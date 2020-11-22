LIVE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Survivor Series Results – November 21, 2020

– The 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and three WWE Hall of Famers – JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler. The panel hypes tonight’s card and the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker. A graphic for tonight’s Dual-Brand Battle Royal reveals the following participants for RAW – Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, The Miz, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander. For SmackDown – Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Murphy. The panel sends us to a video package on The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary. Charly goes around the table and asks everyone for memories of Taker. Lawler recalls how he knew Taker before he was The Deadman, when he was The Master of Pain. Booker talks about how Taker acted as a General of the locker room when he came to WWE. JBL joked about taking a number of Tombstones through his career, praising Taker as the greatest of all-time.

The panel hypes tonight’s WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion match. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Paul Heyman now. Heyman refers to Drew McIntyre as a babysitter to a belt or a title holder, and then praises Roman Reigns as a true champion. Heyman says the winner of tonight’s match will be the reigning, undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and that will be Reigns. Heyman goes back into the locker room. The panel talks about tonight’s Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown women’s match now. Natalya and Bianca Belair make a brief appearance on the panel. We also get discussion on tonight’s match between the tag team champions. Charly hypes up tonight’s 5-on-5 pay-per-view opener as we see WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi backstage talking to Jey Uso as he warms up.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn interrupts the panel and goes on about how he’s better than WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. JBL asks if he’s got something against the United States. Sami says that’s too easy and he’s not even going to touch it. Sami goes on t hype tonight’s match and then walks off. We go to a break. Charly goes over the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown men’s match now. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts and indicates that he’s created his own tribute to The Undertaker. He rolls the tape but it’s a tribute to The Gobbledy Gooker instead. Truth is confused once again. Truth then brings The Gobbledy Gooker over and they dance around for a second. Akira Tozawa runs up with a ninja referee but Truth stops him. The Gooker ends up pinning Truth to win the title. Gooker runs away but Tozawa trips him. He keeps running away with Truth and Tozawa chasing him.

Dual-Brand Battle Royal: Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, The Miz, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Murphy

Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The ring begins to fill up with Superstars. Murphy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio come out together. Out next comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

The bell rings and here we go. Dominik eliminates Morrison early on. Miz fights off Dominik. Kalisto and Rey go at it. Elias fights off Apollo Crews. Chad Gable and Elias team up on Dolph Ziggler. Cedric Alexander eliminates Kalisto.

Gable works on Elias now. Shinsuke Nakamura works on Cedric. Dominik beats Miz down. Rey drops Robert Roode for 619 but Ziggler superkicks Rey as he runs in. Ziggler eliminates Rey. Murphy attacks Ziggler but Roode saves him. Cedric and Shelton Benjamin double team Miz. Humberto Carrillo is eliminated by Roode. Cedric and Shelton eliminate Angel Garza. They then double team Miz while he’s down.

Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Ricochet fights off Cedric and Shelton, then Murphy. Cedric and Ricochet trade shots on the apron now. Ricochet eliminates Cedric. Shelton eliminates Ricochet. Apollo eliminates Shelton. Ziggler and Murphy trade shots on the apron. Roode eliminates Murphy. Dominik eliminates Roode. Ziggler tries to dump Dominik. Gable levels Elias with a big kick. Dominik eliminates Ziggler.

Nakamura works on Crews. Crews fights off Elias. Nakamura eliminates Crews with a big knee. Hardy decks Nakamura. Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Miz is down by himself in a corner. Hardy fights off Nakamura. Hardy eliminates Nakamura. We’re down to Miz, Hardy, Gable, Dominik and Elias.

Hardy and Elias go at it now. Hardy kicks Elias off the apron to eliminate him. Gable sneaks up on Hardy but gets caught. Gable catches Miz sneaking up on him. All four Superstars face off now. Miz and Dominik go at it while Hardy and Gable slug it out. Gable eliminates Hardy. Dominik blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but runs into a big boot while going for 619. Miz drops Gable with another kick. Miz stands tall over both opponents now, the only RAW Superstar still in the match. Fans boo him. Miz with It Kicks to Dominik. Miz hits the roundhouse kick and Dominik goes down. Dominik sends Miz to the apron but he hangs on as they go at it. Dominik eliminates Miz but the referee didn’t rule it an elimination as it wasn’t valid. Gable attacks from behind but Dominik hangs on. They go at it and Gable hits three big suplexes in a row. Dominik fights in from the apron and then misses 619. Dominik keeps going and then hits 619. Dominik tosses Gable over the top rope to win the match, or so it appears. Miz runs back in the ring and tosses Dominik to win the match.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz celebrates as we get a replay that shows why Dominik didn’t actually eliminate him earlier. Miz celebrates as his music hits. He raises the Money In the Bank briefcase as the boos continue.

– King Baron Corbin approaches Kevin Owens in the back and starts yelling at him, saying he needs to be a better part of the team. Owens doesn’t want to hear it and isn’t interested in anything Corbin claims to be able to help him with. Owens walks off. Peyton Royce walks up and makes the case for being Corbin’s assistant but he’s not interested. Corbin walks off. We go back to the panel for hype on tonight’s Survivor Series event. The panel is split 2-2 on predictions for the WWE Champion vs. the WWE Universal Champion. We see Team RAW backstage getting ready and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view opens up with a video package. The video celebrates RAW vs. SmackDown and the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker.

