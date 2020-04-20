Live WWE Raw Results – Apr. 20, 2020

WWE Raw Results – Apr. 20 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show. We cut to the usual opening video.

– We’re live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Tom hypes Drew vs. Angel Garza for tonight’s main event.

Drew welcomes us to RAW and says this is truly the highlight of his week. He brings up last week’s attack by Seth Rollins and how the WWE Title paints a huge bullseye on his back. Drew goes on about Rollins deserving a title shot or not. He could make Rollins jump through hoops but he is one of the best and if Drew is going to be one of the best champs of all-time, he has to continue to beat the best. He challenges Rollins for Money In the Bank. Drew goes on until Zelina Vega comes out with Garza and Austin Theory to interrupt.

Vega says they’re tired of Drew’s speeches. He’s so focused on Money In the Bank that he’s looking past tonight’s main event. WWE United States Champion Andrade attacks with a cheap shot but Drew ends up leveling him with a Claymore. Vega orders Garza and Theory to the ring but they’re not interested. Vega is furious. Drew delivers another Claymore to send Andrade out of the ring. Drew stands tall with the WWE Title as his music hits. He says he’s going to beat the hell out of Garza later tonight. We get a replay of what just happened.

– The announcers hype the unique Money In the Bank matches from WWE HQ and tonight’s qualifying matches. We go to commercial.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Austin Theory vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and Austin Theory is in the ring for tonight’s first Money In the Bank qualifier. Zelina Vega is on commentary as we see a MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring. Aleister Black makes his way out.

Back and forth to start the match as they lock up. Black takes Theory down first and grounds him. Theory drops Black a few times and shows off while he’s down. Theory avoids a leg sweep and lands more strikes. Black comes right back and sends him to the apron. Black goes for Black Mass but Theory dodges it, landing on the floor. Black charges and hits Theory through the ropes.

Vega gets up from commentary and talks trash to Black from the ramp. Theory takes advantage of the distraction and launches Black into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory works Black around. Black comes back and drops Theory. More back and forth between the two. Black blocks the ATL. They trade more strikes and Black pulls Theory into a triangle on the arm. Black goes for the armbar but Theory powers up and down into an one-arm sitdown powerbomb. Theory gets up first but Black blocks a suplex as Theory sells an arm injury.

Black strikes but Theory blocks him. Black pulls Theory down into another roll-up for 2. Black mounts more offense with strikes now. Black with a running knee to the face. Black with the middle rope moonsault for a close 2 count. More back and forth with counters and strikes. Theory with a big kick to the face. Theory drives Black down over his knee for another 2 count.

Theory goes for the ATL again but Black makes it to the apron. Black rocks Theory and goes to the top but has to roll through. Black comes right back with a big knee to the face. Black with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Theory avoids Black Mass again. They tangle and Black nails Black Mass for the pin to advance to Money In the Bank.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits up in the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. Black is still sitting next to Theory but he gets up as Saxton enters the ring for an interview on the unique MITB Ladder Match at WWE HQ. Black doesn’t know much about corporate life but for his opponents, he will make sure each floor of WWE HQ is turned into their own personal hell. Black and Daniel Bryan are now the only confirmed participants for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Black looks back at the briefcase hanging above the ring.

– Still to come, Shayna Baszler will be in action. Back to commercial.

Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell

We go to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler. Charly Caruso stops her on the stage and asks if she took it too far with stomping Sarah Logan’s arm last week. Baszler says she didn’t break any rules, just Logan’s arm. Baszler walks on to the ring as Tom shows us a replay of what happened between Baszler and Logan, who was cut by WWE on Wednesday. WWE NXT Superstar Indie Hartwell waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Baszler rocks Hartwell in the mouth to start. Baszler unloads and hits a gutwrench suplex in the middle of the ring. Baszler stands on the arm and goes to stomp the elbow like last week but Hartwell avoids it. Hartwell with a quick 1 count.

Baszler is upset now. She runs into a kick in the corner but just laughs. Baszler attacks in the corner and dumps Hartwell on her head. Baszler with a knee to the head. Baszler stomps the right arm like she did last week. The referee calls the match and says Hartwell cannot continue.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler quickly marches to the back as Hartwell rolls around in the ring, clutching her arm. Trainers enter the ring to check on her. Baszler comes walking back out with a ladder. Baszler pulls Hartwell out of the ring and launches her head into the barrier. Baszler places the ladder next to the steel ring steps, then sends Hartwell into both. She positions Hartwell’s elbow in between the steps and the ladder now, then kicks them. Hartwell cries out as Baszler stares down at her. Baszler heads to the back as trainers check on Hartwell. We get replays of what happened. Back to commercial.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

Back from the break and out comes the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander as Mike Rome does the introductions. NXT’s Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink wait in the corner.

The bell rings and Vink starts out by dominating Ricochet. Thorne comes in and drops Ricochet but misses a cheap shot to Cedric. Ricochet drops Thorne with a dropkick. Cedric comes in for some double teaming. More back and forth between the two teams as Ricochet and Cedric use their speed. Vink pulls Ricochet to the floor from the apron and drops him. Vink tags in and rolls Ricochet back in as Thorne taunts him.

Vink clubs Ricochet. Vink goes for a big Buckle Bomb but it’s countered and Ricochet sends him into the corner. Cedric tags in and unloads on both opponents. Thorne uppercuts Cedric but Cedric fights back and hits a big tornado DDT. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press on Thorne for a 2 count. Vink comes in but Ricochet ends up dropping him with a DDT.

Ricochet ends up hitting a Recoil on Vink, into a Lumbar Check from Cedric. Vink takes the pin.

Winners: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric and Ricochet stand tall as the music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Sane will get a rematch against Nia Jax tonight. Charly asks why it will be any different. Asuka goes on about how Sane is ready and no one is ready for her.

– We go to a pre-recorded message from Bobby Lashley. Lana is with him. He’s in the Performance Center gym to show how easy it is to flip one of these large tractor tires tonight. Lana is all smiles, as is Lashley, as they walk off together.

– Still to come, Sane vs. Jax. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another promo for Triple H’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, which begins this Friday during SmackDown on FOX.

Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes Kairi Sane. Nia Jax is out next for this rematch from last week’s MITB qualifier. Nia Jax is out next.

The bell rings and Sane ducks a clothesline, then taunts Jax. Sane ducks again and jumps on Jax’s back with a Sleeper. Jax tosses her to the mat. Jax with a big Swing, tossing Sane across the ring. Jax manhandles Sane some more and nails a big clothesline.

Jax tells the referee to check on Sane but she’s still in it. Sane counters and tries to bring Jax down but can’t. Jax powers her up and launches her back into the bottom turnbuckle. Sane goes for the knees and softens Jax up. Sane focuses on the knee some more and brings Jax down. We see Asuka watching backstage. Sane unloads with strikes and drops Jax with a spinning back-fist.

Sane charges in the corner with a sliding knee to Jax. Sane goes to the top but rolls through as Jax moves. Jax counters and hits the big Samoan Drop finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax stands tall as her music hits. Jax slaps Sane a few times and taunts her as we go to replays. Jax makes her exit as Sane recovers on the mat.

– Tom shows us how Seth Rollins attacked Drew McIntyre last week. Tom sends us to a video message from Rollins, responding to Drew’s Money In the Bank challenge from earlier. Rollins accepts the challenge, but not out of respect but out of necessity and duty because WWE needs a leader right now. Rollins goes on and says he is a proven leader while Drew is not. Rollins says he will take the title at Money In the Bank not because he wants to, because he has to.

– Still to come, two more qualifiers for the Men’s MITB Ladder Matches. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom sends us to The Viking Raiders on the road, doing their own version of Carpool Karaoke. They’re singing about being Vikings, and they’re wearing their headgear. Ivar is munching on a large turkey leg.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring for the next Money In the Bank qualifier as MVP makes his way out. MVP takes the mic and talks about Money In the Bank. He goes on about having his agent book him in the match tonight, but the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews. Crews takes a look at the ladders around the arena. He hits the ring and stares at the briefcase hanging high.

The bell rings and Crews unloads after MVP tries to strike first. Crews with a pair of dropkicks, sending MVP to the apron to call for a time out. Crews drops MVP off the apron to the floor. MVP ends up taking out Crews’ legs on the apron, sending him to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP talks trash while grounding Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews fights up and rams MVP back into the corner. MVP comes flying out of the corner with a big clothesline for a 2 count. MVP talks more trash while grounding Crews again, working him over. Crews blocks the Playmaker and drops MVP with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Crews with a running splash in the corner. Crews beats MVP down in the corner and yells out. Crews rocks MVP again and kicks him in the head. Crews with a big clothesline. Crews keeps control and slams MVP for another close pin attempt. Crews slams MVP and goes to the top for the Frogsplash but MVP gets his knees up. MVP nails the Playmaker but Crews still kicks out at 2. MVP argues with the referee.

MVP calls for the Ballin’ elbow drop but Crews jumps up with an enziguri. Crews presses MVP above his head and drops him. Crews with the standing moonsault and the standing Shooting Star Press. Crews waits for MVP to get up. Crews drops MVP into the Chariot sitdown powerbomb for the pin to earn the MITB spot.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays with Crews posing in the middle of the ring. Crews hits the corner to pose as Tom hypes MITB.

