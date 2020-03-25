NXT Results – March 25 2020

– Tonight’s taped WWE NXT episode opens up from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton. There is no mention of the regular announce team – WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo. Tom and Byron hype tonight’s show.

Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze

We go right to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. There is no crowd again this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Theory is carrying a cell phone and uses it to mock who his opponent used to be. Out next comes Tyler Breeze.

The bell rings and they lock up. Theory takes it to the ropes as the referee warns him. Theory backs off and talks trash to Breeze. They lock up again and break. Theory poses on the top rope like Breeze does, mocking him some more. They go at it and run the ropes with Breeze nailing a dropkick. Breeze poses on the top rope and talks trash, telling Theory that’s how it’s done. Breeze goes for the Supermodel Kick but ends up mounting other offense as Theory charges. More back and forth now.

Theory catches Breeze with a Blockbuster in the middle of the ring to take back control. Theory kicks Breeze in the back and keeps him down, still talking trash. Theory with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Theory keeps Breeze grounded now. Breeze breaks free with a Jawbreaker. Theory gets sent to the floor but he runs right back in, rolling into a dropkick to Breeze, knocking Breeze right out to the floor. We go to commercial with Theory standing tall.

Back from the break and Breeze rocks Theory into the corner. Breeze with a running forearm, and another into the corner. Breeze charges again but Theory misses. Theory catches Breeze and counters with a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Theory works Breeze over at ringside now as the referee counts. Theory launches Breeze into the barrier, knocking it loose. The referee warns Theory and he returns to break the count. Breeze makes it back in right before the 9 count but Theory goes right to work. Breeze counters a powerbomb and rolls Theory up for a 2 count. Breeze with a big knee strike to the face. Theory catches Breeze with a big Buckle Bomb. They tangle and Breeze catches Theory with a Supermodel Kick for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Theory mounts Breeze with right hands on the mat. Theory stomps away now as the referee warns him.

We hear Theory keep talking to himself and trash talking Breeze. Theory picks up his cell phone from the corner. He records a video for Breeze and then picks Breeze up while still recording. Theory goes for his finisher while still recording but Breeze slides out and nails the Beauty Shot for the pin to win.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

– After the match, Breeze recovers as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Breeze standing tall.

– Still to come, we will celebrate the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. Back to commercial.

Killian Dain vs. Tehuti Miles

Back from the break and out first comes Killian Dain. Tehuti Miles is out next. Miles talks about Miles’ history in the military and football.

The bell rings and Dain takes it to the corner before backing off. Dain talks some trash. Miles uses his speed and says he’s too fast for Dain. Dain traps Miles in the corner but Miles turns it around for shoulder thrusts. More back and forth now. Dain catches Miles in mid-air but Miles slides out. Miles with a forearm from the apron. Dain with a big pump kick to knock Miles from the apron to the floor.

Dain follows and launches Miles into the steel ring steps, then the barrier. The referee counts and Dain brings it back in. Dain beats Miles down in the corner and unloads with stomps as the referee counts. Dain with a big belly-to-back suplex for a close 2 count. Dain works Miles over while grounding him by his neck now. Dain misses and runs into the ring post as Miles moves from the corner.

Miles mounts more offense now. Miles with a big kick to the face and a dropkick but Dain is still standing. Dain rocks Miles out of nowhere and drops him in the middle of the ring. Dain slams Miles and hits the big senton in the middle of the ring. Dain with a Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Killian Dain

– After the match, Dain stands tall as we go to replays. Dain stands tall on the apron with his arms in the air.

– Still to come, Triple H will address the situation with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Back to commercial.

Cameron Grimes vs. Tony Nese

Back from the break and out first comes Cameron Grimes. WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it, going into the corner. They talk trash and break early. They lock up and go to the mat, trading holds. They tangle and Nese grounds Grimes by his arm. Grimes tries to get going again but Nese shuts him down and grounds him by his arm again. They break and Nese charges but Grimes drops him neck-first over the top rope. Grimes covers for a 2 count.

Grimes keeps Nese grounded by his left arm now, pressing his face into the mat. Nese fights up and out and looks to mount offense but Grimes chops him down for a 2 count. Grimes shows more frustration now. Nese avoids a powerbomb but they tangle and Nese comes back with a big kick to the face. More back and forth now. Nese with a heel kick to the face. Nese with more offense in the corners. Grimes catches him but Nese slides out and drops him. Nese goes out and springboards back at Grimes with a moonsault. Grimes kicks out just before the 3 count.

Grimes with a Superman Forearm after more back & forth. Nese responds with a superkick. Nese exposes his knee and charges but Grimes hits another big forearm. Grimes charges and hits the Cave In double stomp out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as we go to replays. Grimes stands tall while Nese recovers.

– Still to come, qualifying matches for the Women’s Ladder Match. Back to commercial.

Ladder Match Qualifier: Io Shirai vs. Aliyah

Back from the break and Tom shows us how Xia Li broke the nose of Aliyah 4 months ago on NXT TV. We go back to the ring and out first comes Aliyah. This is another qualifying match for the Women’s Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, for a title shot to take place after Ripley’s match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Li’s music hits next but she’s not coming out. Aliyah says time is ticking, let’s go.

The camera cuts backstage and we see Li laid out in a hallway, clutching her leg. Li is crying while Aliyah is all smiles in the ring. Hamilton receives word from NXT General Manager William Regal. Li is not medically cleared to compete, but someone else is, according to Hamilton. The music of Io Shirai hits and out she comes for her return.

The bell rings and Shirai nails a dropkick. Shirai takes Aliyah to the corner and works her over. Shirai with big knees in the corner. Aliyah counters a move and slams Shirai by her hair. Aliyah unloads with kicks in the corner now as the referee warns her. Shirai turns it back around and drops Aliyah’s back over her knee in the middle of the ring.

Shirai goes to the top and hits the big moonsault for the pin to get the fairly easy win, earning the spot in the Ladder Match.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Shirai joins Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox as confirmed names in the six-woman Ladder Match.

– Still to come, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick teaser vignette for Dexter Lumis, the former Samuel Shaw.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for an interview with Jon Quasto, who is already waiting in the ring.

Lee is asked about how Damian Priest recently attacking him during his title defense against Cameron Grimes, and how he incorrectly thought it was Dominik Dijakovic. Lee says he may owe Dijakovic an apology. The music immediately hits and out comes Dominik. Dijakovic doesn’t give a damn about Lee’s apology, only the title. Dijakovic goes on and says the bottom line is Lee took food off his family’s plate. The music interrupts and out comes Priest.

Priest taunts them both and says his eyes are on the title, not because it will give him satisfaction for his years of hard work, but because it will get him what he wants – more money, more women, more fame, more legacy. Priest says everyone knows his name will live on forever, but he needs the title to do that. Lee says Priest wants to live forever but who he attacked means he won’t live forever. Lee says Priest and Dijakovic are fighting over the title, but the fact is the champion is standing right here.

Priest says maybe it’s time Lee isn’t standing any longer. Priest heads to the ring with his nightstick. Dijakovic pushes Lee over so he can stomp away on Priest as he tries to roll in the ring. Lee gets involved and brawls with Priest out on the ramp. Dijakovic goes to the top and leaps out, taking down Priest and Lee on the floor. Dijakovic stands tall over Lee and Priest as his music starts up.

– Still to come, NXT Champion Adam Cole is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded message from NXT Champion Adam Cole, who is on vacation somewhere, possibly his backyard. Cole says he’s been thinking about the recent altercation with The Velveteen Dream, and he got flustered but then he wondered how someone like him could get flustered. He brags about some of his accomplishments, including how he’s now the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. Cole says Dream has not earned a title shot, but he knows his boys in The Undisputed Era would love a crack at The Experience. Cole proposes Dream vs. Bobby Fish and says when Dream loses, it will prove what Cole has been saying all along – that Dream is a loser. Cole says it’s about to be Dream Over, and that’s undisputed.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

We go back to the ring and out comes Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch first. Australian Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne are out next.

Vink starts off with Burch and surprises him with his strength. Vink smiles and taunts Burch. They go at it and Vink drops Burch with a big shoulder. Vink and Thorne with the double team as Thorne tags in. More back and forth now. Lorcan tags in and they double team Thorne now. Thorne stops Lorcan from tagging by driving Burch off the tag. Thorne leaps across the ring and tags in Vink. Lorcan charges Vink but Vink drives him into the mat with a huge Uranage for a close 2 count.

Lorcan ends up turning it around on Thorne and running wild on him. Burch and Vink go at it as they both tag back in. Burch catches Vink with a big Cutter in the middle of the ring. Burch with more offense in the corner. Burch with a dropkick from the second rope but Vink is still standing.

Burch takes Vink down into a Crossface. Thorne charges to break it up but Lorcan takes him down into a single-leg Crab. Vink and Lorcan tap out at the same time.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

– After the match, Lorcan and Burch stand tall as their music hits.

– Still to come, the final Women’s Ladder Match qualifier for tonight. Back to commercial.

Ladder Match Qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

Back from the break and out first comes Candice LeRae for tonight’s last qualifying match for the Women’s Ladder Match. This is to earn the 5th spot in the six-woman match that will crown a new #1 contender. Kayden Carter is out next.

The bell rings and LeRae takes Carter down in the middle of the ring. They tangle and get back up. LeRae with an arm drag and a shoulder for a quick pin attempt. LeRae with another arm drag to ground Carter on the mat. Carter fights free and mounts offense for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth with pin attempts between the two. We have a stalemate now.

They go to lock up again but Carter takes LeRae down for a 1 count. More back and forth and counters on the mat. Carter with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. LeRae turns it around in the corner and hits a Natural Selection for a 2 count. Carter ends up turning it around and nailing a running boot to the face. LeRae still kicks out at 2.

LeRae fights Carter off with punches and chops. LeRae takes Carter back down and goes for the GargaNo Escape but Carter kicks out. LeRae goes on and misses a moonsault as Carter moves. The Shining Wizard is blocked. LeRae goes right back into the GargaNo Escape and Carter taps out for the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. LeRae joins Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Io Shirai as confirmed entrants for the Women’s Ladder Match.

– Still to come, Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Back from the break and out first comes NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. Roderick Strong is out next for what Tom calls the main event match of the night.

Back and forth to start the match. Riddle takes control and works Strong over in the corner. The referee backs Riddle off as Strong yells at them both. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex. There’s some more stalling before they lock up again. Strong ends up unloading with chops to the chest, knocking Riddle down. Riddle fights back with forearms. Strong tries for an Olympic Slam for a second time but it’s blocked. Strong counters again with a big enziguri. Strong goes on and hangs Riddle up over the top rope. Riddle falls to the mat in pain while Strong shows off some. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get more strikes between the two. Riddle unloads with strikes and nails a pele kick to drop Strong in the corner. Riddle with a big forearm and a running right hand in the corner. Riddle with the Exploder suplex. Riddle goes for the punt kick but Strong counters and applies the Boston Crab. Riddle gets free and drops Strong with a Bro 2 Sleep, then goes right into a German suplex for another close 2 count.

Strong blocks the Bro Derek. Strong with a big shot in the corner and then the Olympic Slam for a close 2 count. Strong shows some frustration now. Strong blocks two more shots and nails a jumping knee strike. Strong runs in with a forearm but Riddle catches him on the next charge and drops him with the Bro Derek for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. suddenly Indian Superstars Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh hit the ring and destroy Riddle. Riddle fights back but they beat him down again in the middle of the ring. The double team continues as Singh and Gurjar stand tall over Riddle. Manager Malcolm Blivens comes walking out with a mic, taunting Riddle. Blivens says with Riddle’s partner Pete Dunne on the other side of the world, he thought now was the perfect time to introduce Riddle to the future of the NXT tag team division. That’s it, their names were never given but Blivens, Singh and Gurjar stand tall over Riddle to end the segment.

– Still to come, Triple H is here. Back to commercial.

– We go to the ring and Triple H is out for tonight’s show-closing segment.

Triple H talks about what the feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano means to NXT. He’s immediately interrupted by the music as Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out. Ciampa says he’s been here for 5 years and everything that’s been said has been said, everything that’s been done has been done. Ciampa says we both know Gargano is here, so let’s finish this. Triple H says there will be no physicality tonight. Triple H brings Gargano out and here he comes with a mic.

Gargano says Triple H has lost his mind if he wants him to get in the ring with Ciampa. Gargano says Ciampa tried to kill him last time, and he doesn’t know why he’s being fined for the recent WWE Performance Center brawl. Gargano blames everything on Ciampa. Triple H says Gargano did superkick the referee, and if it was up to NXT General Manager William Regal they both would be fired, so he’s only here because Triple H saved his job. Triple H orders Gargano to enter the ring and warns Ciampa not to touch him.

Gargano enters. Triple H says this has gone on long enough between the two of him. He gets it, citing his history with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Triple H goes on about their feud and how all this has to stop. He mentions how this should end on the biggest stage… Gargano interrupts again. He and Ciampa argue with Triple H in between them. Ciampa says this needs to end. Triple H says after everything they’ve been through, they deserve this to be on the biggest stage there can be. Gargano says they don’t need that, all they need is a ring and a referee. Ciampa seems to agree. He says this is about one thing – who is the face of this company, the heart and soul of NXT. Gargano says it’s him. Gargano is going to make Ciampa realize the monster he is. Triple H says if they don’t need a crowd or an arena, he will give them the opportunity. Gargano says he’s not ready now. Triple H asks how long he needs. Gargano says two weeks and then they can finish this once and for all.

Triple H says he will find an empty building in two weeks, he’s going to put a ring in there, give them a referee who will be there just to say it’s over. Triple H says when it’s over, it will be over, done this time. Triple H promises if their feud continues after that, then neither of them will be in NXT and they won’t have to worry about being the heart and soul of NXT because NXT will carry on without them. He says he will send them a message with a location in two weeks, and then they will go there. Ciampa and Gargano have more words while Triple H stands between them. A mystery teaser shows up on the big screen, catching Triple H, Ciampa and Gargano off guard. It’s Killer Kross in the flashing images, but that’s never made clear or actually said. The screen goes to black and NXT goes off the air.