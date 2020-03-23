Live WWE Raw Results – March 23 2020

Raw Results – March 23 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up on the USA Network with a pre-recorded message from Paul Heyman. Heyman talks about how WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has dominated the company for years. He names several Superstars and Hall of Famers – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Heyman says no one has been so dominant for so long.

The video cuts to Drew McIntyre. Drew says what Heyman said was true – no one has dominated WWE like Lesnar has, but then Brock ran into him. The video shows how Drew eliminated Brock in the Royal Rumble. Drew says in case Brock thought it was a fluke, he recently proved to Brock on RAW that he has met his match. The video shows the recent Claymore Kicks to Lesnar. Drew goes on about how he’s going to knock Lesnar on his ass to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36.

– We’re live from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Paul Heyman is in the middle of the ring with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman introduces his client.

Heyman says we live in uncertain times right now and in this time in history where we all need a little certainty, he gives us that certainty in Brock Lesnar. Heyman says Drew can do anything he wants to, but it won’t help him beat Lesnar at WrestleMania, a WrestleMania that is too big for one night. Heyman goes on about Lesnar beating Drew at WrestleMania at The Beast stares straight ahead, all business. Heyman says after what happened at the Rumble and then at RAW in Brooklyn, Lesnar will make it quick, but not painless. Heyman says Drew will be just another bitch that tried after WrestleMania 36. Heyman hypes Lesnar up some more and wraps his promo.

– We go to Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton at the announce table. They welcome us to RAW from the WWE Performance Center. Still to come, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will be here. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype AJ Styles and The Undertaker for WrestleMania 36. AJ will be here later tonight.

– Tom leads us to a replay of the WWE World Heavyweight Title match at the 2015 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That match saw Brock Lesnar retain his title over Seth Rollins and John Cena in a Triple Threat.

After several minutes of the match, we take a commercial break and come back to Lesnar delivering German suplexes. We take another commercial break and come back to Tom hyping Rollins’ appearance for later tonight. We go back to the 2015 Rumble title match. We take another commercial break and come back to Lesnar’s win. The announcers hype Drew McIntyre vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

– Tom and Byron talk about WrestleMania 36 and how Rob Gronkowski will be the host of both nights.

– We see AJ Styles talking about The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool on RAW two weeks ago. We also see footage of AJ talking down at Taker last week on RAW from the Performance Center, and Taker beating up Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before signing their WrestleMania 36 contract. AJ will be here tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

