotzi stands back up and howls out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi gets beat down in the corner. Kai tags in with a 2 count. Kai misses a big boot in the corner as Shotzi moves. Kai grabs the leg to stop the tag but Shotzi kicks her back. Nox tags in as does Gonzalez. Nox takes out Kai and goes to work on Gonzalez in the middle of the ring. Nox with more strikes and a clothesline to stun Gonzalez. She keeps on but Gonzalez is still standing.

Nox with a headbutt that rocks them both. Gonzalez sends her into the corner but misses a running elbow. Nox comes back with an uppercut and a big kick to the face but Gonzalez is still on one knee. Nox goes up top and stops Kai from charging on the apron. Nox leaps but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air, then hits the fall-away Slam. Shotzi tags herself in and hits a big seated senton from the top on Gonzalez for a 2 count.

Kai runs in but Nox stops her and sends her to the floor. Kai brings Nox out to the floor. Shotzi and Gonzalez go at it in the ring now. Gonzalez catches Blackheart with a big one-armed powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

– After the match, the music hits as Gonzalez and Kai stand tall in the ring. We go to replays.

– Tom announces tonight’s new main event with Finn Balor being out – Cole and Strong vs. Dream and Lee.

– Tom sends us to a video on Drake Maverick, featuring the emotional Twitter video he posted after last week’s release from his WWE contract. The video also features new footage where Drake discusses his last 3 WWE matches in the cruiserweight tournament. He is giving everything he has in these matches to make sure he wins. He has to. He says he’s not done with anything and if he goes out, he’s going out swinging and going out as the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion. Drake will face Jake Atlas tonight. Back to commercial.

Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Jake Atlas (0-0) vs. Drake Maverick (0-0)

Back from the break and out comes Jake Atlas for the next Group A match in the tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Tom leads us to a video package on Atlas. Out next comes Drake Maverick, in one of his final WWE matches as he was released last week but allowed to work the tournament. Drake is all business on the way to the ring. He stops and looks at the NXT Cruiserweight Title belt, which is on display at ringside.

They lock up and Atlas strikes first. Drake comes back with a headlock. They tangle and Drake rolls Atlas but he rolls through and misses a kick. Atlas gets the upperhand and taunts Drake as they break. Drake says he needs this but Atlas needs it just as bad, he says. Drake goes for a takedown and grounds Atlas on the mat as they tangle some more. Atlas avoids the Tequila Sunrise and they break again.

They lock up again and Drake rocks Atlas with a big kick. Atlas comes out of the corner and sends Drake to the apron. Drake fights back in and hits a dropkick. Atlas is still on his feet. Drake charges but Atlas catches him in position for a powerbomb. Drake hangs on and sends Atlas over the top rope to the floor. Drake is on the apron. Drake follows and brings it back into the ring. Drake charges but Atlas catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a quick pin attempt. Atlas keeps control and lets Drake recover in the corner.

Atlas grabs Drake from behind and slams him face-first on the mat. Drake tries to fight out of a hold and eventually sends Atlas face-first into the top turnbuckle. Atlas charges again but misses in the corner as Drake sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Drake with more strikes now, sending Atlas back in the corner. Drake takes out the leg again as Atlas charges, sending him into the turnbuckles. Drake with a high knee in the corner. Drake goes on with a big dropkick. Drake applies the Tequila Sunrise but Atlas gets free, rolling to the floor. Drake charges and nails a suicide dive through the ropes, taking Atlas down. Drake brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. Drake with the flying elbow drop to the face for another close 2 count.

Atlas counters a cutter from the corner and levels Drake with a big superkick. Atlas goes to the top but Drake cuts him off and rocks him. Drake climbs up but Atlas blocks a hurricanrana. Atlas nails a huge cartwheel DDT from the top and covers for the pin to get a win in the tournament.

Winner: Jake Atlas (1-0)

– After the match, Atlas stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Tom shows us an updated look at the tournament standings. Atlas and Akira Tozawa are the only competitor with wins. McKenzie Mitchell interviews Atlas on the stage. He says he’s on top of the world now. Drake comes walking by with an official and they have a moment. Atlas says Drake gave him the fight of his life but people are going to know his name and he will become the next champion.

