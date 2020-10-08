WWE NXT Results – October, 7th 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We get promo for the Capitol Wrestling Center and highlights from Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center, formerly known as the WWE Performance Center, as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett here in the arena and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida

We go right to the ring and out marches Tommaso Ciampa to the ring. Vic says Ember Moon was set to open the show but NXT General Manager William Regal ordered this match to be the opener after a backstage incident between the two competitors that just happened. Kushida is out next and they’re both ready to go.

The bell hits and the lock up aggressively. They break and Kushida slaps Ciampa. He gets slapped back. They go to the mat and trade holds. More back and forth on the mat. Kushida gets the upperhand and lands a dropkick. They go out and come back in. Kushida focuses on the arm now and drops Ciampa by his arm out of the corner. Kushida keeps control until Ciampa levels him in the face with a big dropkick to turn it around. Ciampa works Kushida around and keeps control, while selling a wrist injury. Ciampa with more offense, stopping to pat himself on the back.

Kushida turns it around in the corner and beats on Ciampa some but Ciampa turns it back around with ease and grounds Kushida. Ciampa keeps control and chops Kushida back with. Ciampa with a neckbreaker. Ciampa drops a knee and keeps Kushida grounded, focusing on the shoulder and neck. Kushida makes another comeback and knocks Ciampa off the apron, to the floor in front of the announce table. Kushida gets hyped up in the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Kushida is on the top now but Ciampa cuts him off. Ciampa ends up knocking Kushida to the apron for a hard landing. Kushida counters on the apron and slams Ciampa’s arm over the top turnbuckle as he took too long. Ciampa falls to the floor. Kushida brings him back in and unloads, nailing an enziguri. They tangle in the middle of the ring and Kushida fights off the Fairytale Ending. More back and forth now. Kushida with the snap German suplex. Kushida with a big kick. Kushida slams Ciampa back into an arm breaker.

Ciampa eventually fights out of the arm bar with a big powerbomb and they’re both down now. The referee counts. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Ciampa with strikes in a row but Kushida comes back with kicks. Ciampa with a Fisherman’s suplex for a close 2 count. Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending again but Kushida ties the arm up again. Ciampa rocks him with a right. They tangle some more and Ciampa kicks away with several boots to the face. Kushida comes right back with a big right hand. Kushida grounds Ciampa with a boot into his shoulder. Kushida then stomps away as Ciampa yells out. Kushida with the Hoverboard Lock now.

Ciampa continues yelling out, then powers to his feet with the hold still applied. The Velveteen Dream suddenly appears on the top turnbuckle, still with a cast on. Dream leaps at Kushida to hit him but he hits Ciampa instead. The referee calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the bell, Dream turns back to Kushida but Kushida attack him and unloads. They brawl and go to the floor but Kushida stays on Dream. Dream retreats and runs away over the barrier. Alicia Taylor announces the winner as Kushida looks on from the ramp. Ciampa recovers in the ring and his music hits but neither are satisfied with the result.

– Still to come, Ember Moon is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ember Moon is in the ring with a mic. She thanks everyone for the pop and says she’s surprised they let her talk tonight because it’s been a while.

Moon says she’s been in isolation for 14 long, hard months. She’s back now and she sees a lot of things have changed in NXT. Moon took her bike and rode on the long road, for miles and miles and miles, and she found clarity. She found who the real Ember Moon is. She found a thing called Ember’s Law, as corny as it sounds, she says. Ember’s Law says no one can walk over her or tell her what to do, because she’s going to do what she wants to do, because she’s Ember Moon, damn it. She says one thing that is absolutely the same is: mama wants some gold, baby. The music interrupts and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

Moon stares Shirai down as she marches to the ring. Fans chant for Shirai as she takes the mic. Before Shirai can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley to the stage. Ripley loves Moon’s new attitude and says yeah she does deserve a title shot. Raquel Gonzalez suddenly attacks with Dakota Kai and they drop Ripley on the stage. They continue but Moon runs up and makes the save. Referees and NXT General Manager William Regal rush out to break it up. Regal announces tonight’s main event – Moon and Ripley vs. Kai and Gonzalez. There appears to be a bit of tension between Moon and Ripley.

– We see Drake Maverick arriving to the building earlier today. Drake’s asked where he and Killian Dain have been. Drake talks about how they’ve been planning and strategizing like tag teams do. He says big things are in the pipeline for their tag team. Dain appears and tells Drake once again that they are not friends or a tag team. Drake wants Dain’s phone number but Dain says there’s a reason he’s not getting it. Drake reveals that he and Dain will face Ever-Rise tonight. Dain is furious at Drake for getting the match made. Dain storms off and Drake tells him to wait and hear his entrance music. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, asking why she didn’t get involved in what just happened on the stage. She says Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley are not for her to worry about, but the title is.

– The Undisputed Era is backstage. Adam Cole addresses Ridge Holland attacking him at Takeover and says he didn’t get the memo about The Undisputed era. They agree that Sunday was not a good night. Kyle O’Reilly says it was the worst night. He tells them he knows he didn’t get the job done, but they dismiss that and praise him for the performance. Cole says O’Reilly has nothing to be ashamed of. Cole, who is sporting a black eye from the attack by Holland at Takeover, says Ridge broke his ribs and now he’s a dead man. Cole doesn’t care why Ridge did what he did, but he’s a dead man and that’s undisputed.

Ever-Rise vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out comes Ever-Rise – Matt Martel and Chase Parker. Out next are Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Drake has arranged for them to come out to a jolly new theme song, perfect for a comedic duo of friends. Dain isn’t happy with it. He yells at Drake and pushes him to the ring. Drake pleads.

Dain starts off with Parker but Dain tags in before anything happens as Drake kept yelling from the apron. Dain makes the tag with force. Drake comes in and goes at it with Parker. Parker with offense early on. Martel tags in and works Drake over. Drake turns it around and nails a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Drake with a 1 count after wasting some time on Dain. Drake grounds Martel and wants to tag but Dain hesitates to put his hand out. Martel drops Drake with a clothesline and yells at him while he’s down, about how Dain doesn’t want to tag with him.

Martel unloads on Drake while he’s down. Martel shows off for the crowd and they boo. Martel upsets Dain with a cheap shot now. Parker tags back in and they double team Drake for a 2 count. Martel yells at Dain and calls him a fat bozo. Dain grabs Martel and shoves him back into Parker. They both go down. Dain drags Drake over and makes the tag.

Dain tags in and unloads on both opponents now. Dain grabs Parker on his shoulder, slams him to the mat and then hits a senton. Dain goes to the second rope but Drake tags himself in. They argue now. Drake goes to the second rope but Dain pulls him off and they argue some more. Martel rolls Drake up off the distraction and Dain hesitates but then breaks the pin with a pump kick. Dain powerbombs Drake on top of Parker and Drake just lays there for the pin to win.

Winners: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

– After the match, Dain stands tall as the goofy music starts back up. Drake finally recovers and starts celebrating. Drake raises Dain’s arm in the middle of the ring but Dain wants no part of it. Drake dances around now but Dain just drops him with a right hand to the face. Dain scoops Drake up and carries him to the back as the music continues.

– Vic sends us to a video package for Toni Storm, who has returned to the NXT brand from NXT UK. The video package shows recent footage of Storm in Cancun, Mexico while she talks about her career and where she’s at now. She asks when we last even heard of her, and says that’s on purpose. This was all calculated. She needed a change of scenery and this time she will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

– We see video from earlier today of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walking their dog in the neighborhood. They make excuses for their losses at Takeover but they both want rematches. Gargano says he will come up with a plan. Candice enters their garage and says Indi Hartwell’s name when she sees a package. Gargano asks why she’s saying that goof’s name. Gargano sees the package is a new TV now. He suddenly likes Hartwell. Candice reads the note and it says something about The Garganos needing a new TV after what happened a few weeks ago with Tegan Nox. They carry the TV into the house to end the segment.

Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff

We go back to the ring and Austin Theory is making his entrance. New WWE recruit Leon Ruff is already out.

The bell rings and Ruff almost gets a quick upset. Theory is shocked. Theory unloads on Ruff and beats him around now. Ruff turns sit around with more offense now, nailing a neckbreaker and a dropkick. Theory tries to turn it around but Ruff nails a big clothesline for another 2 count.

More back and forth now. Ruff ends up slipping on the rope and Theory catches him on his shoulder for the ATL in the middle of the ring. Theory covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, the music hits but Theory takes the mic. He says that’s what happens when he is given the proper warm-up time. He admits Adam Cole caught him last week but with Cole around his buddies now, Theory could be proving to him why he’s the future of NXT. Theory pokes at Cole for having hurt ribs and goes on to declare that he is the future of NXT, and no one can do anything about it. The music interrupts and out comes Dexter Lumis. Lumis slowly walks to the ring, staring Theory down. Vic says Lumis has answered Theory’s challenge.

Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory

Dexter Lumis enters the ring and we have a match. Austin Theory looks to attack but Lumis blocks and drops him with a big right hand. Lumis beats Theory down in the corner now.

Theory blocks a shot into the turnbuckle. Theory looks to turn it back around but Lumis takes him down and mounts him with strikes. Lumis stalks Theory around the ring now and gets in a few shots. They come back in the ring and Lumis hits a big bulldog for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Lumis in control.

Back from the break and Theory is beating Lumis around the ring now. Theory with a big belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Theory mocks Lumis doing his slither around the ring. Theory grounds Lumis by his arm now as the referee checks on him. Lumis fights up and out. Theory blocks a shot and clotheslines Lumis, then hits a standing moonsault for another close 2 count.

Theory talks some trash and keeps Lumis down, kicking him in the back. Lumis fights up from the mat but Theory unloads and beats him down again. Theory grounds Lumis once again as the crowd tries to rally. Theory shuts another comeback attempt down. Lumis blocks a suplex but Theory clubs him. Theory nails the suplex for another close 2 count. Theory keeps control but wastes some time now. Theory talks trash in Lumis’ face but gets rocked. Lumis keeps fighting back with big right hands. Theory takes him down and stomps the chest for another close pin attempt. Lumis blocks a suplex attempt. Theory blocks a suplex attempt. Lumis ducks a clothesline and catches Theory with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Lumis drops Theory with two big right hands now, then delivers a third. Lumis launches Theory out of the ring with a monkey flip. Lumis with a slingshot suplex for another 2 count. Theory fights in from the apron and nails a big dropkick. Lumis gets up first and stares Theory down, terrifying him. Theory scrambles for the floor but Lumis pulls him back. Lumis unloads and hits the big sideslam in the middle of the ring. Lumis applies The Silencer submission and Theory eventually taps out.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Cameron Grimes attacks out of nowhere and immediately puts Lumis down with the Cave-In. Grimes taunts Lumis in his face as a follow-up to their run-in backstage at Takeover. Grimes is all smiles as he makes his exit to loud boos.

– McKenzie Mitchell interviews Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai backstage ahead of tonight’s main event. Raquel says she’s going to take care of Rhea Ripley once and for all tonight. Kai isn’t happy with Ember Moon coming in and acting like she owns the place, wanting a title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Kai says Moon better get behind her in line, and they will show everyone why in tonight’s tag team match.

– Still to come, a Prime Target Championship Epilogue for the NXT Title match at Takeover. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and an interviewer asks Cameron Grimes backstage about why he attacked Dexter Lumis. Grimes says when he asks a question, you answer, not stare at him like some fool. Grimes doesn’t care if it’s Lumis or Ridge Holland, everyone will learn not to mess with him. Grimes excuses himself because he’s off to the moon.

– The announcers lead us to a Prime Target Championship Epilogue video looking at the “Takeover: 31” main event between Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor, who retained his title in the match. A doctor says he can’t believe what both men went through and both won’t be ready to wrestle just yet. Balor’s jaw is broken in two places and he will be out of action for a while. Balor says he was asked if this NXT Title reign will be as good as the last, and they have their answer.

– A camera man approaches Ridge Holland in the parking lot earlier today, and asks him why he attacked Adam Cole at Takeover. Ridge looks at his car and says he didn’t have a Mercedes last week, but he does now. He owes thanks to Cole for that. Holland enters the building and we go back to commercial. Who paid Holland to attack Cole?

– Back from the break and we get a sponsored video on NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. Priest is backstage with McKenzie now. He talks about how good the party was and then says at Takeover he burned Johnny Gargano’s name into the title, so who’s next? McKenzie mentions how there are several potential challengers. Priest bets there are and if they want it, they can get it, and if they want his title, they can get a reckoning. Priest walks off.

Ridge Holland vs. Danny Burch

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland to boos. Danny Burch is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and the UK brawlers stare each other down. They lock up and Holland takes control from behind. Holland takes Burch down and they tangle on the mat. Burch counters and controls Holland by his wrist. Holland fights out with a big knee. Burch with a big forearm shot. They keep fighting and Burch takes it to the corner, unloading with kicks and then punches. Holland is dazed in the corner but he fights out. Burch rocks him and goes to the second turnbuckle. Burch with a missile dropkick but Holland keeps getting up.

Burch rocks Holland but Holland avoids a German with a back elbow. Burch with the German and a clothesline now. Holland kicks out at 2. Burch goes right into a Crossface submission. Holland lands a big clothesline with ease, then slams Burch in the middle of the ring with an Emerald Flowsion for the pin to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall in the middle of the ring as his music hits. He stands over Burch and stares him down as the boos pick up. Holland puts his cap back on and kicks Burch to add insult. Holland goes to leave but Burch grabs him from behind. Holland beats Burch down and drops him in the corner with a headbutt. Oney Lorcan runs down to make the save but Holland is ready to fight. Lorcan sends Holland out of the ring. Lorcan goes to check on Burch but Holland comes back into the ring. Holland beats Lorcan down and gets the best of him now as the boos get louder. A group of referees run down to get Holland out of the ring. Lorcan recovers and yells out. Lorcan runs the ropes and leaps out with a big dive, taking Holland down. Holland fights back and sends Lorcan into the apron. They bring it back in the ring and Lorcan unloads. Holland fights back and levels Lorcan with a big clothesline. The referees finally get Holland out of the ring again. Lorcan launches himself out over the top rope, taking Holland back down on the floor. Burch is still laid out in the ring as a referee checks on him. Lorcan joins them and helps Burch up to end the segment. Holland may have blew his knee out on the last dive as the “X” symbol was thrown up.

– Johnny Gargano is at home checking out his new TV, the one Indi Hartwell sent. There was a USB stick attached and it shows how many times Hartwell saved Candice LeRae in the recent Women’s Battle Royal. Gargano calls LeRae in to show her. Gargano says there’s something here and he told LeRae earlier that he’s always liked Hartwell as she has a bright future. Candice says she’s also starting to like Hartwell. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and Timothy Thatcher hosts another “Thatch-As-Thatch-Can” training session with his unknown trainees. Thatcher takes a man down and makes him scream out in a submission. Thatcher says life will ground you down and make you quit, and that’s what he’s going to do, and he won’t let them do it to him. He slams the man’s face in the mat and breaks the hold.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation as Holland is taken out on a stretcher. Vic says it’s always hard to watch someone get injured. Holland gave a thumbs up on his way out on the stretcher.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Xia Li

We go back to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart. Her mini-tank is decorated for Halloween as she will be hosting the Halloween Havoc special on October 28. Out next comes Xia Li.

The bell rings and Shotzi goes right to work with a dropkick. She comes out of the corner with a reverse Slingblade. Li starts to fight back with strikes now, staggering Shotzi. Li fights Blackheart into the corner and then hits her with several knee strikes, then a kick into the opposite corner.

Li ends up taking Blackheart to the top for a superplex now. Shotzi resists and slams Li face-first to the mat. Blackheart hits the big senton to Li’s back, covering for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart

– After the match, Blackheart stands tall as her music hits. She poses in the corner and howls as Li sits up in the corner. Boa comes down to the ring and hands Li a piece of paper, apparently with Chinese writing on it. He talks to her and she looks surprised at the paper. Li rolls out of the ring and heads to the back as Boa follows.

– Still to come, Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley team up in the main event. Back to commercial.

Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Back from the break and we go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Rhea Ripley comes out first. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are already waiting in the ring, talking trash. Ember Moon is out next for her in-ring return.

Moon and Kai start off and go back & forth with aggressive offense. Kai kicks Moon and tags in Gonzalez. She charges but Moon counters. Moon avoids a powerbomb and dropkicks Gonzalez in the face. Moon beats Gonzalez down in the middle of the ring but then gets splashed in the corner. Kai tags in and takes Moon down for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Moon with a big dive to take Kai down on the floor. Ripley appears and levels Gonzalez for a pop.

Ripley tags in and goes at it with Kai now. Ripley levels Kai with a big boot. Ripley tries to pull Kai back in the ring but Gonzalez charges and kicks her out of the ring with a big boot. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Gonzalez has Ripley all tied up. She finally fights out with an arm drag. Ripley and Gonzalez trade shots now. Gonzalez ends up dropping Ripley with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Kai comes in and keeps Ripley down for another pin attempt. Kai grounds Ripley and yells at her. Ripley takes Kai down but Kai comes right back with a guillotine attempt as Ripley tries to get free and make a tag.

Ripley finally slams Kai on her face. Moon gets the tag and unloads with a dropkick on Kai. Gonzalez comes but Moon fights her off as well. Moon unloads on both opponents now as the crowd pops. Moon with a big Uranage on Gonzalez. Moon catches Kai with double knees to the face for another close 2 count. Moon sends Kai into the corner but Gonzalez pulls her out of the way when Moon charges in. Kai drops Moon in the corner now. Gonzalez tags in and scoops Moon on her shoulder so Kai can deliver a pump kick to the head. Gonzalez then turns that into a powerslam but Moon kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Moon drops her with a big kick to the face. Ripley runs in and tangles with Kai, slamming her face-first into the mat but Kai still kicks out at 2. Gonzalez gets involved once again but she gets sent out. Kai and Ripley tangle. Kai drives Ripley down for another close pin attempt. Ripley with a big kick to Kai, then a right hand to Gonzalez on the apron. Moon tags in and drops Kai with a discus clothesline. Gonzalez breaks the pin up just in time. Gonzalez tries to slam Moon but Ripley assists and helps Moon turn it into a big DDT. Ripley knocks Gonzalez to the floor. Kai kicks Ripley to the floor.

Moon catches Kai with a big powerbomb but it was botched some. Moon goes to the top but Gonzalez decks her to stop the Eclipse. Ripley decks Gonzalez and tries to slam her to the floor from her shoulders, but Kai assists from the ring and Ripley stumbles back over the announce table with Gonzalez on her shoulders. Ripley and Gonzalez are both down on the other side of the announce table. This allows Moon to hit the Eclipse on Kai in the ring, covering for the pin to win.

Winners: Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Moon stands tall as her music hits. Ripley joins her and their arms are raised as we go to replays. Ripley and Holland have a bit of friendly tension but they raise each other’s arms as the crowd cheers them on. NXT goes off the air.