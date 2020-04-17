Live WWE Smackdown Results – Apr. 17 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – Apr. 17 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel, who passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. We go to the usual SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. We see chairs and a small table set up in the ring. Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s line-up.

– We go to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. They take their seats and welcome us to a new episode of “A Moment of Bliss” in the ring. Bliss introduces their guest and out comes WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Cole confirms Bray Wyatt vs. Strowman for the title at Money In the Bank, but not The Fiend it appears. Bliss welcomes Braun and congratulates him on defeating WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the title. Strowman congratulates them on their title win over The Kabuki Warriors. Cross mentions they will defend their titles next week, apparently against Carmella and Dana Brooke. Bliss brings up Wyatt and shows us the warning to Strowman from last week. Strowman says he did used to be a part of that family but he’s trying to forget that part of his life. He owes Wyatt nothing because he earned everything he has. He goes on about Wyatt and says he’s a manipulator. Strowman isn’t playing those games and Wyatt can challenge him if he wants. Strowman warns that if Wyatt comes for him and not the title, all he’s getting is these hands.

Bliss goes on but Strowman interrupts when he sees a wrapped gift under the turnbuckles. Strowman picks it up but Bliss says she didn’t get it for him. Strowman sits down and un-wraps the box. His old black sheep mask from The Wyatt Family is in there. Braun pulls it out, nervously shaking his head. Bliss and Cross back off. We hear Wyatt’s laughs echo around the empty WWE Performance Center. Strowman stands up ready to fight but Wyatt is nowhere to be seen. The screen flashes and stops on an image of Strowman wearing the mask back when he was in The Wyatt Family. The screen flashes again and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole hypes Wyatt vs. Strowman at Money In the Bank.

Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Snuka

Back from the break and Tamina Snuka is out. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are also out. Bayley joins the announcers. If Snuka wins this match she earns a title shot from Bayley.

The bell rings and Banks pulls out a t-shirt for Snuka, in an attempt to fix their old friendship. Snuka gets mad because it’s a size small and she wears an XL. This leads to Bayley distracting Snuka from the floor, allowing Banks to try and roll her up for the win off the distraction. Tamina fights back and goes to work on Banks. Tamina overpowers Banks and drops her again. Another pin attempt early on and Tamina drops Banks into the corner again. Banks ends up on the apron. Tamina rocks her and knocks her to the floor. Tamina screams out while Banks sells on the outside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Snuka continues to dominate. Banks drops her out of the corner and hits knees for a 2 count. Banks mounts Tamina and unloads with strikes now. Banks kicks Snuka and talks some trash. Banks with a basement dropkick and another pin attempt.

Tamina looks to make a comeback but Banks shuts her down and grounds her on the mat. Tamina powers up to her feet but Banks goes into the Sleeper. Tamina eventually rams her back into the corner to break it. Tamina charges but misses in the corner. Banks gets sent to the apron again but she fights back in with a knee. Banks goes on but Tamina drives her down with a version of a big Uranage. Banks rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Tamina follows Banks but Bayley yells at her.

Tamina is distracted. Banks takes advantage and drives Tamina into the ring post. Banks with a kick to the face with a version of the 619 on the apron. Banks sends Tamina into the steel steps. Banks comes back in and distracts the referee. Bayley comes over but the referee warns her. The music hits and out comes Lacey Evans. She levels Bayley in front of the announce table.

The referee counts Tamina but Banks runs out at her. Banks misses and Tamina superkicks her on the floor. Tamina brings Banks back in and drops her with another superkick. Tamina covers for the win and the future title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Tamina

– After the match, Tamina stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Evans joins Tamina in the ring and they stand tall together as Banks looks on from the floor. Bayley checks on her.

– Cole and Graves hype tonight’s MITB qualifiers – Dana Brooke vs. Naomi and Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan. Graves keeps calling them the most unique MITB ladder matches ever – a possible hint to being on the roof of WWE HQ?

– Jey Uso is backstage hyping up tonight’s Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso stops Lacey Evans backstage and asks about Sasha Banks being a thorn in her side. Evans says Banks got a little taste of her own medicine tonight. After what Banks did to her and her family and then at WrestleMania, Evans goes where Banks goes and like in the Marines, she’s not going to stop until the mission is complete. Evans walks off

Sheamus vs. Denzel Dejournette

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus. WWE NXT’s Denzel Dejournette waits in the ring, staring Sheamus down.

The bell rings and Sheamus dominates early on but Denzel comes back and surprises him. Sheamus unloads with elbows and beats Denzel down, aggressively destroying him with elbows. Sheamus talks trash and unloads with knees to the face now. The referee yells at Sheamus as Denzel takes a beating.

Sheamus backs into the corner and yells out. He follows up with the Brogue Kick for the easy win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus poses in the corner and yells out as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus interrupts Cole as he talks about Jeff Hardy. Sheamus points to how Cole talked about Hardy when he was out here last week, and he isn’t happy with Cole doing the same show of disrespect for the second straight week. Sheamus asks what about The Celtic Warrior, then gets in Cole’s face and says he will not be disrespected, fella. Sheamus backs off and heads up the ramp.

– We go to part two of the in-depth look at Jeff Hardy, which began airing last week. “Chapter Two: The Fall” is the name of this part. This video shows Hardy talking about his addictions and spending time in jail. “Chapter Three: The Redemption” will air next week.

– Dana Brooke is backstage warming up. Carmella appears and isn’t happy about Dana training for tonight’s MITB qualifier when she should be training for next week’s title shot against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Dana says she can do both, she’s got this. Carmella says whatever and isn’t so sure of Dana’s abilities as Dana walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Dana Brooke

We go to the ring for our first blue brand qualifying match for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Naomi makes her way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the 25th Anniversary Celebration of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, which begins on next Friday’s SmackDown. We go back to the ring and Graves says everyone is excited to celebrate The Game. Naomi wraps up her entrance. Graves and Cole confirm that the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches will take place at WWE HQ with a “Climb the Corporate Ladder” theme. We have details and the new poster on the main page. The participants will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, and will fight through three floors to the roof, where the briefcases will be. Dana Brooke is out next as we see a MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring and ladders around the arena.

The bell rings and they go at it. Brooke with close pin attempts early on. Brooke with more offense, eventually sending Naomi out to the floor, landing hard. Brooke talks trash and finally goes out to bring Naomi back in. Brooke covers for a 2 count. Brooke keeps Naomi grounded in the middle of the ring with a body scissors, controlling Naomi.

Naomi fights out with pin attempts. They get up and Naomi keeps fighting. Naomi unloads with strikes and then a big knee to the face. Naomi with a kick to the face and a springboard kick to the face for a close 2 count. Naomi is a bit frustrated with Brooke hanging in there. Naomi with more big kicks to rock Brooke. Brooke catches Naomi in a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Brooke is frustrated now.

Brooke ends up blocking the Rear View but Naomi comes back and hits it again. Brooke kicks out and Naomi can’t believe it. Naomi misses the split-legged moonsault in the corner as Brooke moves. Brooke rolls Naomi for the pin to win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the win, Brooke celebrates in a big way as we get replays. She continues the celebration to her music, stopping at the announcers to celebrate.

– We get a video package on what’s happened between Otis, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler as of late. Rose and Deville will try to clear the air tonight.

– Back from the break and Sonya Deville comes to the ring. Deville takes the mic and says she’s been trying to get in touch with Mandy Rose for two weeks now. Rose isn’t taking her calls or responding to texts and all she knew to do was come out here on SmackDown. Deville asks Rose to come to the ring so they can make things right.

Deville asks please but Rose isn’t coming out. Deville says she’s never had someone like Rose in her life, from day 1, Tough Enough, and everything else, she’s always been there with her, together as Fire & Desire. She even went to the wedding of Deville’s sister. Deville asks Rose to come out so she can tell her what she’s always wanted to… the music interrupts and out comes Rose.

