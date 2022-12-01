Location of a Future International WWE Stadium Show Has Been Teased

Triple H is making changes to the WWE premium live event schedule for 2023, including more international shows and a shift away from gimmick shows like Hell in a Cell.

Stephanie McMahon teased a stadium pay-per-view in Australia in the future during her appearance at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. It happened while McMahon was discussing WWE’s broadcast agreement with Foxtel in Australia.

“You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well, and how are we looking at that in terms of our international Premium Live Events? How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy?… How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?”

The WWE previously held the Super Show-Down event in October 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, which featured Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is considering returning to the United Kingdom for a premium live event and staging an international stadium show in mid-January.

