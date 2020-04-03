Live WWE Smackdown Results – Apr. 3 2020

WWE Smackdown Results – Apr 3. 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual video package.

– We’re live on tape from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us.

– The ring is set up for another must see edition of MizTV. Greg Hamilton goes to introduce SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz, but he’s interrupted by the music of The Usos. Out come Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso with mics. We see ladders all over the Performance Center. The Usos get hyped up and enter the ring. “People at home…” rings out as The New Day’s music starts up. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Kofi disagrees with The Usos saying they would be the ones to snatch down the titles at WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Big E says the circumstances are unique this year but it’s still WrestleMania, and they plan on taking the titles. The two teams argue. Out come The Miz and John Morrison with the titles. Miz is used to this kind of disrespect but they deserve better. They go on and Miz says the two teams can argue all they want because the champs will just take a front row to what will happen at WrestleMania. He says they can destroy each other, which will allow them to climb the ladders to retain. Miz and Morrison have climbed ladders on the stage now.

Refresh during SD! for updated PBP…………..