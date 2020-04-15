Live NXT Results – April 15 2020

NXT Report – Apr. 15 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype tonight, also featuring recent happenings for the brand.

– We’re live from the empty closed-set NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton.

Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

We go right to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fabian Aichner is out next with Marcel Barthel, representing Imperium.

