LIVE WWE BACKLASH RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Backlash Results – June 14, 2020

Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and exciting kickoff matches before the action gets underway at WWE Backlash!

– The 2020 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Scott Stanford welcomes us. He’s joined by Peter Rosenberg. They hype up tonight’s big event. We get a promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Renee Young is now joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T with all three checking in from home. Booker believes Jax will take the title tonight. We go to Charly Caruso backstage at the arena. She’s with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair believes Randy Orton will win “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” tonight. Christian talks some heavy words to Flair and makes the case for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to win. Christian says Orton has never had to work for anything in his life.

– Back from a break and Stanford discusses the WWE Universal Title Handicap Match with Rosenberg. They show a video package for that match. We also see the new music video from The Miz and John Morrison. Rosenberg isn’t happy with Stanford’s dancing. We get a plug for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending against The Viking Raiders. Booker goes with Erik and Ivar but JBL disagrees. Renee leads us to a video package for Edge vs. Orton now. Renee and her guests discuss the match and the billing around it before we go to the ring.

WWE United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the WWE Performance Center with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe at ringside. Out first for the Kickoff match is Andrade with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. We see WWE NXT developmental trainees in the crowd as “fans” for the show. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The music interrupts before we get going and out comes Kevin Owens. He joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and they go at it in the ring. They collide with shoulders and run the ropes again. Andrade avoids a dropkick as Owens cheers Apollo on. They tangle and Andrade takes control with a submission over the ropes from the apron. The referee counts while they’re on the floor now. Crews back-drops Andrade onto the steel ramp. Crews returns to the ring and Andrade crawls after him. Andrade resets the count. Crews hits a moonsault from the apron and lands on his feet.

Crews brings it back in the ring and hits a long suplex for a 2 count. Garza has words with the referee from ringside. Andrade ends up sending Crews face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner for a 2 count. Andrade goes to the top as Vega cheers him on. Crews cuts Andrade off. Andrade fights back but Crews unloads while Andrade is sitting on the top turnbuckle. Crews climbs up for a hurricanrana but Andrade drops him on the top turnbuckle. Andrade beats on Crews and turns him upside down in the corner. Andrade goes for the big stomp but misses. Crews gets free and catches Andrade as he charges, launching him over his head into the turnbuckles.

Crews keeps control and clotheslines Andrade, then rams him back into the corner. Crews with more shoulder thrusts in the corner. Crews whips Andrade across the ring and splashes him. Crews with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Andrade counters the Olympic Slam but Crews dropkicks him. Crews keeps an eye on Garza and Andrade takes advantage with a forearm. Crews tries to suplex Andrade to the floor but he hangs on and they both are on the apron now, trading shots. Andrade ends up hitting a big DDT from the apron for a close 2 count. Andrade and Vega can’t believe it. Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT. Crews kicks Andrade while he’s up top now. Crews presses Andrade high and slams him. Crews with the standing moonsault and another for a pin attempt but Garza gets on the apron. Owens gets up and pulls him to the floor. Owens follows up with a big Stunner to Garza as Crews looks on. Crews goes back to Andrade and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to retain.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Vega is furious with what’s happened in and out of the ring. Crews stands tall as we go to replays. Crews joins Owens on the ramp and they pose together. Owens heads to the back as Vega and her team argue. Crews raises the title on the ramp.

– Back from a break and Stanford sends us to a video package on Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy. We also get words from The Celtic Warrior in a pre-recorded promo. Stanford and Rosenberg talk about tonight’s Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles now. We get a video package on tonight’s WWE Title match next. We go back to Stanford and Rosenberg for more Backlash discussion. Rosenberg believes Orton will defeat Edge. That’s it for the Backlash Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package featuring “The Greatest Show” by Panic! At The Disco.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics are out next, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. There’s some

The bell rings and Cross, Bayley and Kay start tings off. Cross ends up getting double teamed and dropped in the middle of the ring. Banks comes in for more chaos in the ring. The three teams have a stand off in the middle of the ring now. Banks, Royce and Bliss tie up now. Royce with a roll up on Banks for 2 as Bliss breaks it up. They continue to trade offense before stopping to knock the others off the apron. Another stand off in the middle of the ring. Cross takes Banks to a corner while Royce and Bliss are in another. Cross and Bliss get the upperhand and in comes Cross off a tag.

Royce levels Cross with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Bayley comes in off a tag but the referee didn’t see it. He makes them re-do it. Bayley works over Royce and Cross now. Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Kay comes in and levels Cross with a big boot for a 2 count as Bayley breaks it up. Kay stomps on Cross and shows frustration.

Kay and Bayley double team Cross until Kay turns on her to boos. Kay swings at Bliss on the apron but misses. Banks runs interference as Bayley rolls Kay for a 2 count after Royce failed to interfere. Bliss gets dropped on the floor. Banks runs in to double team Kay but Cross breaks up Bayley’s pin. More back and forth until all three go down. Bliss tags in and clotheslines over Bayley and Royce, who also tagged in. Bliss unloads on both of them now. Bliss dropkicks Bayley and drops knees on Royce, then takes Bayley down with right hands after mounting her. Banks runs in but Bliss hits a Thesz Press and rights, the same to Royce. Bliss knocks Banks off the apron and then hits a crossbody to Bayley and Royce at the same time. Bliss with kicks to Bayley in the corner.

Banks tags in and unloads on Bliss on the corner. The chaos continues and they all go down on the floor as the fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Royce brings Banks kin. Kay runs in and stops Bayley, then they double team her to send her back out to the floor. The IIconics continue to double team Banks but Cross and Bliss make the save.

Bliss and Cross take control with a double team. Bliss ends up hitting Twisted Bliss on Royce in the middle of the ring. Bliss holds it for the pin but Banks runs in and steals it, covering to retain.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley take their titles to ringside to celebrate as the music hits. They lean up against the announce table and raise their titles as we go to replays. Banks and Bayley continue to taunt the other teams on the way to the back.

– We see WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman arriving in his car earlier today. The windshield has been fixed. Strowman heads into the building.

– Cole sends us to a video package for Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Sheamus is out next.

The bell rings and Hardy rallies the crowd. A “you got pissed on!” chant starts up. Sheamus takes Hardy down and manhandles him some while Hardy struggles. They get up and Sheamus backs Hardy into the corner. Hardy with a side headlock, keeping Sheamus down now. Sheamus takes it to the corner and they break but Sheamus nails a cheap shot. Sheamus with some trash talking while keeping Hardy down in the corner. Sheamus keeps control but Hardy kicks him and dropkicks the knee out. Hardy stomps away in the corner while Sheamus is down now.

Hardy launches himself low at Sheamus in the corner. Hardy keeps Sheamus against the ropes but Sheamus charges up with a clothesline. Sheamus with a clothesline and more strikes against the ropes as the crowd boos and the referee warns him. Hardy back drops Sheamus to the apron but he hangs on. Hardy charges and dropkicks the knee out again. Sheamus goes down on the floor and Hardy follows.

Hardy runs and leaps off the steel steps, dropping Sheamus in front of the announcers. Hardy slams Sheamus face-first into the announce table. Hardy takes the steps apart but has second thoughts. Hardy comes back in but Sheamus overpowers and rams him back into the corner. Sheamus unloads with stiff shots as the referee warns him. Sheamus lifts Hardy with a suplex but rams him on the top of the ring post. Hardy hits his knee hard.

Sheamus keeps control and drops a flying knee from the corner. Hardy kicks out at 2. Sheamus yells at the crowd for being enablers. Sheamus puts a boot to Hardy’s throat to keep him down. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker, and another. Hardy still kicks out at 2.

Sheamus keeps Hardy grounded with a headlock now. Hardy tries to make a comeback but Sheamus levels him with a big jumping knee to the head for 2. Sheamus yells out at the announcers, then goes back to keeping Hardy down with a headlock. Sheamus with a rake to the eyes as the crowd rallies for Hardy. Hardy fights out and sends Sheamus into the corner. Hardy with a back suplex. Hardy mounts more offense and takes back control. The crowd cheers Hardy on. Sheamus blocks a Twist of Fate and rolls him for 2. More back and forth now. Hardy ducks the Brogue Kick. Hardy with a Slingblade. They trade their finishers and pin attempts for a few more minutes. Sheamus applies the Cloverleaf but Hardy hangs in there. Sheamus talks some trash after beating Hardy around some more.

Sheamus unloads with the forearms to the chest on the apron. Hardy falls on the apron. Sheamus scoops Hardy on his shoulders but he hangs on in the corner. Hardy sends Sheamus into the ring post and then drops him with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton. They end up on the outside of the ring again. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and leaps off but Sheamus knocks him out of the air with a big Brogue Kick right in front of the announcers. Sheamus brings it back into the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as we go to replays.

– Kayla is backstage with The Miz and John Morrison. She reveals that if one of them pins WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tonight then that person becomes champion, instead of co-champions. They are surprised but act like this is OK. Otis and Mandy Rose appear and Otis teases cashing in if they win.

– We get a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton are on commentary. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and Asuka mounts offense with strikes. Asuka gets on her back and goes for a Sleeper but Jax fights back. Asuka also goes for an armbar. Jax fights her off and headbutts her. Asuka blocks a shot and turns it around in the corner. More back and forth now. Asuka with the Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax throws Asuka off her back. Jax with a big clothesline now. They trade strikes. Asuka charges but Jax knocks her out of the air with a clothesline. Jax beats Asuka around the ring now. Jax scoops Asuka and slams her in the middle of the ring. Jax covers for 2. The crowd rallies for Asuka now. Jax uses the middle rope on her as the referee counts. Jax taunts Asuka some but Asuka gets up and fights back. Asuka charges but Jax catches her with a Spinebuster for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Jax keeps Asuka grounded with a Cobra Lock now.

Asuka fights out with back elbows. Asuka with a guillotine submission out of nowhere. Jax resists. Jax powers out and into a big Jackhammer for another close 2 count. Jax taunts Asuka, mentioning Kairi Sane. Asuka rocks her and fights. Asuka blocks a Samoan Drop. Jax goes to drop down but Asuka moves and she lands hard. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Asuka with more offense and a Hip Attack for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring, and another.

Asuka unloads with kicks in the middle of the ring. Jax catches a kick and drops Asuka with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the corner and out to the floor now. Asuka catches Jax in an armbar on the floor but the referee continues to count. Jax beaks it into the barrier. The referee is at 8 now. Jax scoops Asuka at 9 but Asuka slides out and drops Jax with a big kick to the head. The referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, the decision is announced. Asuka reacts by delivering a Hip Attack on the floor. Asuka takes her title and leaves with it as her music hits. Jax stares her down.

