Logan Creed Reveals Why He Turned Down A WWE Tryout

MLW wrestler Logan Creed provided insight on why he chose to decline an opportunity to tryout for the WWE, during his appearance on Conversations With Love. Here’s what he had to say:

“I saw an opportunity to grow as a wrestler. At the time, actually, when we were, we started negotiating a contract, I was offered a WWE tryout, and I turned it down because I wanted that opportunity to go with MLW. I love the underdog factor. I’m a hustler. I’ve always been a hustler, and here’s a company that’s growing and building something, and I’m like ‘man, here’s where I can go really dig in and create, and they’re going to want me to create,’ and I was absolutely right.”

