LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – September 21, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up with a video package of highlights from last week’s revamp episode. We cut to the new NXT intro video. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– The ring is full of several new NXT Superstars – Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes with his Breakout contract, Odyssey Jones, Joe Gacy, Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Bron Breakker. The music hits and out comes new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. Ciampa gets a big pop and heads to the ring as thew newcomers look on. Ciampa takes the title as fans chant for him. He talks about his journey back to the NXT Title and how it was all worth it.

Ciampa says he missed this and loves this. What a time it is for NXT 2.0. A “2.0!” chant breaks out. Ciampa says these young men and women have been busting their asses day in and day out, and are ready to show the world just how good they are. He shouts-out Hayes, Jones, and Bron. Ciampa says and then there he is, who we know will always be Mr. NXT. Ciampa says we can give ourselves a fresh coat of paint and name change but what hasn’t changed is how he looks around and sees Alicia, Vic and the announcers, the wrestlers, the fans, who are all NXT. He goes on about how the fans are the heartbeat of NXT, why he gets to stand in the ring and do what he does. Another “NXT!” chant breaks out. Ciampa goes on about how he loves everyone and is glad to be holding the title. Ciampa announces that NXT 2.0 just became the A-Show with him holding the NXT Title. Ciampa wants everyone to feel us when they say it. Together we are… NXT! The crowd joins Ciampa and the wrestlers in doing the chant.

The music interrupts and out comes Cameron Grimes. Grimes says all this energy has him fired up, and the NXT Title is the rocket fuel he needs to go to the moon. Gacy interrupts Grimes as he enters the ring. Gacy says as charitable as it would be for Ciampa to give Grimes a title shot… the music interrupts and out comes LA Knight. Knight sees a bunch of hot garbage in the ring right now. Knight goes on about how these incels should be chanting at him as champion, but… he’s interrupted by Odyssey, who points out how Knight lost twice last week. The music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

Dunne gives everyone a piece of advice, to make a name for themselves, but all he sees is a bunch of geezers afraid to throw the first punch. Ciampa attacks and a huge brawl breaks out in the ring. More Superstars hit the ring, including Duke Hudson, The Grizzled Young Veterans. It comes down to Bron, Ciampa, Dunne and Holland. Bron and Ciampa toss the two heels out of the ring. Bron and Ciampa stand tall as the music hits. Ciampa and Bron face off with Holland and Dunne.

We cut backstage to Kay Lee Ray arguing with Amari Miller, while “B-Fab” Briana Brandy argues with Elektra Lopez. They start brawling backstage until an official breaks it up. We go back to the ring and Ciampa and Bron are keeping Dunne and Holland from getting back in the ring. Bron takes the mic and says the fans want to see this continue on. Bron says how about you two bitches grow a set of balls and face he and Ciampa in a match later tonight. Fans pop as the two sides stare each other down while Ciampa’s music starts up.

– Still to come, the NXT Cruiserweight Title will be on the line. We go to commercial.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Roderick Strong vs. Kushida

Back from the break and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers, coach Hachiman, and manager Malcolm Bivens. Out next comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. We get formal ring introductions by Alicia.

Fans chant for Kushida as the bell rings. They lock up and fans do dueling chants as they tangle and go to the mat. Kushida mounts some offense and goes for an early submission but Strong fights. Kushida keeps Strong grounded and continues working on the arm. Strong is forced to retreat to the floor to regroup with The Diamond Mine. Kushida stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Strong has controlled during the break but Kushida gets an opening and unloads with clotheslines. Kushida with an inverted Atomic Drop, a big hip toss and a dropkick to keep Strong down. Kushida levels Strong with a big right hand. Strong dodges a punt kick, then decks Kushida to send him into the corner.

Strong takes Kushida to the top and climbs up but Kushida goes for the Hoverboard Lock. Kushida takes Strong to the mat but fails to capitalize. Kushida with a running punt kick to the hurt elbow. Kushida runs into a big kick. Strong with a backbreaker, then a back suplex in the middle of the ring. Kushida kicks out at 2. Kushida continues to focus on the hurt elbow as they trade strikes now. Strong dazes Kushida but Kushida counters and takes him back down for the Hoverboard Lock.

Strong resists but Kushida rolls him into another arm submission. Kushida takes Strong down into the Hoverboard Lock. Strong’s foot is placed on the bottom rope by Bivens now and the referee doesn’t see it. Strong fights Kushida off. Bivens gets on the apron to distract the referee as The Creed Brothers yank Kushida to the floor.

Nile runs over and leaps off the steel steps with a big right hand to drop Kushida at ringside. They roll him back in and Strong finishes him off with a backbreaker for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Title: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Bivens brings the NXT Cruiserweight Title into the ring and congratulates Strong. The Diamond Mine stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Diamond Mine celebrates until Grayson Waller comes out with a mic. He brings up what happened to his buddy Drake Maverick last week and says he’s realizing NXT is a jungle but if anyone is built to survive in a jungle it’s him. Waller says instead of sitting in the back and waiting for an opportunity, he’s coming out and taking one. Waller proposes a title shot from Strong next week. Bivens asks Waller how dare he interrupt their celebration. Waller mocks Bivens. Bivens talks it over with Strong and the title match is set for next week as Bivens says The Diamond Mine will show why they run NXT next week. The music starts back up as Strong raises the title in the air.

– We get another new teaser vignette for Tony D’Angelo, the mafia-connected amateur wrestler who has come to NXT to continue his family’s success. The vignette ends with a “coming soon” teaser.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller

We go back to the ring and out comes Kay Lee Ray. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette that shows how Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs met at a bar earlier this summer, coming together after a bar fight. They issue a warning to the NXT tag team division. We go back to the ring and out comes Amari Miller. We get a pre-recorded video with Miller talking about how she comes from Mississippi and is here to show her athleticism and skills.

The bell rings and KLR charges but Miller ducks it and they go at it. KLR takes control and levels Miller with a dropkick. KLR stomps to keep Miller down for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth for a few minutes. Miller looks to mount some offense but KLR drops her with her Gory Bomb finisher for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as her music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Bron Breakker, asking about teaming with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa tonight. Bron says tonight is a big night for him because he will be in the ring with three of NXT’s best. Ciampa walks up and asks if Bron is ready and he says hell yeah. Ciampa says it’s sink or swim tonight. Bron says there’s no better person to team with than “the champ” tonight. They exchange a look to end the segment.

– We get a quick look at WWE’s first Singaporean Superstar, Dante Chen. He will debut next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Xyon Quinn is waking into the arena with two female wrestlers. He opens the door for them but a rude male wrestler walks by and goes to enter ahead of them. Quinn has words with the guy and lays him out after the women walk into the arena.

Trey Baxter vs. Dante Chen

We go back to the ring and out comes Trey Baxter. Out next comes Dante Chen to make his debut as WWE’s first Singaporean Superstar.

The bell rings and they lock up, going at it. Chen takes it to the corner but backs off. Baxter attacks and levels Chen. Baxter with a big suplex. Baxter goes to the top but Chen grabs his leg. Baxter kicks Chen away.

Baxter flies from the top but lands on his feet as Chen moves. They trade pin attempts and come back up. Chen drops Baxter with a modified Wing Clipper sort of move, and holds it for the win.

Winner: Dante Chen

– After the match, Chen stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays and come back to Chen celebrating.

– We get a new Andre Chase University vignette with Andre Chase in a classroom with students. His first lesson is how Odyssey Jones lost the finals of the Breakout Tournament due to a bad cover on Carmelo Hayes. He says Jones is the face of a loser. He goes on about teaching success at Andre Chase University. A student named Steve points out how Jones beat Chase in the tournament. Chase snaps on him and kicks him out of the class.

– Beth says Kyle O’Reilly’s ribs were re-injured in last week’s attack by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. Kyle’s status is now week-to-week. Vic shows us Triple H’s new tweet where he said he’s recovering from heart surgery, and thanked everyone for their support.

– We get a quick promo for Cameron Grimes. He will be in action next. Back to commercial.

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Back from the break and Joe Gacy is in the middle of the ring, sitting in a chair. Gacy says tonight this ring is a safe space. He says NXT is home to the smallest microaggressions to the biggest grudges, and this is a place where we settle our differences. Gacy comes to us with a mindset of conflict resolution, where he doesn’t need to use his male privilege to get what he wants. He understands, just like us, that life isn’t fair, and he believes we can achieve unity and tolerance for all, and he can be the man that will show us we can achieve peace in this safe space, and it starts tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Cameron Grimes.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth for the first few minutes. Grimes with a big kick to the mouth. Gacy fights back and unloads from the corner, then hits a splash and a powerslam. Gacy grounds Grimes with a submission now as fans rally for Grimes.

Grimes fights up and out of the hold. Grimes shoves Gacy away and dodges a splash in the corner. Grimes with running forearms now as he gets fired up. Gacy ducks a clothesline and hits a handspring into a clothesline for a close 2 count. Grimes blocks a powerbomb but Gacy nails a pump kick. Grimes comes right back with the Cave-In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes continues his celebration until Gacy comes from behind. Gacy offers his hand for a shake but hugs Grimes instead. Gacy backs away, all smiles, as a confused Grimes looks on. Gacy backs up the ramp, clutching his shoulder as Grimes celebrates.

– We get a look back at last week’s wedding for Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. Footage from their honeymoon will air next week.

Elektra Lopez vs. Anna Scheer

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez with Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for Von Wagner, who says last week didn’t go how he wanted. We see shots of Von working out. He says you can bitch and moan, or put in work. He’s an unconventional man, 6 foot 5 and 250 pounds, with unconventional methods. Von says his journey at NXT 2.0 has just begun. We go back to the ring and enhancement talent Anna Scheer is already waiting in the ring as Lopez looks on.

The bell rings and Lopez takes her time taking her jacket off. Scheer looks on and charges but Lopez kicks her and beats her down. Lopez with a big right hand and a running shoulder block, and another big charge to knock Scheer down.

Lopez man-handles Scheer some as the referee warns her. She talks some trash and puts Scheer back down. Lopez scoops Scheer for a slam in the middle of the ring. Scheer fights back and leaps for a crossbody but Lopez catches her and drops her with a tilt-a-whirl slam. Lopez with a suplex, holding it and going right into a sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall as Legado del Fantasma joins her in the ring as the music hits. Santos says she has class, elegance, sophistication, and raw power to command silence and respect, and all of this under the umbrella of one word – familia. Santos says Lopez completes Legado del Fantasma and fans cheer her on. Lopez takes the mic and says what she did here tonight was just a little taste of what the first lady of Legado del Fantasma is going to unleash on B-Fab and NXT 2.0. Lopez addresses B-Fab and says she can keep talking but we all know that’s all it is, talk. Lopez says if B-Fab doesn’t like it, she can bring her skinny ass out here. The music hits and out comes Hit Row – B-Fab, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla. B-Fab suddenly drops Lopez from behind in the ring with a sneak attack. They brawl as their stablemates break it up. B-Fab rushes the ring again but Hit Row holds her back as Legado del Fantasma holds Lopez back in the ring.

– Trey Baxter is backstage dealing with his loss to Dante Chen. Cora Jade walks in and tries to cheer him up, saying he’s still her super hero. Cora kisses Baxter and walks off. Baxter is smiling now.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Cary Millman and Darren Chiapetta vs. Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring and out comes Odyssey Jones. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Franky Monet, Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea are walking backstage when they run into NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She leaves the office of NXT General Manager William Regal and says she got their title match made for next week. Monet says she beat her to it, and better enjoy her last week as champion. Gonzalez walks off as Lash Legend comes out of Regal’s office. She addresses Monet and says her new talk show will debut next week, Lashing Out with Lash Legend, and it will be bigger than their match. She walks off.

We go back to the ring and the bell rings as Odyssey faces off with two enhancement talents, Cary Millman and Darren Chiapetta. Fans chant for Odyssey before he starts destroying them both.

Jones controls the match for a few minutes. Andre Chase comes walking down the ramp. The distraction leads to the two enhancement talents beating up on Jones. He still manages to fight them off and hit a big double crossbody in the middle of the ring. Jones ends up going to the second rope and hitting a big splash to get the win as Chase watches and seethes from the ramp.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

– After the match, Jones stands tall as his music hits. Chase comes in with a steel chair and swings it but Jones blocks it and breaks the chair. Chase retreats in fear as Jones stands tall.

– Grayson Waller is backstage with two recruits when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walk up. Hayes warns that Waller could lose the Cruiserweight Title next week on the same night he might win it if Hayes uses his contract. Hayes says he will leave his options open. Waller and his friends walk off. Toxic Attraction walks by as Trick and Carmelo stare them down. Trick comments on how fine they are.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They pose on the stage before heading to the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette on Ikemen Jiro, who shows off his closet full of colorful clothes. He says when you think of Japanese Superstars, you think of Strong Style, and when you think of Ikemen Jiro, you think of style strong. He says Ikemen means handsome man and a handsome man needs his handsome jacket. We go back to the ring and Toxic Attraction is waiting. Rose takes the mic and walks about how she came back to NXT and how the division was in desperate need for a woman like her, a woman we people will never be with, but love to look at. Rose says then it took a little turn. Where were we when her face was battered and beaten? What did the fans do? Nothing, absolutely nothing. It’s disgusting, she says. Rose goes on about how she was forgotten, treated like we treated Gigi and Jacy but the difference is, Gigi and Jacy don’t give a damn what the people think. Rose says all the guidance and advice she can give them, they showed her that behind this beauty, a beast is ready to be unleashed. Rose says this is what the future of the NXT 2.0 women’s division looks like and she’s ready to take over our precious division, with these two baddies next to her.

Rose tells Gigi to take over. She talks about aggression and passion and how they’re unbeatable and headed to the top of NXT 2.0. Jayne doesn’t care if you don’t think she’s the hottest thing alive. They’re not just pretty faces in the crowd and they’re not going to sit in the back and wait on an opportunity. Jayne goes on and says they want the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, held by Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Jacy says they have an ass kicking waiting for Shirai and Stark and trust, Shirai and Stark do not want to keep them waiting. The music hits and Toxic Attraction stands together in the middle of the ring.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark now. Shirai says she doesn’t like Gigi Dolin or Jacy Jayne, so if they want a title match they’re on. Zoey says this should be a conversation they have together. Zoey ends up agreeing but they’re interrupted by Persia Pirotta. She says when Indi Hartwell gets back from her honeymoon, they also want a shot at the titles.

Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland are out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and added to next week’s line-up is Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark with the titles on the line. We go back to the ring and out first comes Bron Breakker for his team in the main event. His partner is out next, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker and Ciampa head to the ring together.

The bell rings and Ciampa starts brawling with Dunne. Ciampa with a back-slide but Dunne rolls through and blocks the Fairy Tale ending. Dunne kicks Ciampa away but misses a kick to the back of the head. They show each other up again in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. Holland and Breakker tag in now. They lock up and break. Bron yells out. Holland goes for him and nails an uppercut.

Holland with a headlock now. Breakker pushes Holland off but Holland drops him with a shoulder. They trade holds now and Bron drops Holland with a shoulder. Bron with a takedown and a roll over into a slam on the mat. Bron leaps over Dunne as he runs in. Dunne leaps at Bron but Bron catches him in mid-air for a powerslam. Holland and Bron go at it again. Bron counters and nails a corner clothesline. Ciampa tags in and they double team Holland with a few moves. Ciampa with a bulldog to Holland.

Ciampa taunts Dunne off the bulldog. B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match is announced for next week. Holland and Ciampa tangle now. Dunne tags in and drops Ciampa on his neck with a Spinebuster. Dunne grounds Ciampa and works on his arm. Dunne bends Ciampa’s fingers back and keeps him down. Dunne stomps Ciampa and goes back to work on the arm. Ciampa fights back but Dunne takes him down and drops back on the arm. Dunne continues to ground Ciampa by his arm. Dunne drops Ciampa with a forearm. Holland tags in but Ciampa shoves Dunne into Holland to send him off the apron.

Ciampa ends up on the floor, fighting Holland off and sending him into the steel ring steps. Ciampa tosses Dunne over the announce table and stands tall to a pop. Ciampa pats himself on the back and smiles but Holland clotheslines him over the announce table. Holland rolls Ciampa back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.