Live Spoilers* For WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE is currently taping Superstar Spectacle at the ThunderDome. This event will air next Tuesday night in India, and at 9:30am ET on the WWE Network. Here are live spoilers-

* The show opens with promos for various Indian Superstars, including The Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky. They also air Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 promos

* Jinder Mahal makes his return and comes out to speak to the crowd. He congratulates Indians for Republic Day (which is when this airs, on January 26), and asks everyone to blow the roof off the ThunderDome so WWE will give India a weekly TV show, and to tweet their support for a potential weekly show in India

* Michael Cole is out for commentary

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E are out first to open the actual show taping. Cole says The New Day is here for a special Bhangra performance. They wish a Happy Republic Day to Indians. They do their usual promo and mention that they have special plans. The Street Profits interrupt and Montez Ford apparently fumbled his promo some. All four then announce a special “Spinning Canvas” performance. A Dhol Beater comes out followed by several dancers for a Bhangra performance. After the Bhangra performance, all four Superstars have a dance party in the ring with some Bollywood-style dancing

* The official opening of the broadcast is taped now. The Indian National Anthem is played. Triple H narrates a special video focused on how India has been an important part of the WWE Universe. They show visits from WWE Superstars like John Cena, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Triple H in front of the Taj Mahal, and others. Triple H also talks about India’s history related to pro wrestling, with clips of traditional Indian wrestling followed by clips of wrestlers like The Great Khali, The Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, and others. Triple H then introduces the new crop of Indian stars that are in WWE developmental or WWE NXT – Jeet Rama, Indus Sher, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, and Kavita Devi