Logan Paul Addresses His WWE Future Following Loss To LA Knight At SummerSlam 2024

As seen at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE, LA Knight defeated Logan Paul to become the new US champion.

On his podcast, Logan spoke about his future with WWE.

He said, “He beat my ass. I’ll be honest. That match hurt,” Paul said. “I mean look, congrats to him. He’s a very good wrestler. It was well-deserved, he fought extremely hard, kicked out of my knockout punch. But at the end of the day, it’s always gonna be my belt. It’s my belt. I see it on him. But everyone knows that US Title is mine.

So you can have it for now, for the time being. But I’m coming back for a rematch. My foot was on the rope [at SummerSlam], it was on the rope on number three. In wrestling terms, that means the pin doesn’t count.”