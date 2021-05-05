WWE NXT Results – May 4, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype various storylines.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” in the arena. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go right to the ring for tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match as Leon Ruff makes his way out. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out next.

Ruff wants to attack Swerve from behind during his entrance but the referee holds him back. The bell hits and Ruff charges, screaming out, but Swerve simply lifts his knee and Ruff lands hard. Swerve taunts Ruff in his face now. Swerve unloads in the corner but Ruff turns it around. More back and forth now. Swerve blocks a Crucifix Bomb and puts Ruff back down for boos. Ruff goes for a Cutter but it’s blocked. Ruff ends up sending Swerve to the floor and flying out but Swerve catches him on his shoulders, then launches him into the edge of the apron.

Fans boo as the referee checks on Ruff. Scott keeps sending Ruff into the barriers and the lighting rig. Scott with a big slam on the steel ramp for a 2 count. Scott mounts Ruff on the steel and talks some trash. Scott brings it back in the ring and drops a knee to the jaw to keep Ruff down. Fans rally for Ruff but Swerve taunts them and keeps control. Scott takes Ruff to the top and smacks him in the face. Swerve goes for the superplex but Ruff fights out. Swerve hits a huge superplex from the very top and Ruff lands hard, yelling out. Ruff kicks out at 2.

Scott talks more trash into the camera as fans boo. Scott goes for a big kick from the apron but Ruff catches him, traps him upside down in the ropes and unloads with strikes. Ruff with a running kick to send Scott to the floor. Fans rally for Ruff now. He runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but Scott knocks him out of the air. Scott sends Ruff back into the barrier. Swerve pulls a toolbox from under the ring and launches it at Ruff but he dodges it. Scott taunts Ruff as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Swerve taking various tools out of the box and tossing them at Ruff while he’s down.

Scott beats Ruff into the backstage area now. Scott keeps control and shoves a production cart into Ruff, putting him back down. Scott takes a breather as the referee checks on Ruff again. Scott sends Ruff head-first into a wall. They fight back towards the stage. Ruff tosses a chair at Scott but he’s ready for it. Ruff crawls to the ramp now but Swerve pulls his face up and taunts him into the camera. We come back from the break and Scott plays to the crowd after dropping Ruff again. Ruff ends up putting a bright stage light in Scott’s face, blinding him. Ruff mounts offense now and leaps off the stage at Scott, taking him down next to the ramp for a close 2 count.

Ruff brings it back into the ring. He tries to springboard in but Scott shoves him back to the apron. Scott climbs up to the second rope for a superplex. Ruff is held in the air but he resists with knees to the head. Ruff turns that into a big Crucifix Bomb from the top. Scott still kicks out at 2. Ruff stops Scott from coming in from the apron now. Ruff goes to powerbomb Scott off the apron to the floor but it’s blocked. Ruff comes back and launches Scott from the apron to the floor with a huge hurricanrana. Fans chant “NXT!” as the referee checks on Scott. Ruff is also laid out from the big apron-to-floor move.

Ruff crawls to make a pin but Scott is crawling away from him. Scott sits up against the barrier and laughs at Ruff, taunting him. Ruff charges but Scott counters and turns it into a big Driver on the floor. Ruff kicks out at 2. Scott drags Ruff to the steel steps and charges but Ruff moves and Scott hits the steps knee-first. Ruff with a toolbox shot to the back of Scott’s knee. Ruff brings it back in and hits a big top rope Frogsplash for another close 2 count. Ruff goes for a heel hook submission but Scott resists. Ruff tightens the hold but Scott gets out with a big back-hand to the face. Ruff gets right up and hits the springboard Cutter. Scott is on the floor now. Ruff flies and hits another big Cutter on the floor. Scott is on the other side of the barrier now.

Ruff follows but goes to the platform up high where the camera man is. Ruff leaps but AJ Francis catches him and dumps him on the other side of the barrier as fans boo. Scott rolls Ruff back into the ring and hits the JML Driver for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, Scott stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Francis is a former NFL player who is one of the hosts of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures show. He has also been featured in recent studio vignettes with Swerve. Swerve celebrates on the stage now with Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana Brandy, who have also been featured in recent Swerve vignettes.

– We see footage of Finn Balor arriving to the building earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Austin Theory is walking backstage with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. They walk into the office of NXT General Manager William Regal, who is sitting there with Scarlett. Gargano rants about how he has business with Regal to discuss later, but Regal never has time for him. Gargano refers to himself as the real champion of NXT. Gargano walks off. Theory is staring at Scarlett, commenting on how “big they are” and if “they’re real.” It sounds like he’s talking about her chest, but he then asks if h er fingernails are really real. Gargano comes back to retrieve Theory.

Asher Hale vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and Asher Hale is waiting. This is the former Anthony Henry. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and Grimes slams Hale to start, taunting him. They tangle some and Grimes levels Hale with a shoulder. They run the ropes some more and Hale delivers a dropkick. Grimes ends up turning it around and unloading in the corner with boots. Hale tries to fight back but Grimes drops him with an uppercut.

Hale levels Grimes with a kick. Hale catches two more kick attempts and nails a double leg whip. Hale with a tornado DDT. More back and forth now. Grimes levels Hale with a knee to the gut. Grimes with a big tilt-a-whirl sideslam in the middle of the ring.

Grimes waits for Hale to get up, then delivers the Cave-In in the middle of the ring. Grimes covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. They’re no longer worried about Xia Li, but they will be watching tonight’s Street Fight closely as they want the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Franky Monet walks up and insults them, but says she believes in them. Monet smiles and walks away with her dog. Kayden wants to go after her but Catanzaro stops her. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cameron Grimes is celebrating in the back. Ever-Rise joins him and they want to go to the moon with him, but he’s off by himself… to The VIP Room.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

We go back to the ring and The Grizzled Young Veterans are in the ring with mics – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They cut promos but the music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Ciampa starts off with Drake and they go at it. Ciampa drops Drake first and grounds him. Ciampa works Drake over on the mat and goes for quick pin attempts. Thatcher tags in and he headbutts Drake as Ciampa holds him. Thatcher works on the arm now. Drake fights free and in comes Gibson off the tag. They lock up and trade holds. Thatcher bends the arm back and then drops Gibson with a shoulder for a quick pin attempt. Thatcher takes Gibson back to the mat and keeps control.

Thatcher works on the arm on the mat. Thatcher drives knees to the spine now. Gibson turns it around with a submission of his own. They tangle and Thatcher applies a Sleeper. Drake runs in and kicks Thatcher but he keeps the Sleeper locked. Ciampa runs in and also applies a Sleeper to Drake. We get stereo beatdowns to Drake and Gibson as fans cheer them on. Ciampa and Thatcher stand tall in the middle of the ring to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Thatcher is in with Drake. Gibson argues with the referee over if a tag was legal or not. This leads to Drake dropping Thatcher with a big shot. Drake goes to work on Thatcher in the corner now. Gibson tags in and they hit the big double team for a 2 count, and two more quick pin attempts. Gibson grounds Thatcher now and works him over. Drake tags back in and stops the tag. Thatcher kicks him away and tags in Ciampa. Ciampa unloads on both opponents, going from corner to corner as fans cheer him on. Ciampa sends Gibson out and takes Drake to the corner for big chops. Thatcher tags in and unloads on Drake with forearms now. Ciampa comes back in and ends up leveling Drake with big knees for another 2 count.

Thatcher comes back in but Drake kicks him away to avoid a submission. Gibson is back on the apron waiting for a tag now. Thatcher goes for a German but Drake elbows him and tags in Gibson. Thatcher with a big belly-to-belly to Gibson for a 2 count as Drake runs in. Ciampa comes in and unloads with Drake. Gibson and Thatcher also fight. Ciampa and Drake tumble over the top rope to the floor. Thatcher and Gibson trade big uppercuts and chops in the middle of the ring. Thatcher with another big suplex for a 2 count. Thatcher goes right into a submission as they tangle on the mat.

Drake sends Ciampa head-first into the announce table. The Grizzled Vets double team Thatcher now. Drake with a big suicide dive to send Ciampa back into the announce table. Gibson drops Thatcher on his head for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Ciampa runs in and argues with the referee, allowing Thatcher to take a shoe and smash Gibson in the face with it. Thatcher applies the armbar and Gibson taps out for the finish.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

– After the match, it’s revealed that Thatcher used Wade Barrett’s shoe. The winners celebrate as we go to replays. Ciampa and Thatcher stand tall on the ramp and have the referee raise their arms in victory. Ciampa is now holding the shoe.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are backstage ranting about William Regal again. Gargano says Theory is going to bust Regal’s door down. Regal walks up and Gargano is upset about Bronson Reed earning another North American Title shot. Regal is not canceling the match. Regal also informs Theory that because of what happened earlier, Scarlett has put him in a non-title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross next week. Gargano storms off as a worried Theory follows. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana Brandy walking backstage. Swerve stops and tells the camera that he beat Leon Ruff tonight, and that’s exactly what he said he was going to do. Swerve walks off with his entourage.

– Vic sends us to a video package on two women’s division newcomers – Sarray and Zayda Ramier. They will go up against each other later tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett. They do their unique entrance and Kross ends it by pounding on his chest as the crowd responds with a mixed reaction.

Kross says he made it crystal clear three weeks ago – all you have to do is step up and roll the dice. Instead he was met with people saying they’re not afraid of him. Well Kross isn’t afraid of them either. Now that we’ve established that, what are we waiting for? Kross says let’s give the people what they want, a fight. That’s how this works, he’s the NXT Champion and doesn’t have to go prove himself to anyone, they have to come to him. Kross says he’s going to dive bomb Austin Theory on his head next week, and leave him face-down unconscious and for anybody else that’s still… the music interrupts and out comes Kyle O’Reilly.

O’Reilly takes a mic and says he gets it, he gets why Kross thinks everyone should be afraid. Sheer dominance, right? O’Reilly says he’s sensing a little hostility so he’s going to make this clear. He came out here to tell Kross to his face that he’s not afraid, and with all due respect, Kross is the NXT Champion so this is the match O’Reilly wants. O’Reilly says something tells him this is the match Kross wants also, so let’s give the WWE Universe… the music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne to boos.

Dunne doesn’t care who wants to see this match and he doesn’t care about the new Kyle O’Reilly, and he doesn’t care that Kross stands here as NXT Champion because the truth is Dunne is the baddest man in NXT. He challenges Kross and O’Reilly to try and prove him wrong. Dunne throws the mic down and stares at them but the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor making his return.

Balor says he’s been there and done that on Dunne and O’Reilly, twice for O’Reilly. Balor addresses Kross and says once he’s done with Theory… Balor stops speaking and quickly decks him. Kross eats it and levels Balor with a forearm. Dunne decks O’Reilly and then ends up attacking Kross from behind but Kross dumps him over the top rope. Balor fights Kross but Kross fights him off. Kross fights O’Reilly off next. Balor with the running dropkick to Kross in the corner, sending him into O’Reilly. Kross and Balor continue brawling as security takes O’Reilly away.

Security tries to go in the ring but Balor and Kross fight them off as well. Kross levels one guard with a Doomsday Saito suplex. Security backs Balor up the ramp, telling him he has to go to the back. Kross raises the NXT Title in the ring as Balor stares him down. Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano attack Kross from behind but he fights them off. Kross launches Theory with a Doomsday but Gargano then superkicks him. Kross grabs Gargano by his throat but Theory makes the save. Kross takes a double superkick next as fans boo. Gargano charges with a belt shot to the face of Kross now as the boos get louder. Gargano and Theory make their exits as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie tries to get comments from Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano but they’re rushing to get to their car. She asks why they’re not staying for the Street Fight. Gargano says Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell can handle it, they’re going to get the post-match celebration set up. Gargano and Theory enter the car and quickly drive away.

Zayda Ramier vs. Sarray

We go back to the ring and Zayda Ramier is out. Sarray is out next.

They shake hands as the bell hits. They lock up and Ramier takes Sarray down first. They trade holds and pin attempts now. Sarray with a big dropkick for a pop. Ramier turns it around in the corner after taking a big hit. They run the ropes again and Ramier drops Sarray into a submission in the middle of the ring.

Sarray crawls for the bottom rope with Ramier on her back. She gets the rope and the hold is broken. Sarray kicks Ramier away and rolls her for a 2 count. Sarray slams Ramier on the back off her head and applies another submission in the middle of the ring, rallying the crowd for a pop. Sarray bridges the hold and pulls back on Ramier’s neck but Ramier gets the bottom rope to break it.

Sarray rallies the crowd again, then nails a big dropkick against the ropes. Sarray with a Fisherman’s suplex for a close 2 count. Sarray rallies fans again and goes to the top, nailing a missile dropkick. Sarray gets rocked by a right hand but she fights back. Ramier unloads against the ropes. Sarray comes back with another running dropkick. Sarray kicks Ramier while she’s down and goes for another dropkick against the ropes but Ramier moves and she lands bad. Ramier follows up but Sarray kicks out at 2.

Ramier with offense in the corner now. Ramier with a running uppercut in the corner, then a Slingblade for a close 2 count. Sarray with a jumping kick to the face, then a German suplex. Sarray drops Ramier on her neck with another big suplex, covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Sarray

– After the match, Sarray stands tall as her music hits.

– We see Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe and Fabian Aichner backstage talking to NXT UK Champion WALTER via video call. He’s apparently not happy with what’s happened as of late. It looks like they might be getting on the same page again but Wolfe gets up to leave after WALTER’s speech, and Barthel and Aichner indicate that there is still some tension there with Wolfe.

– We get the vignette for The Diamond Mine, the same MMA-themed promo that aired last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Sarray shaking hands with Zayda Ramier in the back, thanking her for their match. Toni Storm appears and goes to attack Ramier but Zoey Stark shows up and stops her. They have words and Storm walks away. Stark and Sarray check on Ramier now.

LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas

We go back to the ring and Jake Atlas is waiting. LA Knight comes out next. He takes the mic and cuts a promo. Atlas talks some trash and says he will give new meaning to Atlas’ name when he kicks Jake so far down the street he will need an atlas to find his ass.

The bell rings and Atlas quickly attacks, taking control and grounding Knight by his arm. They get up and Atlas takes him down again with a big arm drag, keeping control. Knight comes back but runs into a big boot. Atlas leaps at Knight and takes him back down. Knight rolls to the floor to regroup. Atlas charges but Knight meets him at the ropes and levels him. Knight launches himself in from the apron and drops Atlas with a big shoulder.

Atlas kicks away in the corner now. Knight misses a knee drop as Atlas rolls. Atlas with more right hands in the middle of the ring. Knight ducks but Atlas nails a jumping knee. Atlas with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Atlas gets sent into the middle turnbuckle now as he charges. Knight with more kicks in the corner.

Knight takes Atlas to the top but shows off some for boos. Atlas knocks Knight back to the mat. Knight runs back up but Atlas slides under him and keeps fighting. Knight counters and drops Atlas with his BFT finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall as his music hits.

– Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are backstage talking about tonight’s main event. Dexter Lumis is seen watching from the other side of the door, with flowers in hand. Candice sees him and closes the blinds before Indi sees him because she says they don’t need any distractions by boys tonight. They get hyped up for the Street Fight and walk out of the room as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and an angry Toni Storm is backstage cutting a promo on Zoey Stark. She goes on about how Stark doesn’t deserve to share the ring with her because shes a global Superstar and Stark is a future nobody that will be forgotten about soon enough. Storm says she brought Stark into this business and when she’s ready, so help her God she will take her right back out of it.

– We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is out – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Fans boo them.

Escobar takes the mic and talks about how we’ve seen him become the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and the Undisputed Emperor of Lucha Libre. He says we all witnessed an iconic moment last week. Escobar says he will recover what is rightfully his – the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Fans boo some more. Wilde tells NXT Tag Team Champions MSK that they have not forgotten about them. They taunt MSK over last week’s six-man win and go on about embarrassing them. Mendoza challenges MSK to a title shot. Escobar says the measure of a man is not what he can do for himself, but what he does for his brothers.

Escobar starts speaking in Spanish but NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida interrupts from the big screen. He says they made a mistake last week but next week, let’s do it and do it for the Cruiserweight Title. Kushida disappears on the big screen and Escobar accepts.

– The announcers are joined by Mercedes Martinez and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez remotely. Beth asks the questions, and wants to know how Gonzalez plans on taking care of Mercedes next week. She talks about using pure power and mentions how she’s respected Mercedes. Mercedes interrupts and they have words. Mercedes says she’s hungry and has something to prove next week. Mercedes says Raquel intimidates the rest of the locker room, but not her. The back & forth continues. Mercedes says Raquel is cookie-cutter and was molded after the blueprint she created. Raquel goes on about how she raised the bar to where no one else can reach it, and in her one year in NXT she’s done more than Mercedes in her whole career. Mercedes says in one night she will end Raquel’s reign. Raquel says Mercedes is her first challenger, but she won’t be the last. That ends the interview as Beth hypes next Tuesday’s title match.

– Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart are walking in the back, talking about tonight’s main event. They reach Shotzi’s tank and Franky Monet’s dog is sitting on it. Shotzi goes on about how cute she is, letting her run away. Ember brings something to Shotzi’s attention that is not cool – Franky’s dog left them a smelly surprise in the seat of the tank. Shotzi says they’re not taking the tank to the ring tonight. They head to the ring for the main event as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Cameron Grimes on a strip somewhere. He’s trying to get into a club called The Vanguard, but the bouncer says no one is on the list tonight because the entire club has been rented out. A white limousine pulls up and out steps WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man says don’t rent out a booth when you can buy the whole club. Ted delivers his “Everybody’s got a price for The Million Dollar Man!” line and then does his signature laugh before entering the club. Grimes says that wasn’t even funny. We see Grimes throwing a fit outside of the club.

– Santos Escobar vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in a 2 of 3 Falls match is confirmed for next week with the title on the line.

Street Fight for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Way – Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Out next are NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, with no tank this week.

The bell rings and Taylor begins formal ring introductions but the two teams start brawling to interrupt. Shotzi goes to the floor and brings a table from under the ring but Indi decks her. Ember runs over but Indi beats her down as well. Indi starts setting the table up. Candice comes over and sends Moon into the barrier. Candice brings several steel chairs from under the ring. Moon hits her before she can use them.

Shotzi tries to attack Indi but she fights her off. Moon drops LeRae at ringside and starts throwing trash cans in the ring. She throws one in and hits LeRae with the other. Hartwell and Shotzi fight at ringside. LeRae gets shoved into the barrier by Moon. Indi gets double teamed in the ring now by the champions. They keep the offense going on Indi as fans cheer them on. Moon places a trash can over Indi’s head, then they hit double dropkicks for a 2 count as LeRae breaks it up in time.

LeRae sends Moon out of the ring, then fights Shotzi and sends her out. Candice slides out but misses. The champs hit her with trash can lids at the same time for a pop. The champs bring another table from under the ring, sliding it in the ring. Indi decks Moon fro behind and launches her into the Plexiglas. Indi then takes out Shotzi at ringside. Indi launches Moon over the top of the barrier, then delivers a big kick to the face to kick her to the floor on the other side of the barrier. Fans boo as Indi takes the champs out.

Indi sets up 4 chairs at ringside. Shotzi comes over to stop her. Moon comes back over the barrier and slams Indi face-first into the 4 chairs. The champs stack more chairs onto the 4 and place Indi sitting up in a chair on top of the others. Shotzi goes in the ring and runs for a dive to take out Indi into the stacked chairs, but LeRae meets her at the ropes with a fire extinguisher, spraying it in her face. Indi is saved from getting driven into the stacked chairs. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as the challengers bridge a ladder from the apron to the barrier. Indi sends Shotzi face-first into the barrier while LeRae stomps on Moon in the ring.

LeRae leans a table in the corner now. Moon fights Indi in the corner but LeRae saves her from behind. LeRae wedges a steel chair in the turnbuckles. We come back as fans chant “NXT!” now. Moon drops LeRae. The champs with a big double team on the challengers. LeRae is sent shoulder-first into the ring post, forcing her to fall out to the floor. Moon throws a chair in Indi’s face. LeRae comes back in and they hit a big double team Dominator for a close 2 count as Indi breaks it up just in time.

Moon superkicks LeRae onto the ladder bridge from the apron to the barrier. Moon and Shotzi get hyped up now as they also take Indi out again. Shotzi goes to the top turnbuckle and hits the big senton to LeRae on the ladder bridge. They land hard and the ladder is broken. A referee checks on both competitors at ringside as fans cheer them on and we get multiple replays.

Moon slams Indi into the leaning table in the corner but they hit hard and it doesn’t break. Moon covers for a close 2 count. Shotzi and Moon bring another ladder in the ring but Indi kicks it into them, putting both of them down. LeRae crawls back in and they knock Shotzi onto a ladder. Indi holds one end up while the other end is propped up on the ropes. LeRae goes to the top and hits a big springboard moonsault to Shotzi on the ladder. Shotzi kicks out at 2. Moon takes another big bump on a ladder as Indi keeps control and slams her onto it. Indi with a close 2 count as Shotzi breaks it up just in time. Indi launches Shotzi into the Plexiglas at ringside as the announcers scramble. Indi takes apart the announce table now.

Shotzi fights back and shatters Barrett’s coffee mug into Indi. Shotzi climbs the lighting rig at ringside now as fans cheer her on. Shotzi flies and puts Indi through the announce table with a big crossbody. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

LeRae with a close 2 count on Moon in the ring. Moon comes right back with a big powerbomb for another close pin attempt. Moon goes to the top for The Eclipse but LeRae rocks her and climbs up with her. Shotzi runs in and brings LeRae down. Candice counters and shoves Shotzi into Moon, knocking them both down. LeRae places Moon on a table at ringside. Indi also comes back into the mix. Indi flies out of the ring and puts Moon through the table. LeRae takes out Shotzi in the ring with a pair of brass knuckles. LeRae nails Wicked Stepsister into a steel chair and covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: The Way

– After the match, LeRae and Hartwell stand tall with the titles as fans boo and their music hits. We go to replays. LeRae and Hartwell stand tall on the stage as Moon and Blackheart try to recover. NXT goes off the air with the new Women’s Tag Team Champions celebrating.