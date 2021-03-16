WWE RAW Results – March 15 2021

– The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Tom Phillips welcoming us to the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The virtual crowd cheers as Tom confirms Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 37.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP.

MVP has announcement on how The All Mighty Era is officially here. They brag on the recent WWE Title win. Lashley brags on beating Drew McIntyre up at Elimination Chamber and says he will do the same thing in the main event of WrestleMania 37, and then beat up everyone RAW because this is his era. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz and John Morrison. Miz mentions facing McIntyre tonight, and goes on about how his rivalry with Lashley will be one of the greatest. Miz tries to make excuses for his title loss to Lashley, trying to talk himself into a rematch. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre.

McIntyre gets pyro and walks right past The Miz and Morrison, entering the ring to face off with Lashley. Drew says this is his first chance to formally congratulate Lashley. He goes on about how their journeys have been similar. He mentions beating Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania 36 main event last year to win the WWE Title, and brings up how Lashley screwed him to get there. MVP interrupts and says Drew has to worry about his buddy Sheamus before he gets to Lashley. They have words. Lashley tells McIntyre to worry about Sheamus before worrying about him. Miz and Morrison are on the apron now. Miz says Drew also has to worry about him. Drew gives Miz two options – he’s going to turn his back and finish his conversation with Lashley, and Miz can attack him, or he can turn and walk away. Drew goes on about beating Miz and making an example of him tonight, then going on to Fastlane to take care of Sheamus, and then taking the WWE Title from Lashley at WrestleMania 37. Drew says this will be a heavyweight clash like no other as they’re going to beat the hell out of each other. Drew says he’s going to end The All Mighty Era.

Drew calls Bobby a big bald bitch. MVP holds Lashley back. Miz addresses Drew, distracting him. This allows Lashley to attack Drew and beat him down as Miz and Morrison watch from the corner. Lashley leaves Drew laying in the ring as he backs up the ramp with MVP. Miz and Morrison then attack Drew while he’s down. Sheamus suddenly attacks Lashley from behind, beating him down on the stage and pounding on him. Officials rush down and break it up, sending Sheamus to the back. MVP holds Lashley back on the ramp, trying to calm him down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz and John Morrison, and Sheamus. Sheamus is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She asks why he attacked the WWE Champion. Sheamus says he wants to beat Drew this Sunday at Fastlane and he wants him at 100%, not 90%, because he’s sick and tired of his excuses. Sheamus says Lashley is messing in his business, where he doesn’t belong. Sheamus wants a match with Lashley tonight because after he wants to show Lashley what he won’t be able to do at WrestleMania. He goes on about being the one to beat Lashley.

The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and the referee is checking on Drew McIntyre, who is clutching his jaw. The announcers hype tonight’s show. The Miz waits in the opposite corner, ready to fight. The bell hits and Miz charges, unloading on Drew in the corner as the referee warns him and backs him off.

Drew rams Miz into the opposite corner, nailing a big chop. Drew beats Miz down in another corner as John Morrison looks on from ringside. Drew with a big chop in the corner, then a big throw across the ring. Drew runs into an elbow in the corner. Miz keeps fighting with strikes. Drew takes a kick and stares back, scaring Miz. Miz charges but Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt for a pop.

Drew takes Miz back to the corner and works him over with right hands, then a big clothesline. Drew stops Miz from crawling out of the ring, using the bottom rope on him as the referee warns him. Miz retreats to the floor and crawls away but Drew stops him, then launches him into the barrier. Drew with a big chop against the barrier. Drew brings Miz back into the ring but Morrison grabs his boot. Drew swings for Morrison but Morrison taunts him from ringside.

Drew turns back around and Morrison throws his sunglasses at Drew’s back. Drew stomps on them. Miz comes from behind, taking advantage of the distraction. Miz unloads on Drew as fans boo. Miz with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Drew comes out of the corner with a big clothesline for a pop. Drew tosses Miz into the corner and leaps in with a big elbow. Drew with the reverse Alabama Slam for another pop. Drew readies in the corner now as fans cheer him on. He goes for the Claymore Kick but Morrison pulls Miz out of the ring to safety. Fans boo. The referee yells at Morrison and ejects him from ringside, sending him to the back. Morrison and Miz both throw a fit as Drew smiles and waves goodbye. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew chops Miz in the corner. Drew whips Miz across the ring and scoops him but Miz slides out. Miz brings Drew to his knees and hits the big DDT but Drew kicks out at 1. Drew blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and then hits a pair of clotheslines. Drew with the big overhead throw, and another out of the corner. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip up for a pop as fans chant “Drew!” now.

Drew tosses Miz through the ropes to the floor, then rams him into the barrier, then the apron, and back into the barrier, then back into the apron, then the barrier again. Miz falls to the floor and Drew rolls in to break the count. Drew slams Miz face-first into the steel ring steps several times.

Drew brings it back into the ring and catches him with the Futureshock DDT. Damian Priest vs. Jaxson Ryker was confirmed for later. Drew waits in the corner now as Miz recovers. Drew charges with the Claymore and knocks Miz out. Drew goes to cover for the pin but he’s not done yet. Drew points to the camera, then to the WrestleMania 37 sign to send a message to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Drew then applies Lashley’s Hurt Lock submission to get the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Drew’s music hits as he stands tall and taunts Lashley in the camera again. We go to replays. Drew marches up the ramp now, telling Lashley that his ass and the WWE Title belongs to him.

– Tom congratulates WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny on his 2021 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album on Sunday night. We see the rapper and Damian Priest walking backstage now.

– We see how Shane McMahon insulted Braun Strowman last week. Braun is shown walking backstage now and he looks to be in a bad mood. Strowman heads to the ring to call Shane out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Braun Strowman is already in the ring waiting. The music hits and out comes Shane McMahon to the stage.

Shane says he’s already sensing some hostility and aggression. He doesn’t know why Braun wants him out here. He goes on and Braun interrupts, mentioning how he’s been bullied by guys like Shane all his life. Just because Shane grew up and went to Ivy League schools doesn’t make him smarter than Braun. Shane is insulted. He says he’d never make fun of another man. Braun says Shane came out here and apologized, when they both know McMahons don’t apologize. Braun says Shane came out to apologize but he fumbled through it because he got scared. Shane tries to belittle Braun some more. Braun says Shane didn’t have the guts to come out and say what he wanted. Braun knows Shane wants a match with him but doesn’t have the balls to say it. Braun will make this easy – he wants a match with Shane tonight.

Shane says Braun can’t handle him. He now knows Braun is stupid, he looks stupid and definitely talks stupid. Shane goes on and on about Braun being just plain stupid. Braun yells back at him and tells him to shut up or answer the challenge. Shane says if Braun wants a Brains vs. Braun” kind of match for tonight, he’s on. Shane drops the mic as his music starts back up. Braun yells back at him from the ring as Shane heads to the back.

– R-Truth interrupts Lana, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in the back, doing his best impersonation of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Mandy reminds him that tomorrow is 3:16 Day, not today. Naomi mentions there being a match tonight that her team is going to win. Truth goes on with his impersonation and drinks some beer, stomping away like Stone Cold.

– We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. Back to commercial.

Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

Back from the break and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are on commentary. Tom hypes their Fastlane title defense against Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on Sunday. Out comes Lana and Naomi. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are already in the ring.

Naomi starts off with Brooke. Dana drops her first but Naomi nails a big elbow to the face. Rose tags in but Naomi drops Brooke on her way out, then attacks Rose. Rose catches Naomi and tosses her to the mat. Rose takes Naomi to the corner and unloads. Brooke tags in for the cartwheel elbow into the corner on Naomi. Rose tags back in and hits a running knee to the face for a 2 count on Naomi. Rose takes Naomi back to the corner and beats on her. Rose slams Naomi and in comes Brooke with a moonsault for a 2 count.

Tom confirms Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match for tonight. Brooke grounds Naomi but she fights up and out. Naomi blocks a move and nails a Jawbreaker. Lana and Rose tag in at the same time. Lana counters and hits a side-Russian leg sweep. Lana drops Brooke on the apron and then slams Rose into the mat a few times. Rose runs into a boot in the corner. Lana with a bulldog now. Lana with double knees to Rose’s back. Lana with an inverted neckbreaker in the middle of the ring but Brooke breaks the pin up. Naomi attacks Brooke but gets double teamed, slammed on her face. Lana with a jumping kick to Brooke to send her to the apron. Rose rocks Lana and hits a suplex.

The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka making her return. Baszler isn’t happy. Baszler runs over to the ramp but Asuka ducks an attack. Asuka drops Baszler on the ramp and beats her up. Officials run down and try to keep Asuka and Baszler separated. Rose rolls a distracted Lana up for a 2 count. Brooke tags herself in but she stays on the apron as Rose goes for Lana and Lana counters with a Facebuster to Rose. Brooke runs in and hits a spinning neckbreaker on Lana for the pin to win.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the match, Brooke and Rose stand tall in the ring as their music hits. They taunt Jax at ringside.

– Riddle approaches The New Day backstage, riding up on his scooter. He wishes them good luck in tonight’s title match. There’s some comedy after Riddle suggests they get matching pancakes and tattoos. The tattoos was coming on a little bit strong but matching scooters seems fine. Riddle hypes them up as The New Day heads to the ring for the next match.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

We go back to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a DQ-sponsored video package on The Hurt Business dominating. We go back to the ring and The New Day are wrapping up their entrance. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business – Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings as Cedric starts off with Woods. Cedric with a quick takedown. They tangle and trade holds now. Cedric controls Woods by his arm and grounds him. Cedric drops Woods with a shoulder off the ropes. They run the ropes again and Woods tries for a slam. It’s blocked. Woods takes Cedric down for a 2 count. Woods comes right back with an arm drag to ground Cedric. Woods takes it to the corner and in comes Kofi for a double team. Kofi rocks Cedric. Cedric levels Kofi back. Kofi rolls Cedric for 2. Cedric gets the upperhand and in comes Benjamin. Cedric slingshots Kofi out of the corner, right into a big Spinebuster from Shelton for a close 2 count.

Shelton levels Kofi and then knocks Woods off the apron with a jumping knee. Shelton slams Kofi, and then again. Shelton brings Kofi to the corner and in comes Cedric off a tag. Cedric puts his knee to Kofi. Shelton goes out for Woods and launches him into the steel steps. Woods is down clutching his shoulder now. Cedric tags Shelton back in and they unload on Kofi with double team moves for a close 2 count. Shelton tags Cedric back in for more double team strikes. Cedric takes Kofi to the top. Kofi fights Cedric off and hits a big double stomp to the face for a pop.

Woods tags in and runs wild on Cedric as fans cheer him on. Woods with a kick to the face. Benjamin tries to run interference but Woods forearms him to the floor. Woods with a big leaping dropkick to Cedric’s back. Cedric and Woods trade big counters. Cedric rolls to the floor. Kofi and Woods run the ropes. Kofi goes for a dive but Shelton catches him and tosses him into the steel steps. Woods leaped through the ropes for a dropkick but Cedric got the best of him against the announce table. We go back to commercial with the champs back in control.

Back from the break and Cedric is yelling at Woods while working him over in the middle of the ring. Woods fights back and they trade shots now. They collide now. Cedric gets the upperhand and talks some trash, then nails a big Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Cedric walks right into a superkick as Shelton starts to get up on the apron now. Kofi is also just now getting up on the opposite side.

Shelton tags in as does Kofi. Kofi flies off the top but Shelton moves. Shelton rocks Kofi in the face for a close 2 count. Kofi ends up hitting a big hurricanrana from the top, then a takedown for a close 2 count. Kofi with offense and a big SOS for a close 2 count. Kofi readies for Trouble In Paradise but Shelton ducks. Shelton rocks Kofi but Kofi drops him from the corner. Kofi goes back to the top but Shelton runs up and launches Kofi to the mat from the top. Woods breaks the pin up at 2. Cedric comes in but Woods sends him to the apron. Woods sends him to the floor now, then hits a big tornado DDT from the apron to the floor.

Shelton rolls Kofi from behind but Kofi comes back with Trouble In Paradise. Woods tags in and goes to the top as Kofi leaps out to drop Cedric on the floor again. Woods hits the big flying elbow drop on Shelton. Kofi tags back in and leaps off the top for the big Daybreak stomp as Woods holds him. Kofi covers Shelton for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The New Day

– After the match, Kofi and Woods stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles with Omos. AJ congratulates The New Day but doesn’t care which title reign this is for them. He goes on about all he’s done and the titles he’s held, and says his bucket list is getting slim. He says they don’t have anything planned for WrestleMania 37 right now. Omos makes it known that they want the RAW Tag Team Titles and AJ goes on taunting them. AJ then officially challenges The New Day for the titles. The New Day ends up accepting the challenge. Omos will make his debut at WrestleMania.

– We go backstage and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny is with Damian Priest. They end up having some words with The Miz and John Morrison. R-Truth appears but insists he’s not there for a title change attempt, he’s just sharing some Stone Cold merchandise with Bad Bunny. Bunny talks something over with Priest and ends up talking to Truth about how he respects him and the game. Bunny hands over the 24/7 Title to Truth. Bunny and Priest walk off. Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and others immediately start chasing Truth away for the title as we go back to commercial.

Damian Priest vs. Jaxson Ryker

Back from the break and Jaxson Ryker is already out with Elias. Bad Bunny makes his way out next. Damian Priest is out next to join Bad Bunny.

The bell rings and Ryker attacks, rocking Priest. Priest comes right back and drops Ryker with the Broken Arrow. Priest then nails Hit The Lights for the pin to get the easy squash win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Elias storms the ring and drops Priest from behind as fans boo. Elias brings a guitar in the ring but Bunny takes it and tosses it. Elias scoops Bunny for a slam but Bunny ends up getting out and rocking Elias for a pop. Priest then drops Elias with Hit The Lights in the middle of the ring. Priest and Bunny celebrate as Elias and Ryker look on. John Morrison comes walking out, applauding Bunny and Priest. Miz attacks from behind, dropping Bunny with a guitar shot. Priest looks over stunned, but then chases Miz away. Miz runs away through the crowd. Priest an official check on Bunny now but he’s down in pain. Priest warns Morrison, who is still on the ramp. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what The Miz just did to Bad Bunny.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with MVP and Bobby Lashley. She goes to interview the WWE Champion but MVP interrupts and he’s heated about what Sheamus tried to do earlier. He goes on and guarantees the exact same thing that happens to Sheamus tonight will also happen to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. They walk off.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and Shane McMahon is already out, bouncing around as his music plays. Braun Strowman makes his way out next as the pyro goes off.

Shane takes the mic and tells Braun to give him a second. Its not every day he wrestles, this is special and he needs a warm-up. Shane does push-ups and jumping jacks at ringside. Strowman says he’s just stalling for the ass whooping he’s going to give him. Shane has a hopscotch board at ringside, to help him warm up and to help Strowman count. Strowman chases Shane around the ring and back in but Shane quickly goes back out. Strowman chases Shane back around and in the ring, catching him this time.

Strowman pulls Shane out and launches him into the barrier. Strowman beats Shane around and kicks him into the barrier. Braun yells at Shane while he’s down. Braun runs around the ring for momentum but Shane grabs a camera from the camera man and knocks Braun in the face with it as he charges in. Shane with a camera shot while Shane is down, then a kick to the head. Shane talks some trash while kicking Braun around.

The bell still hasn’t rang. Shane takes apart the announce table, then decks Strowman in the head with the camera to put him on top of the table. Shane goes back in the ring and climbs to the top. Shane delivers a huge elbow drop from the top turnbuckle, putting Strowman through the announce table. Shane yells at Strowman while they’re both down. We get a replay of the big flying elbow drop. Shane gets up first and brings a bucket from under the ring. Shane grabs Braun by his beard and yells at him some more about how he’s stupid. Shane then pours green slime all over Braun as fans boo. The referee calls for Shane to back off. Shane goes back under the ring and grabs another bucket, pouring it all over Strowman while he’s down. Shane gets down in Braun’s face and tells him to never challenge him again. Shane decks Braun one more time and calls him stupid. Shane’s music starts back up as we get a replay of the slime bath. Shane walks off as Braun tries to recover. Strowman finally gets to his feet and yells out about how he’s going to rip Shane a new one. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Rhea Ripley.

– We see how Alexa Bliss distracted Randy Orton during last week’s match against AJ Styles. Bliss is swinging on a swing in her playground backstage now. She says it’s time for her favorite game, inflicting pain. The jack-in-the-box with pentagram is sitting on a swing next to her. She tells Orton if he wants her out of his life so bad, he has to take her out of it. He will get his chance this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. She asks him if he’s going to take that chance. Bliss starts laughing to end the segment.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for her ring return in this non-title match. We see how she took the stiff kick to the mouth three weeks ago. Asuka hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug 3:16 Day for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tomorrow. Tom also shows us how Shane Helms surprised Molly Holly with her 2021 WWE Hall of Fame announcement on The Bump last Wednesday. They plug the induction ceremony during WrestleMania 37 Week. Asuka waits in the ring now as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions come out – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. We see pre-recorded comments from Baszler, who taunts Asuka over having her teeth knocked out a few weeks back. Baszler says she’s going to do it again tonight and enjoy it even more. Baszler enters the ring and gets ready but Asuka attacks her from behind.

Jax hits the ring but Asuka takes her out as well. Asuka rocks Baszler and then nails the running kick to the face to knock Jax to the floor. Baszler gets up and the bell hits. Asuka with a Hip Attack into the corner. Asuka launches Baszler and then knocks Jax off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka misses a Hip Attack and gets stuck on the ropes, allowing Baszler to nail a stiff kick to the mouth. Asuka screams at her.

Baszler mounts Asuka with right hands. Asuka turns it around and they brawl on the mat now. Asuka goes for the arm bar but stops when Jax tries to get on the apron. Asuka knocks her back to the floor, then dropkicks her in the back to send her towards the barrier. Baszler takes advantage and goes for the Kirifuda Clutch. They tangle and Baszler goes for the hold on the mat but Asuka turns it into a quick pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the bell, Baszler quickly makes Asuka fade out with the Kirifuda Clutch. The referee checks on Asuka. Baszler goes for a kick while she’s down but Asuka catches it and hits a Germans suplex. Asuka unloads with kicks to the face. Asuka then kicks Baszler face-first into the turnbuckle with aggression. Asuka removes the turnbuckle pad, then pulls out Baszler’s mouthpiece. Asuka grinds Baszler’s mouth into the exposed turnbuckle steel as the referee tries to get her off. Asuka smiles as she goes to kick Baszler’s mouth into the exposed steel again. The referee gets in the way and asks Asuka what’s wrong with her. Baszler ends up down on the floor trying to recover as Asuka’s music hits and she celebrates the payback.

– Mustafa Ali is backstage ranting to RETRIBUTION about their failures and how he will right their wrongs tonight. Riddle comes flying by on a scooter, stopping Ali in mid-sentence. The announcers hype Ali vs. Riddle as we go back to commercial.

– The announcers hype WWE Fastlane after the break. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman are confirmed.

WWE United States Title Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Riddle to pyro. He enters the ring and kicks his flip-flops away for more pyro. RETRIBUTION is out next – Mustafa Ali with Mace, T-BAR, Slapjack, and Reckoning. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Ali goes to work on Riddle. Riddle fights back but Ali rocks him, then kicks him and beats him down against the ropes. Riddle with a big gutwrench suplex out of nowhere. Riddle with a running kick to the chest to kick Ali to the floor.

Riddle walks around and yells at RETRIBUTION. Ali grabs him and takes advantage, pulling Riddle into the edge of the announce table. Ali returns to the ring and Riddle follows at the 6 count. Ali with a running kick to the face. They tangle some at the ropes and Ali hits a throat shot, then a swinging neckbreaker to the floor on Riddle. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali is in control of the champ for a few minutes. Riddle fights back with chops but Ali hits him in the throat. Riddle charges in the corner but smacks he top turnbuckle as Ali moves. Ali traps Riddle’s head in the apron cover and rocks him. Ali rolls in with a big reverse neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Ali grounds Riddle now.

More back and forth now. Riddle blocks a pin attempt and kicks Ali in the chest. Riddle unloads with strikes and hits a pele kick to the face. Riddle kips up and nails a running forearm in the corner, then a big Exploder suplex and a Broton in the middle of the ring. Riddle dumps Ali on his head and holds the suplex for a close 2 count.

Ali blocks the Final Flash with a big kick to the head. They trade roll-ups but T-BAR is distracting the referee, which messes up Ali’s pin for the win. Riddle comes back and hits Bro Derek in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, RETRIBUTION storms the ring but Riddle leaps to the floor as his music hits. Riddle raises the title as a “Bro!” chant breaks out. Ali throws a fit and yells at T-BAR, and the rest of the group.

– Randy Orton is backstage when Sarah Schreiber approaches. She asks about Alexa Bliss challenging him to a singles match at Fastlane earlier tonight. Orton recalls Bliss telling him to kick her out of his life if he wants her out. Orton smiles and says that’s just what he is going to do.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are McIntyre, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, John Morrison and The Miz. The announcers note that they expect to have a new WrestleMania 37 ticket on-sale date within the next week. We see how The New Day won the RAW Tag Team Titles earlier tonight from The Hurt Business, and then accepted a WrestleMania 37 challenge by Omos and AJ Styles. Tom confirms the match for WrestleMania. Drew is in the ring now with a mic. He brings up MVP making promises earlier and how fans don’t like it when you don’t deliver on those. He promises he and Sheamus will bring a level of physicality like never before at WWE Fastlane on Sunday.

Drew says Sheamus is looking to take him out on the last stop before WrestleMania 37 but he is going to take Sheamus out and then take back his title from Bobby Lashley. Drew also came out here because he’s excited and he’s going to take a front row seat to watch the main event. Drew calls Sheamus and the WWE Champion to the ring as his music hits.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Drew McIntyre looks on as the music hits and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for tonight’s non-title main event. Lashley hits the ring and stares Drew down as his pyro goes off. The music hits next and out comes Sheamus to some boos. We go back to commercial as Lashley stares Sheamus down.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Lashley rams Sheamus into the corner. Drew watches from ringside as they brawl in the corner. The referee gets in between them to break it up but Sheamus nails a big kick out of the corner. Sheamus beats Lashley into the corner now. The referee continues trying to keep control but Lashley drives Sheamus out of the corner. Lashley unloads on Sheamus on the mat now. Lashley slows things down and grounds Sheamus as MVP barks from ringside.

Lashley keeps control in the corner with a shot to the face. They run the ropes and Lashley leaps over Sheamus, then levels him with a big clothesline. Lashley uses the middle rope as the referee counts and warns him. Sheamus ends up countering and hitting a chop block to take the knee out. Sheamus drives knees into Lashley while he’s down now. Sheamus ties Lashley up on the mat and works on the knee as Drew watches from his chair at the bottom of the ramp.

Sheamus drives elbows to keep Lashley down. Lashley fights off an attempt. Lashley with a big back elbow and a kick. Lashley stares Drew down and then hits a big vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Drew smiles. Lashley clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Lashley stares Drew down now.

Lashley stops Sheamus from coming back in with a big knee. Lashley beats Sheamus around to where Drew is now, sending him into the ring post. They go to bring it back in but Sheamus rocks Lashley and takes control at the apron. Sheamus works Lashley over, staring over at Drew. Drew smiles as Sheamus goes for the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Lashley fights back but Sheamus clotheslines him to the floor. Lashley is still standing. Sheamus leaps from the ring to the floor with a flying clothesline but Drew counters and puts him down. The referee counts as Lashley goes over and gets closer to Drew to stare him down. Lashley grabs Sheamus to bring it back in as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley has Sheamus grounded in the middle of the ring as Drew watches from his chair at the bottom of the ramp. Sheamus tries to fight up but Lashley keeps him down. Lashley tosses Sheamus through the ropes to the floor. Lashley follows and rams Sheamus back into the barrier, and again, as the referee counts. Lashley slams Sheamus face-first into the apron at the 8 count. Lashley brings it back in and delivers big elbows to the face in the corner.

Lashley beats Sheamus down in the corner, then turns to taunt Drew, who nods. Lashley with a running shoulder to Sheamus in the corner now. Lashley continues taunting Drew while punishing Sheamus in the corner but this time Sheamus side-steps and Lashley runs shoulder-first into the ring post. Lashley falls to the floor and Sheamus follows. Sheamus drops Lashley on the floor and brings it back in at the 8 count. Sheamus goes to the top and delivers the flying clothesline for a quick 1 count.

After the 1 count Sheamus goes right for the arm and grounds Lashley. Sheamus delivers a bunch of elbows while Lashley is down. Lashley gets up with big right hands on his feet, now a kick. Lashley charges but Sheamus sends him over the top rope near McIntyre. Sheamus drops Lashley over the top rope now. Sheamus rocks Lashley and delivers the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán again while Drew watches. Sheamus brings it back through the ropes and delivers the Irish Curse backbreaker for another quick 1 count.

Sheamus delivers another Irish Curse but Lashley still kicks out at 1. Sheamus shows some frustration now. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring now, modifying it. Lashley fights free and kicks Sheamus away. Sheamus charges but Lashley catches him in a powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lashley with a short-arm clothesline while continuing to stare Drew down. Sheamus catches Lashley with a big kick. Lashley side-steps the Brogue Kick and goes for The Hurt Lock but Sheamus fights it off. Lashley drops Sheamus with a Flatliner and covers for a 2 count while looking at Drew.

Lashley takes Sheamus to the top as MVP encourages him to finish it. Lashley hits a huge superplex for a pop. Lashley waits in the corner for Sheamus to get up now. Lashley charges for the Spear but he runs into a big knee from Sheamus. Sheamus scoops Lashley and hits White Noise for 2. Sheamus gets up first and yells out in the corner. He goes for the Brogue but Lashley meets him in mid-air with a big Spear. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall with the WWE Title as MVP joins him in the ring. Lashley and McIntyre stare each other down as we go to replays. Lashley picks Sheamus back up and applies The Hurt Lock as fans boo. Drew enters the ring now as Lashley drops Sheamus and has some words for him. Drew drops Lashley with a big Claymore out of nowhere as Lashley is briefly distracted. Lashley gets knocked out to the floor. We get a replay of the Brogue. Sheamus is on his feet now. Sheamus and Drew stare each other down as Drew has some words for his former best friend. The final RAW before WWE Fastlane goes off the air.