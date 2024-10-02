Local Tacoma Shop Offers Free Giveaway If Bryan Danielson Wins At AEW Wrestle Dream

If you’re a fan of comic books and things that are free, and you happen to live in the Tacoma, Washington area, you’ll be rooting for “The American Dragon” next weekend.

Ahead of AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on October 12, Destiny City Comics based out of Tacoma, WA. announced that if Bryan Danielson beats Jon Moxley and retains his AEW World Championship at the show, they will be giving away free comic books.

Check out the announcement below:

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is. If Washington’s own Bryanl Danielson retains the AEW World Championship here in Tacoma at WrestleDream, then the next day on October, 13th, everyone who stops by will receive a free comic book. We’re open from 1pm-6pm Tuesday through Friday and 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Plus we ship worldwide. Just email [email protected] with what you’d like and we can invoice you via PayPal or CashApp.”

