WWE RAW Results – November 16 2020

– The final WWE RAW before Survivor Series opens up from inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introductions. Drew hits the ring and the pyro goes off as we see his appearance on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Drew welcomes everyone to RAW. He hypes WWE Survivor Series on Sunday and asks who’s ready to see him Claymore WWE Champion Randy Orton tonight. He also talks about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and says he should worry about McIntyre not Orton as he will be champion after tonight. Drew says Reigns has put himself on a pedestal so high above everyone else, and has his head shoved up his own ass. Drew says he will win the title tonight, Claymore Reigns back to Earth on Sunday and humble him. Orton interrupts from the big screen.

Orton is thankful for being WWE Champion. He says the fine for laying his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce didn’t even faze him because he’s been fined and suspended more than anyone else over the years. He is still here on top because he is the greatest ever, and will prove that tonight when he leaves still WWE Champion. The boos get louder. Drew goes on about how he will win the WWE Title tonight as fans cheer him on. He drops the mic and exits the ring but the music interrupts as The Miz and John Morrison come out.

Miz indicates that they will be sitting at ringside for tonight’s WWE Title match, and teases a Money In the Bank cash-in. He also says “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt hid out in the Firefly Fun House last week because he’s afraid of Miz and Morrison. Miz goes on about how change is coming and Drew can do nothing about it. Drew approaches them and they retreat to the floor, still talking trash and ranting to McIntyre. Miz says whether Drew wins or loses tonight, he will be the one laughing all the way to the bank. He raises the briefcase in the air and taunts Drew, laughing at him as he looks back from the ring. Drew dares Miz to pull something tonight. The announcers hype the WWE Title match for tonight’s main event.

– We see recent issues between members of the Women’s Team RAW, including Lana’s many table bumps from Nia Jax. Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Jax, Lana and Shayna Baszler is next. Lana is backstage warming up when the champs approach her. This match was apparently Lana’s idea. She deserves her spot and is out to prove that it’s not just a fluke. She is all here for this match and all for Team RAW, and will not refuse to tag in. Baszler says this isn’t about Lana, it’s about she and Jax and them proving that they run the division. Jax warns that Lana better not tag herself in.

Lana, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka

We go to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Back to commercial. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are out next.

The bell rings and Baszler immediately tags Lana out, surprising her. Dana goes to work on Baszler. Baszler takes control and hits a big backbreaker, and a right hand to drop her. Baszler knocks Asuka off the apron and misses a cheap shot to Rose. Baszler sends Brooke out to the floor now. Jax tags in and goes out to attack Brooke. Rose runs over to make the save but Jax drops her. Jax holds Rose’s arm onto the steel steps and Baszler stomps it. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler has Brooke down in the ring, working on her arm. Brooke counters and Asuka reaches for a tag now. Asuka tags in and unloads on Baszler. Jax gets knocked to the floor. Asuka unloads on Baszler and hits the Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka ducks a kick and drops Baszler with one of her own. Asuka goes on for a 2 count on Baszler as Jax breaks it up.

Brooke runs in and attacks Jax but gets sent out to the floor. Asuka blocks a gutwrench, then kicks Jax off the apron to avoid the interruption. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch to Asuka now. Lana tags herself in. Baszler had the match won on Asuka until Lana tagged in. Baszler yells at Lana. Lana goes for Asuka but Asuka kicks out. Jax yells at Lana to get out. Asuka drops Lana with a kick, then goes into the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winners: Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Asuka cerebrates as her music hits. A furious Jax starts preparing the announce table. Baszler tosses Lana out to Jax. Jax is actually proud of Lana’s courage shown tonight. They welcome her to Team RAW. They go to leave but Jax turns and puts Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop for the 9th time. We go to replays as Jax and Baszler stare down at Lana.

– Tom shows us last week’s issues with the Men’s Team RAW. The camera cuts backstage to the members arguing. AJ Styles and Jordan Omogbehin walk up. AJ wants them to get on the same page for Sunday as they have a giant advantage over Team SmackDown, on paper. AJ says their egos are getting in the way and he will take his share of the blame as Team Caption. The others agree AJ is not the captain. AJ says if they keep arguing like this they will lose, and he knows they all hate losing. He reveals a tune-up match against RETRIBUTION tonight. AJ tosses everyone RAW t-shirts and says he will make this a winning team if they follow his lead. They walk off but Riddle has a nickname in mind for AJ. AJ dismisses him and we get some comedy between AJ and his muscle.

– We see puppets in the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Charly Caruso approaches Dana Brooke outside of the trainer’s room in the back. She says Mandy Rose’s arm is in bad shape and Nia Jax was out of line. Reckoning suddenly attacks and beats Brooke down as officials try to break it up.

– We go to Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. It’s nice to see everyone again but what isn’t nice is The Miz. But Wyatt doesn’t fear Miz and wants to help him with his issues. Bliss proposes Miz vs. Wyatt for tonight. Wyatt says to pay attention because if he has to repeat himself, we don’t want to see his bad side… we see flashes of The Fiend. Wyatt says this is short notice but he has all his friends here to help him prepare. We get some comedy with Wyatt using the puppets to help train for tonight’s match. Wyatt says it looks like he’s ready and he hopes Miz is too. That’s the end of the segment as they wave goodbye.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Hurt Business – Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. They march to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP has the mic. He goes on about how Lashley will squash WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at Survivor Series. Shelton talks about how he and Cedric will win the titles tonight, then defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on Sunday. MVP says then The Hurt Business will collectively control most of the gold on RAW, and take credit for putting SmackDown out of business. The music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. They taunt The Hurt Business on the mic. Kofi says they should be The Jerk Business. The two sides go back and forth on the mic some more until The New Day does their usual “New Day, rocks!” chant. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wyatt vs. Miz is confirmed for tonight. Kofi starts the match off with Cedric. Cedric takes Kofi down first. They trade holds and counters on the mat. Byron announces that Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are injured and unable to compete at Survivor Series. Kofi nails a big elbow to drop Cedric for a 2 count. Kofi takes Cedric back down and tags in Woods for the double team offense. Woods covers for 2.

Woods with big chops to Cedric now. Cedric with a shot to the throat and a tag to Shelton. Shelton drops Woods but gets hit with a forearm to the face. Woods takes control and mounts Shelton in the corner for right hands. Woods with a big dropkick for a close 2 count. Shelton fights Woods off again and hits a big clothesline. Shelton scoops Woods and slams him twice as MVP cheers him on. Shelton with a big Spinebuster to Woods for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Cedric takes over on Woods and works him over. Cedric with a big kick for a close 2 count as MVP barks orders from ringside. Woods fights up and out but Cedric nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Shelton tags back in and takes over, grounding Woods as Kofi looks on. Woods fights Shelton off for the tag but has to roll him for a 2 count. Shelton gets dropped with an enziguri. Kofi and Cedric both reach for tags. Kofi flies in and takes Shelton down, then knocks Cedric off the apron.

Kofi unloads on Shelton as fans cheer him on. Kofi goes to the top and hits a big crossbody for a 2 count. Kofi with a big right hand off the ropes now. Kofi goes for the Boom Drop but Shelton catches him in mid-air, hitting a Buckle Bomb. Cedric tags in for the big double team bulldog from the top. Kofi kicks out just in time and Cedric can’t believe it. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shelton has Kofi grounded in the middle of the ring. Shelton takes it to the corner for thrusts. Shelton sits Kofi up top and rocks him, then climbs. Kofi sends Shelton back to the mat and hits a big tornado DDT. They’re both down as the referee counts now. Woods and Cedric tag in at the same time. Cedric also sends Kofi out as the crowd runs wild. Woods hits Honor Roll and sends Shelton to the floor. Woods keeps control of Cedric and brings him back in. Woods goes to the top and hits a big missile dropkick for 2.

Woods scoops Cedric on his shoulders and they trade counters. Kofi tags in for the double team and they hit a big kick out of the corner but Shelton makes the save. Shelton rocks Woods to the floor, then back-drops Kofi to the floor. Cedric with a suicide dive to Kofi for boos. Cedric with another big dive to Kofi. More back and forth between the two teams. Shelton brings Kofi into the middle of the ring and hits an Angle Slam but Kofi still kicks out for a big pop. MVP can’t believe it.

Cedric tags in and goes for Kofi with the inverted Atomic Drop. Shelton follows up with a kick. Cedric drops Kofi with the Brainbuster but Woods makes the save. Kofi counters the Lumbar Check and superkicks Cedric. Kofi sends Shelton to the apron and kicks Cedric off. Kofi sends Shelton to the floor with Trouble In Paradise. Woods tags in and they hit the big double team Daybreak on Cedric for the pin to retain.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the champs celebrate and stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The New Day pose with the titles as Tom hypes Sunday’s match against The Street Profits.

– Sheamus catches up with Drew McIntyre backstage. Sheamus talks about their history together and says he’s found something that belongs to Drew. He walks off, leaving a wooden chest for Drew. Drew opens it and says he thought he’d never see this stuff again. It looks like some of Drew’s old gear, or from his family. He turns around and Sheamus is there, presenting him with a sword. Drew thanks Sheamus and Sheamus walks off as Drew looks the sword over.

RETRIBUTION vs. Riddle, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring for tonight’s eight-man match as AJ Styles makes his way out with Jordan Omogbehin. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and RETRIBUTION is in the back. Mustafa Ali speaks some and Reckoning says she’s already proved that they stay one step ahead of everyone else. Ali goes on about tonight’s eight-man match and says Team RAW is full of spineless cowards waiting to stab each other in the back. He says RETRIBUTION just has to wait on Team RAW to damage themselves, but he hopes AJ Styles will be ready to step up. AJ is on commentary at ringside now. Out first for Team RAW is Braun Strowman. Keith Lee is out next, followed by Sheamus. Riddle is out last for his team. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Ali, Mace, T-BAR, and Slapjack. No sign of Reckoning.

The bell rings and Ali taunts AJ from the apron. Riddle starts off with Slapjack and they go at it, trading holds and counters on the mat. Slapjack blocks a Sleeper. Riddle comes back and hits a big gutwrench suplex. T-BAR runs in but Riddle nails an overhead kick. Riddle unloads on T-BAR but gets beat down. T-BAR kicks Lee of the apron. Riddle launches T-BAR with a suplex and hits the Bro-ton for a 1 count.

Sheamus reaches for a tag but Braun shoves him off the apron as Riddle waits to tag. Sheamus pulls Braun to the floor and they have words. AJ runs over and gets in between them. Strowman shoves AJ into his muscle, telling him he’s not the captain. The big man looks to go after Braun but AJ calms things back down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and T-BAR has Riddle grounded for a quick pin attempt. Slapjack ends up coming in after chaos fills the ring, covering Riddle for a 2 count. Ali tags back in and taunts AJ but wastes time and gets rocked by Riddle. Ali with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ali with more trash talking to AJ and stomps to Riddle in the corner. T-BAR tags back in and keeps Riddle down in the corner. Mace tags in and they hit a double big boot to drop Riddle but he kicks out at 2.

Slapjack comes back in and taunts the others while Riddle recovers. They tangle and Riddle gets dropped with a big knee to the head. Riddle counters Slapjack and they both go down. Lee tags and sends Ali retreating. Lee runs over T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack now. Lee launches Slapjack at the two big man and they go down. Lee with a Pounce on Slapjack. Lee uses Slapjack as a weapon to stop T-BAR and Mace. He then clotheslines them to the floor. They try to stop Lee from capitalizing on another extra talent, but this ruins it all. Lee ends up kicking out of a close 2 count by Ali now. Strowman runs around the ring and levels a few opponents. Lee slams Ali but Sheamus tags himself in. Braun tags himself in and Sheamus isn’t happy. Braun goes for the powerslam on Ali but he and Sheamus argue. Strowman sends Sheamus to the floor. The arguing and tension leads to RETRIBUTION getting the pin for the win.

Winners: RETRIBUTION

– After the match, Ali and his crew hit the ramp to celebrate as AJ looks on and fans boo. Team RAW continues to argue.

– Nikki Cross is backstage looking for Alexa Bliss. McKenzie Mitchell asks about last week’s ultimatum where Bliss picked The Fiend. Cross says friends never give up on each other and The Fiend has hypnotized Bliss. Cross says no matter what she has to get Bliss away from The Fiend.

– McKenzie walks over to Jeff Hardy, who is upset at a flyer that Elias apparently made, with photos from the car wreck that happened earlier this year. Hardy says he’s about to give Elias a taste of his own medicine. Back to commercial.

– Elias is playing his guitar in the back when Jeff Hardy walks in and asks what’s up with these flyers. Elias is just looking for some justice after someone tried to end his career. Hardy asks how many times he has to say he didn’t hit Elias with the car. Elias insists Hardy is the only one who knows what happened that night. Hardy shoves Elias up against the wall and says he’s going to be found guilty of a lot worse things if Elias keeps accusing him. Hardy leaves and Elias isn’t happy.

The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz takes the mic and talks about how he and Bray Wyatt haven’t seen eye to eye as of late. Miz wants to consider everything under the bridge. He says there’s no reason for this match tonight to happen. They should find a peaceful solution and he has that solution – work together to make their dreams come true during tonight’s WWE Title match. Fans boo Miz. The music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss.

Bliss stops on the stage and delivers a message form Wyatt – no. She laughs. Nikki Cross comes out and tells Bliss that she has to leave Wyatt because he’s bad news. She begs Bliss and says they’re best friends. Bliss says Cross is right. Bliss then slaps Cross to the ground and mounts her, beating her up. They brawl until officials come out to separate them. The Firefly Fun House music hits and out comes Wyatt to the stage. He stares Cross down and then walks arm in arm with Bliss to the ring. Miz and Morrison wait in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits. Wyatt says it doesn’t have to be this way, he will forgive Miz. Miz tries for a kick but has no luck. Bliss and Wyatt laugh but Miz strikes first. Wyatt levels Miz and taunts him. Miz kicks Wyatt and uses the middle rope as the referee warns him. Morrison with a cheap shot forearm to the face. Bliss scares Morrison. Wyatt is upset now. He unloads on Miz and goes to work on the mat, sending him to the floor.

Wyatt follows and launches Miz into the steel ring steps. The referee counts as Wyatt rolls Miz back in. Wyatt blows kisses to Bliss and comes back in but Miz kicks him in the corner. They tangle and Miz mounts some offense now, hitting his DDT for just a 1 count. Miz mounts Wyatt with right hands. Miz with It Kicks now while Wyatt is on his knees. Wyatt ducks a kick and grabs Miz but Sister Abigail is blocked. Miz charges again but Wyatt clotheslines him.

Wyatt with a running clothesline and more offense. Wyatt with the standing Uranage. Wyatt snaps Miz’s neck. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and Morrison grabs his foot. Wyatt stares Morrison down as Morrison backs away. Bliss runs and leaps off the steps, tumbling over the barrier with Morrison. Miz takes advantage of Wyatt being distracted. Miz attacks but Wyatt grabs him and delivers Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

– After the match, Bliss walks the barrier as Wyatt cheers her on. They head up the ramp together but the familiar menacing sounds of The Fiend start up. We see The Fiend on the big screen. Wyatt and Bliss stop to stare up at him. The arena goes to black.

– The announcers hype tonight’s WWE Title match and we get a video package. Back to commercial.

– Back from the beak and we see what happened to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke earlier tonight. They are now unable to compete at Survivor Series. Charly Caruso is with WWE Producer Adam Pearce in the back. He confirms they will miss Survivor Series, and says they will be replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Pearce leaves and Caruso is joined by RAW Women’s Asuka now. She quickly gets hyped up for her Survivor Series match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

– The announcers go over the Survivor Series card, including the “Final Farewell” by The Undertaker.

– Charly tries to get words from Randy Orton backstage but he says he already has a long list of distractions on his mind and Charly doesn’t want to become one of those distractions. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for tonight’s RAW Talk are Sheamus, Asuka and The New Day.

– We get a backstage promo from Angel Garza. He talks about roses in the garden and sends another message to his apparent secret admirer or love interest.

– Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are backstage arguing about Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke being injured and taken off Team RAW. They’re interrupted by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Evans runs her mouth and Peyton tries to pull her away. Jax tells Baszler look who she’s saddled them with now.

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Drew McIntyre makes his way out to a pop. Drew is wearing a blue kilt and carrying a sword. He puts the sword in the ground as the pyro hits. Drew marches to the ring as fans cheer him on. Drew hits the ring and more pyro goes off. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton. Orton poses in the corner with the title as Drew stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up an Drew takes it to the corner, then back out. They break and Drew drops Orton with a big shoulder. Orton kicks Drew before they can lock up again. They trade shots out of the corner now. Drew drops Orton with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew stomps while Orton is down. Orton gets back up and they trade big strikes. Drew catches Orton with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count. Orton rolls to the floor for a breather. Orton grabs the belt and goes to leave as fans boo. Drew runs up the ramp and decks him from behind. Drew sends Orton into the barrier, then back into the ring. Drew readies for the Claymore but Orton ducks and Drew lands hard. Orton rolls back to the floor and stumbles to the bottom of the ramp, grabbing the WWE Title belt. Orton goes to walk out as the referee counts and fans boo.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce comes to the stage and announces no count outs and no disqualifications, but there will be a winner by pinfall or submission. Fans cheer the announcement as Drew looks on from the ring. Orton catches his breath on the ramp as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Drew with a clothesline out of the corner. Orton with a backbreaker. Orton rolls out and grabs a steel chair from under the ring. Orton brings it back in and hits Drew in the gut, then over the back with it. Orton kneels down and taunts Drew. Orton with more chair shots to the gut while Drew is down. Orton tries to shove the edge of the chair into Drew’s jaw while he’s down.

Orton with a big chair shot over the back. Orton drops the chair and covers for a 2 count, and two more quick attempts. Orton rolls Drew to the floor and follows, dropping him back-first into the edge of the barrier. Orton takes part of the steel ring steps and hits Drew head-first with them, sending him back down on the outside. Orton brings it back in for a 2 count. Orton stomps way while Drew is down now. Orton with another 2 count.

Drew blocks another shot at the announce table but Orton with a thumb to the eye. Orton keeps control and slams Drew onto the announce table. Orton mounts Drew on top of the table and works him over with right hands. Orton yells in Drew’s face before slamming him over the announce table one more time. Orton takes the top off the table and goes for another slam but Drew fights him off. Drew unloads on Orton now, slamming Orton on top of the table for a pop. Drew with another big slam on top of the announce table as Orton yells out in pain.

Drew waits for a Claymore now. Orton gets up and Drew charges with the kick but Orton moves and Drew goes flying over the announce table, landing hard. We go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and Orton is standing a table up at ringside. He grabs Drew but Drew blocks a shot into the steel steps, sending Orton into them. Drew brings Orton in the ring but Orton kicks him for a 2 count. Orton grounds Drew with a headlock now. Drew fights up and out now. Drew with a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex, and another.

Drew yells at Orton to get up. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip up for a pop. Orton blocks the Futureshock DDT. Orton dumps Drew to the apron. Drew goes to the top but Orton rocks him. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Drew keeps fighting. Orton hits the superplex and slowly covers for the 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Drew blocks the RKO with a backslide for 2. Drew with the Futureshock DDT but Orton kicks out at 2. Orton slides off Drew’s shoulders but Drew drops him over the top rope. Drew rocks Orton on the apron, then knocks him through the table standing at ringside. Orton yells out as he crashes through the table.

Drew stays on Orton and brings him back in the ring for a close 2 count. Drew readies for a Claymore now. Orton blocks it with a powerslam. They’re both at ringside now. Orton with a draping DDT off the announce table. Orton is bleeding from his back. He brings Drew back to the apron and hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton goes for the RKO but it’s blocked. Drew comes right back with a Claymore for the pin to win the WWE Title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew sits up with the WWE Title as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew looks into the camera with a Survivor Series warning for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Drew hits the corner to pose as fans cheer him on. We get another replay. Drew marches up the ramp with the title as RAW goes off the air.