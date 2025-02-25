Logan Paul Addresses Backstage Incident With Ludwig Kaiser Over Tiffany Stratton

WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed several topics, including the backstage incident he had with Ludwig Kaiser after speaking With WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Paul said, “I don’t even want to feed into this [rumor]. Michael Hayes is the one who started this. I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, ‘If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or anything’ — I know she’s the Women’s Champion, but I’m the champion of everything — so I was just like, ‘Yo, if you want to learn how to do a good moonsault or a better frog splash, I can help you.’ Michael Hayes was like, ‘Busted. You were flirting with Tiffany,’ and I’m like, ‘Michael, I’m just being a friendly guy.’ Then Ludwig took it wrong and tried to attack me backstage with a chair ’cause he thought I was flirting with his girl. Like, I’m not here to cause drama, bro. I don’t want any problems. I’m here to win.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.