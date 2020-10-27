LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 26, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package from last night’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. We go to the normal intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop.

Drew says he’s been trying to find the words for his WWE Title loss to Randy Orton but he doesn’t want to make excuses, but he does promise he will be WWE Champion again. Drew goes on about how he’s always gotten back up twice as stronger after getting knocked down. The fans in the virtual crowd cheer him on. He mentions being in such a good mood after the Hell In a Cell loss, and the big bump through the table from the Cell. He says if we knew what was going on in his head right now, you’d be afraid. He goes to continue but the music interrupts and out comes The Miz with his Money In the Bank briefcase, and John Morrison.

Miz mocks Drew and tells the fans to give him an encore. Drew warns them both to watch their words very carefully. They hit the apron and Drew warns them again, threatening to drop them where they stand. They are in the ring now. They go on and Miz says now Drew doesn’t have to worry about facing Orton for the WWE Title. Drew asks why. Miz says because he has this briefcase, and that makes him Mr. Money In the Bank. He raises it in the air and fans boo him. Miz goes on about how he now has a WWE Title shot. He reminds us he previously cashed in the title on Orton in 2010. He asks Morrison where that title win happened. Right here in Orlando, at the Amway Center. Miz recalls how he beat Orton for the title that night, and Angry Miz Girl was very upset. Miz teases a cash in and mentions Orton will be a guest on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight.

Miz says let’s think if Drew did retain at Hell In a Cell, then he would be standing here in the ring with Miz and Morrison, outnumbered. Miz says he would cash in and become the new WWE Champion. They go on taunting Drew and Morrison hopes it doesn’t take Drew another 19 years to get a title shot. Drew drops Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Morrison jokes and pleads but also gets dropped. Drew levels Morrison again and then launches him across the ring over his head, sending him to the floor. Miz is also outside now. Drew brings Morrison back in but Miz comes from behind and takes Drew’s knee out to save Morrison. Miz and Morrison retreat up the ramp. Drew stomps on Miz’s sunglasses as his music hits. Drew says he has an idea to run by WWE management, and it’s going to be a bad night for Miz and Morrison. He calls them idiots and stares them down, smirking.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Survivor Series qualifiers for Team RAW in the Traditional 5-on-5 Men’s Elimination Match – Elias vs. Keith Lee, Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy.

Team RAW Survivor Series Qualifier: AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

We go right back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles for tonight’s first Survivor Series qualifying match for Team RAW. AJ’s muscle Jordan Omogbehin marches to the ring with him as Mike Rome does the introductions. AJ hits the ring and poses as the pyro goes off. Omogbehin stands behind him as RAW goes to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom reveals that WWE officials have approved Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz for later tonight. We see replays from AJ’s win over Matt Riddle last week. AJ takes the mic now as the fans boo him. He brags about being 2-0 on RAW and how the fans have missed him, not that he cares. AJ says the question on everyone’s mind, including his, is why does he have to qualify? Who does he have to prove himself to and why, Adam Pearce? AJ says not only should he be on RAW, he should be the Team Captain. The face that runs the place. AJ brings up his associate and says he doesn’t want to be noticed. AJ says that should be a notice to everyone else. He brings up Jeff Hardy and takes shots at him. AJ says his associate will make Hardy want to put the bottle down. The music interrupts and out comes Hardy as the pyro goes off.

We see highlights from Hardy’s DQ loss to Elias at Hell In a Cell. The bell rings and they go at it to start the qualifier. AJ works Hardy over but Hardy slides to the floor, baiting him out and back in. Hardy kicks AJ to the floor. Hardy leaps from the second rope to AJ on the floor with a crossbody but AJ’s associate catches Hardy in mid-air. We go to commercial with Omogbehin holding Hardy.

Back from the break and AJ drops Hardy with a kick to the head. AJ with a Brainbuster but Hardy stays in the match. AJ looks to springboard in for the Phenomenal Forearm but Hardy rolls to safety. Hardy avoids a corner splash and unloads with some of his signature moves. Hardy with a splash on the mat for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Hardy counters and kicks AJ into the corner, sending him down. Hardy thrusts a big kick to the face and covers for another close 2 count in the corner.

Omogbehin watches closely from ringside as AJ nails a big knee to create another opening. Both are down as the referee checks on them following a neckbreaker. Hardy with a jawbreaker to stun AJ. Hardy with the side Russian leg sweep and more offense for a 2 count. Hardy takes AJ to the top and climbs up. More back and forth now as he slides down. AJ drops Hardy again in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

The Styles Clash is blocked, as is the Twist of Fate and a pele kick. Hardy ends up rolling AJ for a close 2 count. Hardy drops AJ face-first into the mat. Hardy goes to the top but AJ knocks him off after Hardy hesitated due to the presence of AJ’s associate. Fans boo AJ. Hardy gets sent into the ring post after looking for a Twist of Fate. AJ goes on and nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to earn the Survivor Series spot on Team RAW.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits and fans boo. Omogbehin joins him in the ring now. We go to replays. AJ and his muscle stand tall on the stage now. Hardy slowly gets to his feet in the ring but here comes Elias from behind with a big guitar shot out of nowhere. Elias shatters the guitar over Hardy’s back as fans boo him. Elias’ music hits and he stands tall, looking down at Hardy.

– We see WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth backstage when McKenzie Mitchell stops him, asking about what happened at Hell In a Cell. Truth says everyone is trying to get their hands on his title. He will be scouting the competition tonight as Lucha House Party faces Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. McKenzie asks if that’s dangerous but Truth eats and sleeps dangerously. He goes on with the comedy and walks off as RAW goes back to commercial.

