LIVE WWE NXT COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – September 1st 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 80.

– We get a video package for tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University as the NXT developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined in the arena by Wade Barrett, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix checking in from home.

Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go right to the ring for tonight’s six-man Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma is out first – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Out next is Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Legado del Fantasma, in street clothes, strikes first as their opponents get on the apron. They send them flying back to the floor and here come the weapons. Escobar uses a trash can while the other two bring a table into play. Legado controls around the ringside area for a few minutes. Mendoza has Swerve, who is also dressed to fight, in the ring now, working him over with the chair and trash can into play. Swerve counters and sends Mendoza head-first into a chair wedged into the corner. Breeze with a big Backstabber to Mendoza in the ring now. Santos continues to beat Fandango around the ringside area. Breeze drops Wilde over the barrier edge. Fandango sends Santos into a ladder.

The chaos continues in and out of the ring. Mendoza fights off Breeze in the ring but Fandango assists for a low blow. Swerve runs in and kicks a trash can lid into Mendoza’s face for a 2 count. Swerve drops Santos with a high knee. Fandango brings a fire extinguisher from under the ring. He hands it to Breeze and Breeze fills the ring up, forcing the heels to roll to the floor to recover. Breezango and Swerve celebrate after the extinguisher spray clears out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we saw how Fandango got put through a table during the break. Swerve fights off Mendoza and Escobar in the ring now. Swerve limps and nails a big Flatliner to Mendoza in the middle of the ring. Swerve kicks Mendoza in the head from the apron, putting him down on the floor. Escobar knocks Swerve to the floor with a big right hand. Escobar runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Swerve over the barrier. Wilde and Mendoza double team and taunt Breeze near the ramp now.

Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel run down and attack Breeze now. Breeze is the victim of a 4-on-1 beatdown now as the crowd boos. Imperium rolls Breeze in the ring where Escobar is. The 5 Superstars surround Breeze now, taunting him. Fandango and Swerve have moved a forklift over to the ring, above the turnbuckles. They’re standing high int he air on a pallet that the forklift is carrying. They leap off and take down all 5 heels in the ring. Fandango and Swerve then help Breeze clear the ring of Imperium and Legado del Fantasma for a big pop.

Swerve is left alone in the ring as Breezango runs the ropes and leaps to the floor, nailing a big double team dive on all the others. Swerve ends up hitting the JML Driver on Escobar in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

– After the match, Swerve and Breezango celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Swerve stands tall on the forklift as the celebration continues.

– We see Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor backstage getting ready for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from Tegan Nox, who talks about how her friendship with Candice LeRae changed. Nox says she will do whatever it takes, she just needs to fix the issues between them.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

We go back to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae. Out next is Kacy Catanzaro with Kayden Carter.

They go to lock up but Catanzaro goes behind. Candice counters and sends her down. Catanzaro locks up and arm drags her. They tangle some more and Catanzaro sends LeRae flying with a head scissors. LeRae comes back with a stiff neckbreaker from the second rope. LeRae runs and kicks Catanzaro to the floor. Carter checks on her as the referee counts.

LeRae follows and tells Carter to back off. She rolls Catanzaro back in and has a few words for Carter. LeRae comes back in but Catanzaro counters and rolls her for a 2 count. LeRae comes right back and drops Catanzaro with an elbow for a 2 count. LeRae sends Catanzaro into the corner and charges with a back splash. LeRae with a Natural Selection for another close 2 count. LeRae sends her back to the corner and charges but runs into double knees. Catanzaro turns it around in the corner now and unloads as the referee warns her.

Catanzaro with a flying clothesline in the corner. Catanzaro keeps control and goes on for another close 2 count. LeRae counters a move and looks to apply a standing surfboard-type submission in the middle of the ring, but she quickly stomps Catanzaro’s face into the mat instead, knocking her out. LeRae covers for the pin to win the fairly short match.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae stands tall and looks over with a few words for Carter. We go to replays. LeRae takes the mic in the middle of the ring now. She brings up the video from Tegan Nox and how seeing Kacy and Kayden, she was a little jealous and distracted because they reminded her of the friendship she and Nox once had. The crowd boos louder and she tells them this is sincere. LeRae says if Nox wants to talk it over and hash things out, so does she. LeRae tells Nox to come by her house, dinner is on her. The music hits and LeRae makes her exit. Back to commercial.

– Earlier they aired a video on how WWE is also supporting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with NXT.

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Back from the break and out first comes Bronson Reed. Timothy Thatcher is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. Reed tosses Thatcher across the ring. They lock up again and Reed applies a headlock. They trade big forearms and Thatcher looks to take control but Reed puts him down. Reed stomps and clubs Thatcher with forearms while he tries to get up. Thatcher gets up and rocks him but Reed drops Thatcher with a right hand. Thatcher kicks Reed from the mat. Reed throws himself at Thatcher with a big senton.

Reed lifts Thatcher from the mat but he slides out. They tangle some and Reed levels Thatcher with a stiff clothesline. Reed takes it to the corner but Thatcher drops him. Thatcher with a 2 count. Thatcher focuses on the arm now, wrapping it up as the referee checks on Reed. Thatcher with a big uppercut on their feet. Reed unloads back with Thatcher as they go at it. Reed ends up dropping Thatcher. Reed with a springboard elbow drop, sending Thatcher to the floor to regroup. Reed runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Thatcher goes down but Reed clutches his own elbow drop from the dive.

Reed rolls Thatcher back in and stops to check on his own elbow. The referee is distracted by checking on Thatcher, allowing Austin Theory to run down and take out Reed at ringside. Reed is rolled back in the ring but he’s stunned from the sneak attack.

Thatcher goes right into an armbar on Reed’s hurt arm. Reed rolls over but the hold is locked. Reed unloads with strikes to fight free but Thatcher re-positions and applies the Fujiwara Armbar in the middle of the ring. He tightens it and Reed taps out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the bell, Thatcher finally breaks the hold and stands tall as his music hits. Reed sits up in the corner and holds his elbow as the crowd boos Thatcher with his arms in the air. Thatcher taunts Reed and we go to replays. Thatcher raises his arms on the stage and yells out, staring back at the ring to boos.

– We see Adam Cole backstage pacing with The Undisputed Era. We also see Tommaso Ciampa backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Mercedes Martinez backstage responding to a Steel Cage match challenge from Rhea Ripley. Martinez says she’s down for the fight and the match is confirmed for next Tuesday night.

Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Johnny Gargano as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Adam Cole is out next by himself. Finn Balor is out next, and Tommaso Ciampa is last. The four Superstars size each other up as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the bell as the crowd rallies. Gargano goes to the floor to watch the action. Ciampa beats Cole down in the corner. Balor grabs Ciampa but Ciampa unloads on him in the opposite corner. Ciampa goes back to work on Cole. Balor gets the upperhand on Ciampa now, but also delivers a few shots to Cole in the corner. Ciampa drops Balor with an elbow off the ropes. Ciampa tosses Balor to the floor. Gargano comes in but Ciampa catches his kick and drops him. Ciampa knees Gargano off the apron, then does the same to Balor on the other side of the ring.

Ciampa is the only Superstar standing now. He goes to the floor and hits a big running knee to Balor against the barrier, then runs and does the same to Gargano against the barrier. Ciampa stalks Cole now at ringside. Cole rocks him and they trade shots. Ciampa drops Cole. Ciampa lifts the apron cover but Balor runs over and sends him into the steel ring steps. Balor keeps Cole down and goes back to work on Ciampa but Ciampa rocks him and brings it into the ring. Ciampa with more offense to Balor. Ciampa grounds Balor and drives a knee into his back to keep him down.

Balor gets an opening on Ciampa. Cole runs in and tosses Balor to the floor. Cole charges Balor but gets kicked several times. Balor chokes Cole with the middle rope as the referee warns him now. Balor with a kick and several thrusts in the corner. Balor goes on and drops Cole for a 1 count. Balor knocks Gargano off the apron as he tries to come in. Balor goes back to work on Cole but Cole gets to his feet and fights. They tangle and Balor hits the basement dropkick. Gargano knocks Balor from behind and unloads on him. Gargano stomps on Cole now as the crowd boos him. Gargano with a big chop to Balor in the corner. Gargano drops Balor with a neckbreaker. Gargano uses Balor’s own taunt to mock him now. Gargano knocks Ciampa back down and then works on Cole in the middle of the ring. Cole kicks out at 2. Gargano focuses on Cole’s arm. Gargano rocks Balor on the apron as he tries to come back in. Gargano goes back to work on Cole’s arm. Gargano stomps away on Cole now. Gargano mocks The Undisputed Era and kicks Cole’s hurt arm. Gargano poses and talks trash as the crowd boos him.

Gargano with a standing submission on Cole now as the crowd rallies. Cole finally fights back and clotheslines Gargano. Cole goes on and hits the neckbreaker. Balor comes in and Cole rocks him in the corner a few times. Cole drops Balor, knees him in the back, and then kicks Gargano back to the floor. Cole grounds Balor with a headlock now. Balor fights up but Cole puts him right back down with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ciampa comes in but Cole kicks him in the face, then delivers more kicks to send him out. Cole goes back to Balor in the corner. Cole whips Balor and then runs into boots. Balor levels Cole and drops him with a right hand. Balor drops Cole again and hits the double stomp. Ciampa comes in but Balor also drops him, covering for a 2 count. Balor grounds Ciampa in the middle of the ring now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and everyone is still at 0. Gargano works on Cole in the corner, unloading to keep him down as the crowd boos. Cole and Gargano tangle some more. Cole with a big pump kick to the face. Cole drops Gargano over his knee with the neckbreaker but Gargano still kicks out at 2. Cole keeps control now as the crowd rallies. Cole goes to the second rope for the Panama Sunrise but Gargano dodges it and Balor runs in. Gargano drops Balor with an enziguri. Cole superkicks Gargano. Ciampa and Cole go at it now but it ends with both getting dropped as Cole hits a kick to the head but Ciampa comes right back with a knee to the face. The crowd chants “NXT!” now.

Ciampa grabs Cole from the mat but Cole kicks his leg out. Cole goes to the corner but Balor shoves Ciampa into him. Balor sends Ciampa to the floor. Balor unloads on Cole in the corner now while Cole is still sitting on the top. Balor focuses on the leg, getting aggressive now. Balor climbs up for a superplex but Ciampa runs in and slams them both to the mat with the super Tower of Powerbomb. Gargano reaches in from the floor and pulls Ciampa’s legs out, sending him down face-first. Gargano comes in with a pair of 2 counts. Gargano chops away on Balor in the corner now, then hits shoulder thrusts and more offense. Gargano takes Balor to the top and runs across the ring but Balor slides out. They tangle and Balor hits the big 1916 in the middle of the ring but Gargano kicks out just in time.

Balor kicks Cole off the apron to the floor, then hits a Slingblade on Gargano. Balor runs and dropkicks Gargano into the turnbuckles. Balor climbs to the top and goes for Coup de Grace but has to roll through as Gargano moves out of the way. Ciampa runs right in and hits Balor with the Air Raid Crash in the middle of the ring but Balor kicks out at 2. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

