Living Colour To Perform During WrestleMania 41 Week In Las Vegas

Rock music legend Living Colour recently announced on their official website that they will be performing live during WWE WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, Nevada. This has led to speculation that they will play CM Punk’s “Cult of Personality” entrance theme live at The Show of Shows.

The announcement reads, “Get ready, Vegas. We’re excited to announce we’re performing April 18th – 9pm at the Fremont Street Experience during WrestleMania 41 week!”

There is no word yet on if this is something that could happen at The Showcase of the Immortals since Punk will be main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, but anything can happen when WWE’s biggest PLE of the year is in the same city as a huge rock concert.