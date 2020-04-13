Live WWE Raw Results – April 13 2020

WWE Raw Results – April 13 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video.

– We’re live from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s appearance by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and sends us to a video package on Drew’s big win over Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introduction. Tom is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on commentary.

Drew calls the camera man in the ring and speaks to the fans again. He thanks them, also on behalf of the other WWE Superstars, of the privilege of allowing them into their living rooms. He also mentions the positive internet feedback. Drew says it’s all surreal. It’s his lifelong dream. It’s surreal he beat The Beast in under 5 minutes, and it’s surreal that this happened 20 minutes later… he shows us how he defeated Big Show, which aired as last week’s RAW main event. Drew says this is his first time watching the match back. Drew goes on about beating Show with the Claymore Kick.

Drew says he beat Lesnar and then Big Show, back-to-back, setting the time for how he will be going forward. He says he will be a different kind of champion. Drew says this is his mission statement as champion – if you other Superstars deserve a shot at the title, you will get one. He can’t quite articulate how much the title means to him, but… the music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega. Andrade is back from his rib injuries. Vega introduces Andrade as the real champion of RAW. Vega and Drew have some words. Vega says they just wanted to come out and congratulate Drew because who else can say they had 2 WrestleMania moments?

Vega says while Drew was having his moments, her associate suffered an injury that robbed him of his. Vega says it would be a shame if someone injured Drew and took his title coming off his big night. Drew recalls the last time they faced and how it cost him 6 months from his career. Drew says if Andrade wants this match, champion vs. champion, then he’s got it. Tonight. Andrade finally speaks and says last time he took Drew’s title, he took Drew out of action and tonight, there will be no more Senor Nice Guy. Drew takes off his coat and readies for a fight while Andrade shakes his head no. Andrade and Vega head to the back as Andrade’s music hits. Drew lays down the title in front of him and tells Andrade to bring it while looking on from his knees.

– Tom and Lawler are also joined by Byron Saxton at the announce table. They hype tonight’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches – Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler, Asuka vs. Ruby Riott and Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax. Also appearing tonight is RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

– We see Asuka backstage warming up as Kairi Sane cheers her on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms the Champion vs. Champion non-title main event for later.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first match and out first comes Asuka by herself. We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging up above. There are also ladders all over the Performance Center. Out next comes Ruby Riott for our first red brand MITB Qualifying Match.

The bell rings and they have words. Riott offers for a handshake but Asuka takes control to start. Riott turns it around and Asuka talks more trash. Riott responds with a shoulder block. Asuka strikes her and Riott unloads. Riott fights back and drops Asuka for a 2 count. Riott pushes Asuka around and talks trash. Asuka goes to work on the left arm now, working on it while keeping Asuka down. Asuka grounds Riott. Asuka keeps control and works Riott over in the corner as the referee warns her.

Riott fights Asuka off but Asuka rocks her with a big kick in the corner. Asuka covers for a 2 count. Asuka rams Riott shoulder-first into the turnbuckles. Asuka keeps Riott down in the corner with a boot. Asuka continues to beat Riott around and use the middle ropes on her while the referee warns her. Asuka keeps control and ends up sending Riott out to the floor with a Hip Attack. Asuka with a big knee strike from the apron to the floor. Asuka follows but Riott launches her over the barrier while the referee counts.

Asuka kicks Riott from the other side of the barrier and drops her at ringside. Asuka stands on top of the barrier and dances around, taunting Riott while she’s down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka continues to dominate in the ring, slamming Ruby to the mat. Riott ends up getting Asuka stuck in the middle rope, then kicking her and then sending her out to the floor. Riott brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Riott with more strikes while keeping Asuka down in the middle of the ring. Asuka drops Riott with a running forearm out of the corner.

They get to their knees and Asuka strikes first. Back to their feet and Riott works Asuka over. Riott drops Asuka for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Asuka takes Riott down and keeps control. Asuka with 2 count. Asuka with the ankle lock after blocking a Riott Kick. Asuka goes on and hits a German suplex but can’t put her away. Asuka connects with a Shining Wizard for another close 2 count. Riott blocks the Asuka Lock by ramming Asuka back into the turnbuckles. Riott with a running kick to the head in the corner. Riott runs back into the corner and rocks Asuka again.

Riott with a big running clothesline to the back of the head for another close 2 count. Riott goes to the second turnbuckle for a back elbow drop but Asuka moves and she lands hard. They trade moves and a pin attempt on the mat. Asuka is angry now. Riott fights off a German attempt. Riott drops Asuka with a Flatliner for a close 2 count. Riott goes right into a submission attempt. More back and forth as they tangle on the mat. Asuka goes into the Asuka Lock and makes Riott tap out for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka is going to her first MITB match. The music hits as we go to replays. Charly Caruso interviews Asuka in the ring and asks if we’re getting a more aggressive side of her as of late. Asuka rants like usual and says something about how Money In the Bank isn’t ready for her.

– Still to come, Aleister Black will be in action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and MVP is in the backstage area with a special quick edition of The VIP Lounge. He announces three Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next Monday – Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, Apollo Crews vs. MVP.

Oney Lorcan vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black. WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it to start, trading holds. Lorcan takes Black down to the mat. They tangle back to their feet and Lorcan gets in more offense. Black turns it around and hits some of his signature moves. Black with more strikes. Black ends up kicking Lorcan out of the ring. Lorcan lands hard on the floor and Black stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lorcan is going at it with Black in the ring. Black fights off a Half & Half suplex but Lorcan comes right back and drops him. Lorcan with a pin attempt. Black fights off a Full Nelson again but Black brings him to his knees. Black goes down as Lorcan applies a single-leg Crab.

Lorcan fights off a kneebar and breaks it with the bottom rope. Lorcan with strikes. Black counters and brings Lorcan down into an armbar. Lorcan escapes and they get back to their feet. Lorcan with a huge chop to the chest. Black kicks him back. Black drops Lorcan with forearm shots. Black with strikes and a leg sweep. Black with a knee strike. Lorcan avoids the moonsault and rocks Black with a big clothesline for another 2 count. Lorcan goes for the Hals & Half suplex again but Black rolls him into a 2 count. Lorcan with more big chops as he screams at Black. Black jumps up with a huge knee strike to the face. Black picks Lorcan up with his boot and nails Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits up as his music hits and we go to replays. Sarah Schreiber interviews Black in the ring after the match. She asks about next week’s MITB qualifier against Austin Theory and his gameplan. Black says his gameplan is to win. Black walks off as his music plays.

– Still to come, The Man is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s show. We get a look back at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as the announcers talk about her one year reign as champion.

Becky takes the mic and talks about retaining over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. Becky tells Baszler that this was a battle of the mind, not heart vs. skill like she had said before the match. Becky goes on about possibly playing mind games with Baszler going into the match. Becky says someone who was born to bully everyone will never beat someone who was born to survive everything. That brings her to the Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Becky says she’s here to challenge whoever wins that contract. She says she always has a plan but she promises whoever wins Money In the Bank and thinks they can beat her, she will shock the world one more time. Becky drops the mic and raises the title in the air as her music hits.

– Still to come, two more women’s MITB qualifying matches.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Zelina Vega and WWE United States Champion Andrade. Caruso asks about tonight’s champion vs. champion main event. Vega interrupts and downplays WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s success being a cause for concern for Andrade. Vega says Drew had one great night at WrestleMania but Andrade has been defending his title month after month after month against the best WWE has to offer. Vega says the last time Drew was champion he was dethroned by Andrade. Andrade says a few words to taunt Drew before they walk off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers congratulate Big Show on the success of Netflix’s new “The Big Show Show” series.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring first and out comes Sarah Logan. She stops and takes a look at the ladders in the arena. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Shayna Baszler now. She asks Baszler if she’s heard the recent comments by her friend Ronda Rousey. Baszler just stares at Schreiber and heads out for the next MITB qualifier.

The bell rings and they lock up. Logan strikes first. Baszler strikes back with a huge forearm shot to the face, dropping Logan. Baszler mounts Logan and pounds on her now, controlling her on the mat. The referee has to pull Baszler off Logan.

Baszler goes right back over and stomps on Logan’s arm. The referee checks on Logan as Baszler watches from the corner. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Sarah Logan (winner changed to Shayna Baszler later)

– After the bell, Baszler storms out of the ring and throws a chair. Logan is checked on by the referee and WWE Producer Adam Pearce. We get a replay of the stomp to Logan’s elbow. Logan cries and sells the injury as she is helped from the ring. Tom wonders if Rome got the winner announcement wrong, if he was supposed to announce Baszler as the winner instead.

– Seth Rollins is backstage. He says he lost to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 and once again his career has been crucified. That’s all he says. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm that Shayna Baszler won the MITB qualifier. He says the WWE website will have an update on Sarah Logan’s condition later on.

Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa. Zelina Vega is on commentary now. Another one of Vega’s business associates is out next, Austin Theory.

The bell rings and Theory puts Tozawa down first, talking trash. Tozawa fights back but Theory grabs him. Tozawa counters and comes back with kicks, sending Theory into the corner. Tozawa charges in the corner with strikes but Theory drops him into the top rope. Theory takes Tozawa back down and delivers a double stomp to the gut. Theory taunts Tozawa while stomping him into the corner. Theory keeps control and mounts Tozawa with strikes.

Theory keeps Tozawa grounded with a chinlock in the middle of the ring now. Tozawa gets a foot on the bottom rope to break the hold but Theory uses the 5 count. Theory keeps control and rocks Tozawa back into the corner. Theory whips Tozawa across the ring and he hits hard into the turnbuckles, going back down. Theory with a 2 count. Tozawa tires to mount offense but Theory drops him and drops on him for another pin attempt. Theory grounds Tozawa and talks more trash again, focusing on the arm as Tozawa screams out.

Tozawa fights up from the mat but Theory knocks him into the corner. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is confirmed for later tonight. Theory with a snap suplex for another close 2 count. Theory keeps Tozawa grounded on the mat again. Theory with a backbreaker for another pin attempt. Theory goes right back to keeping Tozawa grounded. Tozawa fights up again and this time hits a hurricanrana, sending Theory out. Theory comes back to the apron but Tozawa kicks him back to the floor. Tozawa goes to leap out but Theory retreats. Tozawa runs the apron and nails a big senton, sending Theory into the barrier. Vega looks worried on commentary now.

Tozawa keeps control and brings it back in. Tozawa kicks Theory in the head from the apron as he charges with a strike. Tozawa goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Tozawa grabs Theory from behind but Theory fights him off. Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa with the Octopuss submission in the middle of the ring now. Theory overpowers and lifts Theory, bringing him down into The ATL for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza join Theory in the ring and they do a show of solidarity. They triple team Tozawa now as Vega applauds while standing on top of the announce table. Theory, Vega and Andrade raise their fists together again as Theory’s music hits, looking down at Tozawa laughing at him. Vega looks on from the announce table as we get another replay. The referee checks on Tozawa as Theory, Garza and Andrade mock him.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype champion vs. champion later tonight. We also get a clip from the the new WWE Chronicle documentary on Drew McIntyre.

– The announcers hype next week’s MITB qualifiers for the men’s division.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Rey Mysterio. She asks about his legendary career and his MITB match with Murphy next year. Rey talks about how important his 2010 was, and how Kane cashed in to end his title reign. Rey says the point is no one knows how dangerous Money In the Bank is like he does. He respects Murphy but says Murphy doesn’t want it as bad as he does. Rey says he will put it all on the line next week and for the first time he will be Mr. Money In the Bank, and he will be the one to cash in this year. Rey walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is backstage again, staring straight ahead. He says everyone needs something to have faith in. Rollins wants us to know he is still here for you. Your messiah has truly risen, he says.

Angel Garza vs. Tehuti Miles

We go back to the ring and out comes Angel Garza with a rose in his teeth. He stops at a ringside photographer, gives her the rose and kisses her on the cheek. She blushes. Garza enters the ring as NXT Superstar Tehuti Miles waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they have words. They go at it and Garza dropkicks Miles in mid-air. Garza with a chop to the chest and some trash talking as we get a replay of the big dropkick. Garza with more aggressive offense and some trash talking into the camera. Garza, now in his trunks, keeps Miles grounded in the middle of the ring now. Garza with a big kick to the chest and some showing off on the ropes.

Garza grabs Miles in the middle of the ring and delivers the Wing Clipper for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as we go to replays. We come back and see Zelina Vega, Andrade and Austin Theory on the ramp. Theory and Andrade march to the ring to join Garza as Vega watches from the ramp. They triple team Miles into the corner and Andrade drops him with the Hammerlock DDT draping from the top. They all taunt Miles as Vega applauds from the ramp. We get another replay as Garza’s music hits. The trio puts their fists together again as they stand over Miles.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Asuka and Kairi Sane now. Sarah congratulates Asuka on qualifying for MITB. Asuka laughs and says Ruby Riott was not ready for her. Sarah asks Sane about her confidence level for the match with Nia Jax. The Kabuki Warriors do more of their taunting and walk off. Still to come, Jax vs. Sane. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is pacing around in the back. Charly Caruso approaches and asks if he has any comments on what Zelina Vega has said tonight. He points to a scar on his arm and says he looks at it at least a few times a week, and it reminds him how Andrade almost took everything from him when he previously put him on the shelf. Drew doesn’t forgive and forget. He promises to hurt Andrade and promises to Claymore Andrade, and if Andrade has to take 6 months off because of him, then so be it. Caruso thanks him and walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring for tonight’s final Money In the Bank qualifying match as Kairi Sane makes her way out. Nia Jax is out next.

The bell rings and Jax launches Sane back to the corner. Sane grabs Jax but Jax overpowers her. Jax misses a splash in the corner. Sane uses her speed to mount some offense. Sane goes to the top but rolls through. Sane taunts Jax now. Sane tries to mount offense but she’s barely hurting Jax. Jax tosses her to the floor with one arm. We see Asuka backstage cheering Sane on.

Sane rolls back in but Jax slams her in the middle of the ring. Jax slaps Sane and talks some trash. Jax levels Sane with a big right hand. Jax continues to dominate and talk trash to Sane while she’s down. Jax tosses Sane across the ring by her hair, and again. Jax scoops Sane and presses her high above her head, dropping her into a big Samoan Drop, now called The Annihilator. Jax covers for the pin to win and advance to the pay-per-view.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair takes the mic and says tonight’s it’s History Lessons with The Queen. She talks about winning the Royal Rumble Match and getting to pick her WrestleMania 36 opponent. She had already done RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, plus they weren’t challenging her. The next biggest and best thing was, Rhea Ripley. Flair says that was ballsy and kind of reminded her of someone she knows well. But that was then and this is now, and she stands here as the new NXT Women’s Champion. Because she beat the next big thing, making her, Charlotte Flair, the biggest thing.

Flair says Vince McMahon knew she was the biggest thing last year, which is why he picked her to save the WrestleMania 35 main event. This year Ripley picked her because Ripley wants to be The Queen. Flair goes on bragging about her win over Ripley and how good she is. Flair says she’s going to remind NXT of humility. The next in line is Io Shirai, who won the Ladder Match. Flair says Shirai had a great victory but she’s here to teach lessons, not worry about victories, and the #1 lesson is everyone bows down to The Queen. Flair delivers a “Wooo!” and raises the title as her music hits. She makes her exit.

– Tom mentions Aleister Black’s MITB qualifier next week against Austin Theory. He looks back at WrestleMania 36 and how Lana cost her husband Bobby Lashley the loss to Black. We also see Lashley’s post-match interview where he said something tells him he needs new management or a new wife. Lashley will be on RAW tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom hypes WWE Backstage on FS1.

– We get a replay of Shayna Baszler’s stomp on Sarah Logan’s arm earlier tonight.

Bobby Lashley vs. No Way Jose

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. No Way Jose waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up as Lana cheers her husband on. Lashley fights free of a hold and beats Jose down with elbows. Lana cheers him on to hit harder. Lashley drops Jose. Lana yells at him to keep the offense coming.

Lashley takes Jose to the corner and unloads. Lana screams at him some more. Lashley goes to the floor and asks Lana to please shut the hell up. Lashley comes back in and runs into a big boot, then a big punch. Lashley launches Jose over his head with a suplex. Lashley is distracted by Lana again. Jose comes from behind and rolls Lashley up for a 2 count. Lashley is upset now as he drives Jose into the mat. Lashley follows up with a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and has his arm raised as his music hits. We go to replays. Lashley marches to the back with Lana. They stop on the stage and Lana raises his arm but he doesn’t look happy.

– Seth Rollins is backstage again. Rollins has a message to all the non-believers – you have left him no alternative. Tonight he stomps out all the doubt.

– We get a quick look at The Viking Raiders. They will return to action tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype next week’s MITB qualifiers.

The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out first comes The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet are out next together.

Erik and Ricochet start things off. Erik with the first big offense to drop Ricochet. Cedric gets dropped off the apron. Ivar tags in for the double team but Ricochet rocks him with a kick. Cedric comes in and takes out Erik. Alexander takes down Erik on the floor while Ricochet moonsaults on Ivar for a close 2 count.

Ricochet beats Ivar into the corner. Cedric tags in for the double team but Ivar is too strong. Ivar whips Cedric into the corner hard. Their speed gets the best of Ivar and he misses in the corner. Cedric with a big DDT for a 2 count on Ivar. They continue to double team and beat on Ivar with quick tags. Erik tags in as Ivar is sent to the floor. Cedric rocks Erik and drops him for a close 2 count.

Cedric goes on and hits a big suplex on Erik. Ricochet launches himself in over the top with a senton on Erik for a 2 count. Cedric tags back in and ends up chopping Erik, then dropping him with a forearm. Erik ends up on the floor. Cedric launches himself over the top but he misses on the floor. Erik rolls in and tags Ivar in. Cedric gets launched over the top, into his partner on the floor. Ivar runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, taking both opponents down. Ivar stands tall and yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik has Cedric grounded in the middle of the ring. Ricochet and Ivar wait for tags on the apron. Cedric fights up and out but Erik takes him to the corner. Ivar tags in for the double team. Erik with a big knee to the face before going back to the apron. Ivar drops a big right hand to the face but Cedric kicks out right before the 3 count. Ivar takes Cedric back to the corner and tags in Erik for more double teaming.

Erik works over Cedric in the corner and in comes Ivar for another quick tag and more double teaming. Erik tags in again and Ivar slams him. Erik slams Ivar on top of Cedric. Erik coves for a close 2 count. Ivar tags in once again for more double teaming to Cedric. Cedric slides out of a move and rolls Ivar for a 2 count. Ivar with the cartwheel into a dropkick from Cedric. Cedric with a Flatliner to Ivar out of nowhere. Ricochet and Erik wait for tags. They come in at the same time and go at it. Ricochet with a crossbody and a kick to Ivar as he runs in. Cedric fights off both opponents now. Ricochet springboards in with a flying clothesline to Erik and a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count.

Cedric tags in but misses the Neuralyzer on Erik as he ducks. Erik levels Cedric and he’s laid out. Ivar tags in and hits the seated senton on Cedric. Ivar takes out Cedric next. Ivar slams Cedric and hits the low crossbody. Erik tags back in as they double team Cedric some more. Erik launches his partner into Cedric while he’s down in the corner. Cedric still kicks out at 2. Ivar is legal now. Cedric blocks a double team and fights both Vikings off.

Erik blocks the Neuralyzer again and they level Cedric with the double team but Ricochet flies in out of nowhere to break the pin up. Ivar with a big spin kick to Ricochet on the back of the neck, sending him out to the floor. The Raiders botch The Viking Experience on Cedric in the middle of the ring but Erik still covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We get replays.

